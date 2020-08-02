Watch: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2 finals

All you need to know about Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2
What is it?
Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS) is a tennis league created by Patrick Mouratoglou, the well-known coach of tennis star Serena Williams, and mentor of promising players such as Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Coco Gauff.
It has been described by some people as the Twenty20 cricket version of tennis. The average age of a tennis fan is 61 so UTS "aims to appeal a younger, more engaged new generation of fans in order to grow its fanbase community".
How does it work?
The rules and format are different to a traditional tennis match. Here's a snapshot of what to expect:
Matches consist of four quarters, lasting 10 minutes each - each 'winner' is worth one point and the person with the most points per quarter wins an overall point. The person with the most overall points after the four quarters is the winner. If it's 2-2 they carry on playing until someone wins two consecutive points and then they are the winner.
Live coaching allowed and streamed to the fans
Mid-match interviews to get inside of the players’ mind
An emphasis on strategy with the introduction of UTS cards which allows players to make points count double and swap serve among other things.
Who is competing?
In the women's final world number 59 and Alize Cornet will face world number 30 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Cornet reached the final by beating 13-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova from Czech Republic while Pavlyuchenkova saw off world number 30 Ons Jabeur.
In the men's competition, the final four are world number seven Alexander Zverev, Corentin Moutet, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Richard Gasquet.
How can I watch Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC Sport will have live coverage from the finals of the Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2 in Nice, France.
Coverage will be available live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app and to catch up for 30 days.
Full coverage details
Sunday 2 August
Finals: 19:55-22:30 BST
How to get into tennis
How do I start?
Whether you're starting out, have been competing for years, or simply looking to try something new - there's a type of tennis to suit everyone. There are more than 20,000 tennis courts across the United Kingdom. Thousands of clubs and park courts provide racquets and balls if you don't have your own.
Alternatively, find a Local Tennis League near you. There are more than 150 leagues and more than 15,000 players of all levels and abilities across the UK.
Tennis for Kids is a fun starter course for kids aged 4-11, giving parents the chance to join in too. The course includes six sessions with an accredited coach, a racquet, ball and personalised t-shirt.
Check out further information on the LTA website regarding restrictions around playing tennis during the Coronavirus pandemic here.
Live Reporting
