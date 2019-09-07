Jamie Murray HERO
US Open: Murray & Mattek-Sands win mixed doubles title

  1. Stat attack

    Chan/Venus 2-6 3-6 Mattek-Sands/Murray

    Aces

    Chan/Venus - 3

    Mattek-Sands/Murray - 1

    Double faults

    Chan/Venus - 2

    Mattek-Sands/Murray - 1

    Unforced errors

    Chan/Venus - 20

    Mattek-Sands/Murray - 11

    Winners

    Chan/Venus - 16

    Mattek-Sands/Murray - 22

    Mattek-Sands/Murray
    Copyright: Getty Images
  2. Post update

    Chan/Venus 2-6 3-6 Mattek-Sands/Murray

    Mattek-Sands pulls out her phone for selfie time, as the pair produce some beaming smiles for the 'gram.

    It took the pair exactly an hour to defend the crown.

  3. Game, set and match Mattek-Sands/Murray

    Chan/Venus 2-6 3-6 Mattek-Sands/Murray

    They've done it!

    Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands defend their US Open mixed doubles title!

    What a performance.

    Mattek-Sands/Murray
    Copyright: Getty Images
  4. Post update

    *Chan/Venus 2-6 3-5 Mattek-Sands/Murray

    Michael Venus hits a backhand into the net, and the crowd goes wild.

    59 minutes on the clock and Murray and Mattek-Sands have championship point.

  5. Post update

    *Chan/Venus 2-6 3-5 Mattek-Sands/Murray

    Venus produces a service winner and they're suddenly 30-15 up.

    Chan hits a backhand volley into the net and it's level on 30-30.

    Two points away.

  6. Post update

    *Chan/Venus 2-6 3-5 Mattek-Sands/Murray

    The top seeds' service game begins with a forehand winner from Murray.

    They're three points away from defending their title.

  7. Post update

    Jonathan Jurejko

    BBC Sport at Flushing Meadows

    Murray and Mattek-Sands high five and sprint to the baseline in the shade. This could all be over without having to take their sets again...

    Us Open
    Copyright: BBC Sport
  8. Post update

    *Chan/Venus 2-6 3-5 Mattek-Sands/Murray

    An 11th unforced error for Murray and Mattek-Sands gives the top seeds a temporary lifeline, but Murray smashes a backhand volley to go 40-15 up.

    Venus appears frustrated as he stands with his hand on his hip when he hits a forehand wide.

    Chan and Venus will now serve to stay in this final.

  9. Post update

    Chan/Venus 2-6 3-4 Mattek-Sands/Murray*

    It's the ttird time Murray and Mattek-Sands have been ahead in this second set.

    The American is serving and the crowd are right behind her.

    Michael Venus at the net just isn't happening as of late. He misses a forehand volley by quite a distance. 30-0.

  10. Mattek-Sands/Murray break!

    Chan/Venus 2-6 3-4 Mattek-Sands/Murray*

    The top seeds lose the break with a backhand forced error.

    4-3 now to Murray and Mattek-Sands, 52 minutes in.

    Can Chan and Venus come back from this?

  11. Post update

    *Chan/Venus 2-6 3-3 Mattek-Sands/Murray

    Murray comes to the net and produces a forehand volley winner. Easy.

    Chan tries to get on the receiving end of an excellent Murray shot, but she hits it wide.

    Two break points.

  12. Post update

    *Chan/Venus 2-6 3-3 Mattek-Sands/Murray

    A forehand volley winner gives Murray and Mattek-Sands a 15-0 lead, before Chan hits a shot too long.

    Two errors from Chan and Venus gives Murray and Mattek-Sands their first hold of the set and it's 3-3 in this second set.

  13. Post update

    That's a rather retro-looking outfit from Bethanie Mattek-Sands, there.

    The USA flag in the form of lips on a tank top.

    She's giving me Rolling Stones vibes. Big fan.

    Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands
    Copyright: Getty Images
  14. Post update

    Jonathan Jurejko

    BBC Sport at Flushing Meadows

    In fact, the lower tier is so busy that people with tickets are finding another bum already in the seat. That also includes the media area, forcing the British journalists - and some stroppy American fans - to stand in a gangway trying to watch.

  15. Post update

    Chan/Venus 2-6 3-2 Mattek-Sands/Murra*

    Venus loses a point with a double fault, but the pair easily hold their serve as Murray drives a shot into the net.

    It's the first hold of the second set.

    3-2

  16. Chan/Venus break!

    *Chan/Venus 2-6 2-2 Mattek-Sands/Murray

    Wow. Michael Venus wasn't playing around then.

    The top seeds break after a beautiful forehand volley winner.

    2-2.

    Venus and Chan
    Copyright: Getty
  17. Post update

    Chan/Venus 2-6 1-2 Mattek-Sands/Murray*

    Oh Jamie! Stunning backhand volley winner and Judy Murray is on her feet in the stands.

    Deuce.

  18. Post update

    Chan/Venus 2-6 1-2 Mattek-Sands/Murray*

    A brilliant forehand smash from Chan and they have a break point.

  19. Post update

    Chan/Venus 2-6 1-2 Mattek-Sands/Murray*

    Michael Venus attempts a backhand winner but drives it into the net.

    Back to 15-15, though, as Murray hits a backhand volley too long.

    A backhand winner gives the top seeds a 30-15 cushion, but Murray produces a backhand volley winner and we're back on level terms. 30-30.

  20. Mattek-Sands/Murray break!

    Chan/Venus 2-6 1-2 Mattek-Sands/Murray

    Breaks of serve all over the shop in the second set.

    Chan and Venus lose the break with a forehand smash forced error.

    GAME ON!

    Mattek-Sands and Murray
    Copyright: EPA
