Watch: The Progress Tour Women's Championships

The Progress Tour Women's Championships is a women’s singles and doubles event that will be held at the LTA’s National Tennis Centre between 14 and 18 July.

Sixteen British WTA singles competitors and the top eight British women’s doubles teams will compete for a prize fund of £30,000 in a round-robin format with semi-finals and finals.

The event will also feature a Tie Break Tens event on at 18:00 BST on Friday, featuring the Premier Singles players in a fast, fun event format.