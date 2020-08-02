Watch: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2 finals

What is it?

Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS) is a tennis league created by Patrick Mouratoglou, the well-known coach of tennis star Serena Williams, and mentor of promising players such as Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Coco Gauff.

It has been described by some people as the Twenty20 cricket version of tennis. The average age of a tennis fan is 61 so UTS "aims to appeal a younger, more engaged new generation of fans in order to grow its fanbase community".

How does it work?

The rules and format are different to a traditional tennis match. Here's a snapshot of what to expect:

Matches consist of four quarters, lasting 10 minutes each - each 'winner' is worth one point and the person with the most points per quarter wins an overall point. The person with the most overall points after the four quarters is the winner. If it's 2-2 they carry on playing until someone wins two consecutive points and then they are the winner.

Live coaching allowed and streamed to the fans

Mid-match interviews to get inside of the players’ mind

An emphasis on strategy with the introduction of UTS cards which allows players to make points count double and swap serve among other things.

Here is an example of how a match may work...

Who is competing?

In the women's final world number 59 and Alize Cornet will face world number 30 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Cornet reached the final by beating 13-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova from Czech Republic while Pavlyuchenkova saw off world number 30 Ons Jabeur.

In the men's competition, the final four are world number seven Alexander Zverev, Corentin Moutet, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Richard Gasquet.