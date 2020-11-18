Watch: ATP Finals - Thiem v Rublev

Group Tokyo 1970

Novak Djokovic

Serbia's Djokovic is bidding for a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title. Victory would move him level with Swiss rival Roger Federer, who has been out since February because of a knee injury.

Daniil Medvedev

The Russian number one, who reached the US Open final in 2019 and semi-finals of the same tournament this year, is back at the ATP Finals for a second straight year. The number four seed lost all of his three group matches last time out.

Alexander Zverev

The German won the tournament in 2018 after beating Roger Federer in the semi-finals and Novak Djokovic in the final. The number six seed has won two tournaments this year.

Diego Schwartzman

Diego Schwartzman is the eighth Argentine to feature in the ATP Tour Finals. The 28-year-old, who reached the French Open final this year, features due to Federer missing out with injury.

Group London 2020

Rafael Nadal

The 20-time Grand Slam champion aims to fill the biggest gap left in his illustrious trophy cabinet by claiming his maiden ATP Finals win.

Dominic Thiem

The world number three comes to London full of confidence after coming from two sets down to beat Alexander Zverev in the US Open final in September. The Austrian will be looking to go one better at the ATP Finals this year after losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas in last year’s final.

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Despite not progressing past round four in a Grand Slam, Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas is the ATP Finals reigning champion after winning in his first appearance at the tournament last year.

Andrey Rublev

The in-form Russian makes his first appearance at the Finals after an impressive season that included five tournament wins.