Watch: Battle of the Brits

Jamie Murray has put his tournament director hat on, gathering Britain's best women's and men's players to take part in the competition

Hasn't there already been a Battle of the Brits event organised by Jamie Murray? Yes.

So what's different about this one? Well, this one is a team event, not individual, and the best female British players are taking part alongside the men.

Here's Jamie to explain:

"The format for the week: 60 matches across seven days. It is a race to 60 points.

"Individual matches, across singles, doubles and mixed doubles, will be worth one to three points, gradually increasing through the week until Super Sunday where there will be a lot more points on offer.

"We want to bring the best British players together, men and women, in one event, competing against each other, to showcase the best of British talent on a great platform.

"It brings live and competitive tennis to the fans in the absence of major events at this time of the year."