Watch: Progress Tour Women's Championships - Christie v Boulter & Barnett v Burrage

Britain's Katie Boulter hopes to "keep getting better and better" as she prepares to face best friend Freya Christie in Friday's Progress Tour Women's Championships semi-finals.

Boulter beat compatriot Jodie Burrage 6-3 7-6 (7-5) to qualify top of her group for the knockout stages.

The 23-year-old was ranked 82nd in the world last year before falling to 374th after time out with a back injury.

British number seven Burrage will play Alicia Barnett in the other semi-final.

"I'm not that match tight but I feel like I've done a really good job in my time off to keep myself prepared and hopefully it will keep getting better and better," Boulter told BBC Sport after her win against Burrage.

"[Freya Christie] is my best friend and I'm sure we'll both put everything out on the court and it will be a really good match."