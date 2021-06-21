Watch: Wimbledon qualifying - Tomic, McHugh & Rosol in action

The gentlemen’s and ladies’ singles qualifiers will be played from Monday, 21 June to Thursday, 24 June. Players will need to win three qualifying games in order to earn a place in the Championships’ Main Draw, that will be available on 25 June. Should the winning player withdraw, then the loser of the final round will take their place in the Championship Main Draw. The Championships are set to begin Monday, 28 June.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
All you need to know about Wimbledon qualifying
The gentlemen’s and ladies’ singles qualifiers will be played from Monday, 21 June to Thursday, 24 June.
Players will need to win three qualifying games in order to earn a place in the Championships’ Main Draw, that will be available on 25 June.
Should the winning player withdraw, then the loser of the final round will take their place in the Championship Main Draw.
The Championships are set to begin Monday, 28 June.
How can I watch Wimbledon qualifying?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC Red Button
Qualifying for the 2021 Wimbledon Championships will be available to watch live on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
Full coverage details:
Tuesday, 22 June:11:00-22:00 (11:00-17:00 on Red Button)
Wednesday, 23 June:11:00-22:00 (11:00-17:00 on Red Button)
Thursday, 24 June:11:00-22:00 (11:00-17:00 on Red Button)
How to get into Tennis
BBC Sport
Like watching Wimbledon? Well why not get involved and ditch the strawberries and cream for hitting a yellow ball yourself!
There’s a type of tennis for everyone, whether you’re a complete novice, a low-key pro, looking to get fit or just an activity for the whole family.
Tennis can also be adapted for different disabilities. Wheelchair tennis can be played on any court and the LTA caters for those with learning disabilities, deaf and visually impaired tennis.
It could not be simpler to get involved either, with 20,000 tennis courts placed across the United Kingdom, inside and outside, you don’t even need to rely on the British weather.
Or find a tennis Local Tennis League near you that offer players of all levels and abilities the chance to play.
You can find more information on how to get into tennis here.