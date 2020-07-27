Watch: Battle of the Brits - Andy Murray, Konta, Edmund, Watson in action

Watch the five best shots as Johanna Konta was beaten 6-4 6-3 in her first match since March as Jodie Burrage caused a shock at the Battle of the Brits.

British men's number one Dan Evans lost his opener against Cameron Norrie in three sets, while there were also singles wins for Kyle Edmund, Heather Watson, Emma Raducanu and Aidan McHugh.

Joe Salisbury and Harriet Dart extended the Bulldogs' advantage with a thrilling triumph over Jamie Murray and Watson in Monday's final match, winning the final eight points to clinch a 7-5 3-6 10-8 victory.

