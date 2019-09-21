Watch: The Murray Trophy - finals

With all nine of the British singles players now out of the tournament – seven of them losing in the first round – the only chance of a home win in Glasgow falls to local hero Jamie Murray.
Tournament co-organiser Murray, the former world No1 in doubles, is playing with Australia’s John-Patrick Smith and they beat another British pair, wild card entrants Marshall Tutu and David Wright, 6-4 6-2 in the first round.
In the quarter-finals on Friday, Murray and Smith beat Turkey's Altug Celikbilek and Cem Ilkel 6-3 6-4 to secure a semi-final against Marek Gengel of the Czech Republic and India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan, who have already beaten British opposition in Scott Clayton and Lloyd Glasspool in their first-round tie.
Ramanathan and Gengel were easily beaten 6-2 6-3 as Murray and Smith progressed to the final with a comprehensive victory.
Jamie Murray at the double
