Watch: Queen’s – De Minaur v Cilic before Evans v Berrettini, plus wheelchair quarters

Britons Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie are all set to feature as they seek to build up to Wimbledon, which starts on 28 June. Five-time Queen's singles champion Murray, 34, was defeated in two sets by first seed Matteo Berrettini in the last 16 on Thursday. Second seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada saw off defending champion Spain's Feliciano Lopez in the last 16 in two sets. Queen's Club will be able to accommodate approximately 25% of its normal full capacity.
Who to look out for?
How can I watch Queen's?
All times are BST and subject to late change
Friday, 18 June
12:00 - 19:45- uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app
12:00 - 13:00 and 17:55 - 19:45 - live coverage on Red Button
13:00-18:00 - live coverage on BBC Two
