French Open: Nadal v Sinner - radio & text

Nadal's forehand still hasn't quite settled down, but it's working well enough to take him to a 30-0 lead. Long goes Sinner's backhand, and he's now gonna have to serve to stay in this set...
Live Reporting
Amy Lofthouse
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Nadal holds to 15
Nadal 6-5 Sinner*
Nadal's forehand still hasn't quite settled down, but it's working well enough to take him to a 30-0 lead.
Long goes Sinner's backhand, and he's now gonna have to serve to stay in this set...
Stress!
*Nadal 5-5 Sinner
Laura Robson
Former British number one on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
The Sinner forehand that has been so strong today broke down in this very stressful situation.
Nadal breaks back
*Nadal 5-5 Sinner
Oh, that is a giant double fault from Jannik Sinner!
Rafa Nadal is back in this set.
Post update
Nadal 4-5 Sinner*
Sinner takes a moment to steady himself but he still can't make a first serve.
Post update
Nadal 4-5 Sinner*
Put that thought on hold - another error from Sinner's forehand, and Nadal has three break back points.
Unthinkable, Impossible?
Nadal 4-5 Sinner*
Russell Fuller
BBC tennis correspondent at Roland Garros
We're getting closer to the impossible, the unthinkable happening - Rafael Nadal dropping a set at Roland Garros...
Post update
Nadal 4-5 Sinner*
Sinner goes cross-court on a forehand and misses...
0-30.
Post update
Nadal 4-5 Sinner*
Here we go...
Nadal holds to stay in set
Nadal 4-5 Sinner*
That is a very, very good hold from Rafa Nadal.
If Jannik Sinner wants this set, he'll have to serve it out.
Post update
*Nadal 3-5 Sinner
Rafa Nadal has won 32 (!!!) sets in a row at Roland Garros.
Post update
*Nadal 3-5 Sinner
Another couple of whippy forehands from Nadal fail to find their mark and the Spaniard can do nothing with a deep return from Sinner.
Sinner holds to 15, and Nadal will serve to stay in the set.
Nadal holds
Nadal 3-4 Sinner*
That's more like it from Nadal, pushing Sinner from side to side before popping home a winner.
Wham. Down comes an ace, and a love service hold from Nadal.
Post update
Laura Robson
Former British number one on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
That is ridiculous hitting from the 19-year-old, who looks so composed. To come out with shots like that after being under pressure, that is world class.
Sinner holds & extends lead
*Nadal 2-4 Sinner
Cross-court aims Nadal, and he snatches his forehand into the net. It's just not working for him so far.
Another big strike cross-court from Sinner, and Nadal's return push floats long!
Post update
Nadal 2-3 Sinner*
Sinner gets to game point with some smart hitting, but an overcooked forehand drag it back to 40-40.
Post update
Russell Fuller
BBC tennis correspondent at Roland Garros
What an emphatic way to save a break point!
You do wonder how anyone can continue this level of ferocity for potentially five sets.
Sinner saves break point
Nadal 2-3 Sinner*
Hello!
Big, big forehand winner from Sinner and we're at deuce.
Post update
Nadal 2-3 Sinner*
Another good rally but that's not a good drop shot from Sinner, and Nadal charges down to pop over a forehand winner and set up a break back point.
Post update
Nadal 2-3 Sinner*
Big-hitting from Sinner, really powering into his forehand, takes us into a 19-shot rally, with the Italian coming out on top as Nadal sends a shot over the baseline.
Oh, and what a winner that is from Sinner! 30-30.
Post update
Nadal 2-3 Sinner*
Jannik Sinner trips into a double fault of his own, and then Nadal quickly gets to 0-30 on the Italian's serve...