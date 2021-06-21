Watch: Eastbourne - Watson, Giorgi & Pliskova in action

This is the 46th edition of the women’s Viking International Eastbourne staged at the Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club. It serves as important preparation on the grass court ahead of Wimbledon, that starts on 28 June.
Aryna Sabalenka is the highest-ranked player in the tournament, being joined by five other top 10 players including 2020 French Open winner Iga Swiatek, 2020 Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin, and 2019 US Open winner Bianca Andreescu.
Karolina Pliskova has had to wait to defend her 2019 Eastbourne title after the tournament was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. The 17-year-old sensation, Coco Gauff, will be making her debut at Eastbourne after making her first Grand Slam quarter-final appearance at the French Open earlier this month.
British number one, Johanna Konta, withdrew from Eastbourne to manage her knee injury ahead of Wimbledon but British duo Heather Watson and Harriet Dart will feature in Eastbourne.
How can I watch Eastbourne?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
You can watch all WTA action from the Eastbourne International tournament live across the BBC from Monday, 21 June to Saturday 16.
All of the action will be will available live and uninterrupted on BBC iPlayer.
Full coverage details:
Tuesday, 22 June:13:00-18:00 - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app (13:00-17:15 on BBC Two)
Wednesday, 23 June:13:00-18:00 - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app (13:00-17:15 on BBC Two)
Thursday, 24 June: 13:00-18:00 - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app (13:00-17:15 on BBC Two)
Friday, 25 June:13:00-17:15 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app
Saturday, 26 June:12:15-16:00 - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app (12:15-15:00 on BBC One)
How to get into Tennis
BBC Sport
Like watching Wimbledon? Well why not get involved and ditch the strawberries and cream for hitting a yellow ball yourself!
There’s a type of tennis for everyone, whether you’re a complete novice, a low-key pro, looking to get fit or just an activity for the whole family.
Tennis can also be adapted for different disabilities. Wheelchair tennis can be played on any court and the LTA caters for those with learning disabilities, deaf and visually impaired tennis.
It could not be simpler to get involved either, with 20,000 tennis courts placed across the United Kingdom, inside and outside, you don’t even need to rely on the British weather.
Or find a tennis Local Tennis League near you that offer players of all levels and abilities the chance to play.
You can find more information on how to get into tennis here.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
All you need to know about Eastbourne
This is the 46th edition of the women’s Viking International Eastbourne staged at the Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club. It serves as important preparation on the grass court ahead of Wimbledon, that starts on 28 June.
Aryna Sabalenka is the highest-ranked player in the tournament, being joined by five other top 10 players including 2020 French Open winner Iga Swiatek, 2020 Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin, and 2019 US Open winner Bianca Andreescu.
Karolina Pliskova has had to wait to defend her 2019 Eastbourne title after the tournament was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. The 17-year-old sensation, Coco Gauff, will be making her debut at Eastbourne after making her first Grand Slam quarter-final appearance at the French Open earlier this month.
British number one, Johanna Konta, withdrew from Eastbourne to manage her knee injury ahead of Wimbledon but British duo Heather Watson and Harriet Dart will feature in Eastbourne.
How can I watch Eastbourne?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
You can watch all WTA action from the Eastbourne International tournament live across the BBC from Monday, 21 June to Saturday 16.
All of the action will be will available live and uninterrupted on BBC iPlayer.
Full coverage details:
Tuesday, 22 June:13:00-18:00 - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app (13:00-17:15 on BBC Two)
Wednesday, 23 June:13:00-18:00 - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app (13:00-17:15 on BBC Two)
Thursday, 24 June: 13:00-18:00 - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app (13:00-17:15 on BBC Two)
Friday, 25 June:13:00-17:15 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app
Saturday, 26 June:12:15-16:00 - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app (12:15-15:00 on BBC One)
How to get into Tennis
BBC Sport
Like watching Wimbledon? Well why not get involved and ditch the strawberries and cream for hitting a yellow ball yourself!
There’s a type of tennis for everyone, whether you’re a complete novice, a low-key pro, looking to get fit or just an activity for the whole family.
Tennis can also be adapted for different disabilities. Wheelchair tennis can be played on any court and the LTA caters for those with learning disabilities, deaf and visually impaired tennis.
It could not be simpler to get involved either, with 20,000 tennis courts placed across the United Kingdom, inside and outside, you don’t even need to rely on the British weather.
Or find a tennis Local Tennis League near you that offer players of all levels and abilities the chance to play.
You can find more information on how to get into tennis here.