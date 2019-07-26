Watch: British Open Wheelchair Tennis Championships

Wheelchair tennis can be played on any regular tennis court with normal racquets and balls.

The rules are the same as tennis except the ball is allowed to bounce twice - only the first bounce has to be inside the court.

There is also a quad division for players with an impairment to three limbs or more.

The LTA caters for and champions wheelchair tennis, and also offers subsidised camps featuring learning-disability, deaf and visually-impaired tennis.