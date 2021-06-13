Watch: Birmingham Classic

The 39th edition of the Birmingham Open will take place at Edgbaston Priory Club from 14-20 June.

It is a women’s-only tournament, played on grass outdoor courts, and acts as a crucial build-up event for the Wimbledon Championships, which are due to start on Monday, 28 June.

The tournament starts with 32 competitors, three of which are British.

Heather Watson, Harriet Dart and Fran Jones – who has received a wildcard entry after Katie Boulter withdrew with an elbow injury – are all competing alongside some of the world’s best players.

Belgium’s 15th-ranked Elise Mertens is the highest-ranked player in the draw, with Ons Jabeur, Donna Vekic and 2017 French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko also part of the field.

The British trio have been handed tough first-round draws with Dart drawn to play former top-ten player Caroline Garcia, Watson comes up against experienced Swiss Viktorija Golubic and Jones taking on former Birmingham Classic runner-up Vekic.