Watch: British Tour

Following the coronavirus outbreak, the Lawn Tennis Association announced a series of events to enable professional players to make a safe return to competitive tennis.
Four new British Tour events will take place over consecutive weeks from 3-26 July, staged at the LTA’s National Tennis Centre in Roehampton with more events scheduled for the tier 1 players in August and early September.
Each of these events will host 32 singles players (16 men and 16 women) open to the highest ranked players with an LTA membership who wish to enter.
The full order of play and results/standings can be found here.
LTA announce extension of the British Tour
The Lawn Tennis Association this morning announced a further three British Tour events to take place behind closed doors at the LTA's National Tennis Centre in Roehampton.
The new tier 1 events are scheduled to take place on 21-23 & 28-30 August and 4-6 September 2020.
The events will feature 16 men and 16 women in each draw and will provide equal prize money for
men and women (£6,300 in total per event), with all players from the first
round onwards set to receive prize money.
Who is competing in the British Tour?
The British Tour gives a host of British players a chance to get back out on court as the sport returns to some form of normality.
World number 445 Lloyd Glasspool competes in the men's draw alongside fellow Brits David Jones and Aidan McHugh, who suffered a semi-final defeat against eventual winner Cameron Norrie in the second leg of the British Tour.
The women's competition also boasts a host of up-and-coming names with world number 351 Yuriko Lily Miyazaki the highest-ranked player.
You can see a full list of who is competing in the singles here.
How can I watch the British Tour?
All times are subject to change
BBC Sport
BBC Sport will have live coverage of the fourth leg of the British Tour starting on Thursday, 23 July through to Sunday, 26 July.
Coverage will be available live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app and to catch up for 30 days.
Full coverage details
Sunday 26 July - 09:30-15:30 BST
How to get into tennis?
How do I start?
Whether you're starting out, have been competing for years, or simply looking to try something new - there's a type of tennis to suit everyone. There are more than 20,000 tennis courts across the United Kingdom. Thousands of clubs and park courts provide racquets and balls if you don't have your own.
Alternatively, find a Local Tennis League near you. There are more than 150 leagues and more than 15,000 players of all levels and abilities across the UK.
Tennis for Kids is a fun starter course for kids aged 4-11, giving parents the chance to join in too. The course includes six sessions with an accredited coach, a racquet, ball and personalised t-shirt.
Check out further information on the LTA website regarding restrictions around playing tennis during the coronavirus pandemic here.
