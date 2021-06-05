Listen: French Open - Zverev beats Nishikori

The schedule for tomorrow's action is hot off the photocopier.
You can check it out over here on the BBC Sport website in full, but the highlights might be Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal going up against two young Italian gunslingers in Lorenzo Musetti and Jannik Sinner respectively.
Defending champion Iga Swiatek has the evening slot.
There will be live text commentary during that afternoon session.
Zverev v Nishikori (20:00 BST)
So it will be Elena Rybakina against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova for a place in the last four.
Rybakina is the highest seeded player in the bottom half of the draw at 21.
The action is not done for today though. We have sixth seed Alexander Zverev up against Japan's Kei Nishikori in the evening match. There will be live radio commentary of that one right here for you to enjoy.
What does Serena have to do for Wimbledon?
Laura Robson
Former British number one on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
Well I think she should definitely add a tournament into the Wimbledon schedule.
Serena needs the match-tightness that comes from winning in these tight moment.
She's got to put herself in the best situation.
I just want her to bring the Serena that we know is there.
She just looked really tight out there.
Match stats
Rybakina 6-3 7-5 S Williams
Rybakina-S.Williams
Aces: 4-2
Double faults: 4-1
First serve %: 59-57
Pts won on first serve: 69-59
Break points won: 5/7-3/5
Winners: 21-15
Unforced errors: 13-19
'Of course, I was nervous'
Rybakina 6-3 7-5 S Williams
Elena Rybakina speaking on court: "I am so happy with my match, it was amazing, thank you so much for coming to watch us today. Of course I was nervous, I was not serving that well in the game before, but I am happy that I managed to control them in the end."
All over
Russell Fuller
BBC tennis correspondent at Roland Garros
The 21 year old has knocked out the 39 year old.
Elena Rybakina knocks out 23-time Slam champion, in straight sets too.
Serena just shakes her head.
Game, set and match Rybakina
Rybakina 6-3 7-5 S Williams
Serena Williams falls in the last 16 of the French Open.
Elena Rybakina is as cool as a cucumber, reacting to the final point by trotting to the net and then acknowleging the sparse crowd with a little raise of her racquet.
She plans to be seeing plenty more of the showpiece stage over the next week.
Two match points Rybakina
*Rybakina 6-3 6-5 S Williams
That did not look promising for Elena Rybakina.
The Kazakh chops an awkward forehand wide in the opening point of the game.
Better as she nibbles back to 30-15.
And then two match points as Serena smears long under little pressure.
Alarm bells ringing on the Chatrier court
Russell Fuller
BBC tennis correspondent at Roland Garros
Serena's been in these tight situations so many times in her career, but obviously not as recently.
Rybakina has the chance to serve out the match and knock out Serena Williams.
What is she thinking?
Rybakina breaks
*Rybakina 6-3 6-5 S Williams
Serena dumps a backhand into the bottom of the net with a tired heave of the shoulders.
She is backed up to the brickwork. Elena Rybakina to serve for the biggest win of her young career next...
Three break points Rybakina
Rybakina 6-3 5-5 *S Williams
Elena Rybakina hits her own turbo boost button.
Two massive winners, a Serena double fault and she has three break points.
Take one and she will serve for the match...
Rybakina holds
Rybakina 6-3 5-5 *S Williams
The tightrope is getting skinny and slippy. Not a milimetre left for Serena Williams to make an error now.
Elena Rybakina holds serve to take us right into the pointy end of the second set.
Tense times for both players
Laura Robson
Former British number one on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
She's just about doing enough but it's tough going for Serena Williams.
You can see she's just going to have to work through these tough moments.
Williams holds
*Rybakina 6-3 4-5 S Williams
Oh wow.
Serena Williams makes a horrible hash of the first point but lands a backhand plum on the line to pull the game back to 15-15.
It is either sensational or shocking from her at the moment.
Elena Rybakina reminds everyone that she will have a say in how it all pans out with a fine forehand down the line for 30-30.
But it is Williams' game....
Williams breaks
Rybakina 6-3 4-4 *S Williams
Alexis is applauding loud and long in the stands. Serena has stayed in the fight and pulled the second set back on serve.
Rybakina Under Pressure
Laura Robson
Former British number one on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
This is where we will start to see the pressure creep in to Rybakina's game.
That was a bit of a gift.
Well - that was nervous from both players, I think!
Break point Williams
*Rybakina 6-3 4-3 S Williams
Elena Rybakina tugs a forehand down the line into the top of the net to give Serena Williams a look at 15-30.
But a kicking wide serve stretched Serena all out of shape for 30-30.
Rybakina boffs a nothing much shot long to offer up break point.
Can't figure it out
Laura Robson
Former British number one on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
I don't think Serena has been consistent enough from the back of the court, and I don't think she has figured out where to hit.
-
Swiss great Roger Federer, 39, opting to withdraw from the tournament after pulling up sore from his late-night four-set win over Dominik Koepfer on Saturday.
-
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova reaching her first French Open quarter-final for a decade
-
Second seed Daniil Medvedev booking in for a tasty-looking quarter-final against world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Serena bows out of French Open
As Serena departed the main stage, she bent down to take a small scoop of the red dirt.
Is it her final outing in Paris? She turns 40 in September.
We will see you tomorrow...
Today's results
You can get all today's results from Roland Garros and far further afield on the BBC Sport website.
But for those at the back, Sunday's headlines included:
She looks so annoyed with how things are going