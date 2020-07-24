Watch: British Tour semi-finals - Glasspool & Miyazaki in action

Following the coronavirus outbreak, the Lawn Tennis Association announced a series of events to enable professional players to make a safe return to competitive tennis.

Four new British Tour events will take place over consecutive weeks from 3-26 July, staged at the LTA’s National Tennis Centre in Roehampton with more events scheduled for the tier 1 players in August and early September.

Each of these events will host 32 singles players (16 men and 16 women) open to the highest ranked players with an LTA membership who wish to enter.

The full order of play and results/standings can be found here .