Watch: Progress Tour Women's Championships - Christie v Boulter & Barnett v Burrage

The Progress Tour Women's Championships is a women’s singles and doubles event that will be held at the LTA’s National Tennis Centre between 14 and 18 July.
Sixteen British WTA singles competitors and the top eight British women’s doubles teams will compete for a prize fund of £30,000 in a round-robin format with semi-finals and finals.
The event will also feature a Tie Break Tens event on at 18:00 BST on Friday, featuring the Premier Singles players in a fast, fun event format.
'I want to get better and better' - Boulter
Britain's Katie Boulter hopes to "keep getting better and better" as she prepares to face best friend Freya Christie in Friday's Progress Tour Women's Championships semi-finals.
Boulter beat compatriot Jodie Burrage 6-3 7-6 (7-5) to qualify top of her group for the knockout stages.
The 23-year-old was ranked 82nd in the world last year before falling to 374th after time out with a back injury.
British number seven Burrage will play Alicia Barnett in the other semi-final.
"I'm not that match tight but I feel like I've done a really good job in my time off to keep myself prepared and hopefully it will keep getting better and better," Boulter told BBC Sport after her win against Burrage.
"[Freya Christie] is my best friend and I'm sure we'll both put everything out on the court and it will be a really good match."
Who is competing in the Progress Tour Women's Championships?
The Progress Tour Women's Championships includes Premier and Tier One British players. World number 14 Johanna Konta is absent while Heather Watson and Harriet Dart have had to pull out through injury.
However, Fed Cup players Katie Boulter and Katie Swan are among those featuring alongside up and coming talents like Maia Lumsden who won on the British Tour last week and Freya Christie.
Alice Gillan, Katie Boulter, Emily Arbuthnott, Jodie-Anna Burrage
Division 1
Group Sam Smith
Erin Richardson, Olivia Nicholls, Danielle Daley, Victoria Allen
Group Annabel Croft
Sasha Hill, Nell Miller, Amelia Bissett, Esther Adeshina
Doubles
Group Jo Durle
Jodie Burrage & Freya Christie, Soumaya Anane & Alannah Griffin, Annabel Davis and Sally Pethybridge and Esther Adeshina & Sonay Kartal
Group Virginia Wade
Alicia Barnett & Olivia Nicholls, Danielle Daley & Nell Miller, Victoria Allen & Sasha Hill and Emily Arbuthnot & Anna Popescu.
'I've definitely used lockdown productively' - Boulter
Lockdown came at just the wrong time for Katie Boulter.
Apart from the fact she had just rediscovered some of her best tennis after a long injury lay-off, she found herself with a flatmate instead of a flat-sitter.
But sharing her home unexpectedly with fellow player Laura Robson turned out well - excellent caramel shortbread definitely helped - and the break gave her a chance to work on her strength as well as do some volunteering with the elderly.
"I wouldn't say it's been the best time but I've definitely used it productively - I've tried to make it a positive situation," the 23-year-old told BBC Sport while preparing for her first event since the coronavirus pandemic halted the tennis season.
How can I watch the Progress Tour Women's Championships?
All times are subject to change
BBC Sport will have live coverage of the Progress Tour Women's Championships starting on Tuesday, 14 July through to Saturday 18 July in addition to the final leg of the British Tour later in the month.
Coverage will be available live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app and to catch up for 30 days.
Full coverage details
Friday 17 July - 11:00-20:00 BST (including Tie Break Tens from 18:00 BST)
Saturday 18 July - 11:00-17:00 BST
How to get into tennis?
How do I start?
Whether you're starting out, have been competing for years, or simply looking to try something new - there's a type of tennis to suit everyone.There are more than 20,000 tennis courts across the United Kingdom. Thousands of clubs and park courts provide racquets and balls if you don't have your own.
Alternatively, find a Local Tennis League near you. There are more than 150 leagues and more than 15,000 players of all levels and abilities across the UK.
Tennis for Kids is a fun starter course for kids aged 4-11, giving parents the chance to join in too. The course includes six sessions with an accredited coach, a racquet, ball and personalised t-shirt.
Check out further information on the LTA website regarding restrictions around playing tennis during the Coronavirus pandemic here.
