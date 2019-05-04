Live
Morocco Open: GB's Konta takes first set as she chases first title since 2017
viewing this page
Summary
- British number one Johanna Konta in her first clay-court final
- Takes the first set 6-2 against Greek sixth seed Maria Sakkari in the Morocco Open final
- Seventh seed Konta's first final since June 2018
- Konta's last WTA title came in April 2017
Live Reporting
By Jonathan Jurejko
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Post update
*Konta 6-2 1-2 Sakkari
Good to see a full house in Rabat, with loads of smiling kids in the crowd. They will be inspired to pick up a racquet on the basis of what they've seen her. Some good tennis.
Post update
Konta 6-2 1-2 Sakkari*
Konta has half a sniff at 30-30, only to lose focus as she considers challenging a ball which she thinks misses the line.
That loses her a fraction of a second as she has to come forward to get a drop-shot.. and loses her the point.
Sakkari, whose first service percentage had just started to drop, then pulls an ace out of the hat to hold serve.
Post update
Konta 6-2 1-1 Sakkari*
Konta's racquet is more accurate than a sat nav when she's serving. Sakkari can't get her racquet near a dipping swerving effort out wide, moving the Brit 40-15 ahead and she seals the hold when Sakkari bats into the net with Konta's shadow looming over it.
Post update
*Konta 6-2 0-1 Sakkari
Sakkari hadn't dropped a set this week until that demolition job by Konta. Let's see how she reacts...
Very, very well. The Greek pounces on a short ball to whack a winner for 40-0 and seals the hold to love when Konta hits a forehand into the net.
Post update
Konta 6-2 0-0 Sakkari*
A slight delay to the start of the second set as the groundstaff come on to brush off the court. The top dressing needed a quick sweep after the clay had a slight spray of water at the changeover.
Post update
Konta 6-2 Sakkari
Konta's first-serve percentage is 70% and she has won 81% of those points where she has landed it.
Game and first set Konta
Konta 6-2 Sakkari
Konta only needs one! Another strong first serve leaves Sakkari rocking and the Brit wraps up the opening set in time you could watch an episode of The One Show. That's 30 minutes, if you were wondering.
Set points Konta
*Konta 5-2 Sakkari
Another punchy winner and there are two set points for Konta...
Post update
*Konta 5-2 Sakkari
So... Konta is serving for the set and starts by winning a wonderful point. The best of the match so far I'd suggest.
Konta thought she had won the point with a deep groundstrokes, only for Sakkari to get the ball back and then race forward.
But Konta illustrated why she has done well this week, showing good movement to get to the drop-shot and guide it down the line for 15-0.
Post update
*Konta 5-2 Sakkari
Sakkari starts a crucial service game with an ace, then moves 40-0 with the help of another first serve which Konta can't return safely.
Much better from the Greek and she gets her side of the scoreboard moving again.
Post update
Konta 5-1 Sakkari*
Something worked initially for Sakkari, moving 0-30 ahead. But Konta is serving accurately and making her first serves count.
The Brit battles back to hold and move a game away from the first set.
They've only been playing for 20 minutes!
Post update
*Konta 4-1 Sakkari
All not well in the Sakkari camp. She calls on her coach Tom Hill at the changeover - remember, on-court coaching is allowed in WTA tournaments - and he tells her that she needs more height and depth on her shots.
The Greek is not too happy with how things are going - obviously - complaining to Hill. Her sulky face tells us everything...
Konta earns double break
*Konta 4-1 Sakkari
Konta is playing very well here. She moves 0-30 ahead and then looks inquisitively at the chair umpire as a backhand down the line dusts the clay close to the paint. Did it clip it? The umpire thinks not.
But she does get the chance of a double break - and takes it! Or, rather, is given it. Sakkari lumps a forehand miles long and Konta moves further ahead...
Post update
Konta 3-1 Sakkari*
Jo Konta starts with an ace as she looks to back up that break. Perfect.
A backhand into the net for 30-30 isn't so perfect, but then finds an angle that you usually need a protractor to find with a cross-court winner for 40-30.
Another nicely constructed point sees her hold and race two games clear.
Konta breaks
*Konta 2-1 Sakkari
...but Sakkari stumbles and Konta takes advantage to claim the first break of the final.
The British number one fights back from 40-15 down, Sakkari suddenly losing confidence with the ball in hand.
Post update
Konta 1-1 Sakkari*
Konta has greater pedigree than her 23-year-old Greek opponent, having won three WTA singles titles in her career. Oh, and she's reached a couple of Grand Slam semi-finals.
But her success has come on grass and hard courts, with little joy on clay.
She only won point on Sakkari's serve in the first game and now trails 40-15...
Post update
Konta 1-1 Sakkari*
Konta faces a touch of pressure in her opening service game, trailing 15-30 before luckily landing a looping forehand on the baseline. Thought that was going to sail out.
It enables her to get into a trade-off from the back of the court, claiming the point with a crunching winner.
Sakkari then goes long for 40-30, Konta sealing the hold with some more big hitting.
Post update
*Konta 0-1 Sakkari
Sakkari, ranked 51st in the world, hammers in a forehand winner to secure a comfortable hold to love. Solid stuff.
* denotes next server
Post update
Johanna Konta has never played in a WTA Tour clay-court final... until now! And you can follow every serve, groundstroke and volley right here.
The British number one is facing Greece's Maria Sakkari in the showpiece of the Morocco Open.
The players are warmed up and ready to go.... Sakkari to serve first.