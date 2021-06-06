HERO nadal
French Open: Nadal v Sinner - radio & text

preview
Scores, results & order of play

Live Reporting

Amy Lofthouse

All times stated are UK

  1. Nadal holds to 15

    Nadal 6-5 Sinner*

    Nadal's forehand still hasn't quite settled down, but it's working well enough to take him to a 30-0 lead.

    Long goes Sinner's backhand, and he's now gonna have to serve to stay in this set...

  2. Stress!

    *Nadal 5-5 Sinner

    Laura Robson

    Former British number one on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

    The Sinner forehand that has been so strong today broke down in this very stressful situation.

    Jannik Sinner
  3. Nadal breaks back

    *Nadal 5-5 Sinner

    Oh, that is a giant double fault from Jannik Sinner!

    Rafa Nadal is back in this set.

  4. Post update

    Nadal 4-5 Sinner*

    Sinner takes a moment to steady himself but he still can't make a first serve.

  5. Post update

    Nadal 4-5 Sinner*

    Put that thought on hold - another error from Sinner's forehand, and Nadal has three break back points.

  6. Unthinkable, Impossible?

    Nadal 4-5 Sinner*

    Russell Fuller

    BBC tennis correspondent at Roland Garros

    We're getting closer to the impossible, the unthinkable happening - Rafael Nadal dropping a set at Roland Garros...

    Rafael Nadal
  7. Post update

    Nadal 4-5 Sinner*

    Sinner goes cross-court on a forehand and misses...

    0-30.

  8. Post update

    Nadal 4-5 Sinner*

    Here we go...

  9. Nadal holds to stay in set

    Nadal 4-5 Sinner*

    That is a very, very good hold from Rafa Nadal.

    If Jannik Sinner wants this set, he'll have to serve it out.

  10. Post update

    *Nadal 3-5 Sinner

    Rafa Nadal has won 32 (!!!) sets in a row at Roland Garros.

  11. Post update

    *Nadal 3-5 Sinner

    Another couple of whippy forehands from Nadal fail to find their mark and the Spaniard can do nothing with a deep return from Sinner.

    Sinner holds to 15, and Nadal will serve to stay in the set.

  12. Nadal holds

    Nadal 3-4 Sinner*

    That's more like it from Nadal, pushing Sinner from side to side before popping home a winner.

    Wham. Down comes an ace, and a love service hold from Nadal.

  13. Post update

    Laura Robson

    Former British number one on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

    That is ridiculous hitting from the 19-year-old, who looks so composed. To come out with shots like that after being under pressure, that is world class.

  14. Sinner holds & extends lead

    *Nadal 2-4 Sinner

    Cross-court aims Nadal, and he snatches his forehand into the net. It's just not working for him so far.

    Another big strike cross-court from Sinner, and Nadal's return push floats long!

  15. Post update

    Nadal 2-3 Sinner*

    Sinner gets to game point with some smart hitting, but an overcooked forehand drag it back to 40-40.

  16. Post update

    Russell Fuller

    BBC tennis correspondent at Roland Garros

    What an emphatic way to save a break point!

    You do wonder how anyone can continue this level of ferocity for potentially five sets.

  17. Sinner saves break point

    Nadal 2-3 Sinner*

    Hello!

    Big, big forehand winner from Sinner and we're at deuce.

  18. Post update

    Nadal 2-3 Sinner*

    Another good rally but that's not a good drop shot from Sinner, and Nadal charges down to pop over a forehand winner and set up a break back point.

  19. Post update

    Nadal 2-3 Sinner*

    Big-hitting from Sinner, really powering into his forehand, takes us into a 19-shot rally, with the Italian coming out on top as Nadal sends a shot over the baseline.

    Oh, and what a winner that is from Sinner! 30-30.

  20. Post update

    Nadal 2-3 Sinner*

    Jannik Sinner trips into a double fault of his own, and then Nadal quickly gets to 0-30 on the Italian's serve...

