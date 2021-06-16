Watch: Queen's - Murray, Evans & Lopez in action

Britons Andy Murray, Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie are all set to feature as they seek to build up to Wimbledon, which starts on 28 June. Five-time Queen's singles champion Murray, 34, has struggled with a groin injury but is expected to play. He won the Queen's doubles title with Spain's Feliciano Lopez in 2019. There was no tournament last year because of the coronavirus pandemic which means Lopez is also the reigning singles champion following his victory in 2019. Among the top-10 players at the ATP 500 grass-court event are Matteo Berrettini and Diego Schwartzman, while 19-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner is set to make his tournament debut. Queen's Club will be able to accommodate approximately 25% of its normal full capacity.
Who to look out for?
How can I watch Queen's?
All times are BST and subject to late change
BBC iPlayer
Thursday, 17 June
12:00-19:45 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app
12:00-13:00 - live coverage on Red Button
13:00-18:00 - live coverage on BBC Two
