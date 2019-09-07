US Open: Murray & Mattek-Sands win mixed doubles title

Mattek-Sands pulls out her phone for selfie time, as the pair produce some beaming smiles for the 'gram.
It took the pair exactly an hour to defend the crown.
Game, set and match Mattek-Sands/Murray
Chan/Venus 2-6 3-6 Mattek-Sands/Murray
They've done it!
Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands defend their US Open mixed doubles title!
What a performance.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
*Chan/Venus 2-6 3-5 Mattek-Sands/Murray
Michael Venus hits a backhand into the net, and the crowd goes wild.
59 minutes on the clock and Murray and Mattek-Sands have championship point.
Post update
*Chan/Venus 2-6 3-5 Mattek-Sands/Murray
Venus produces a service winner and they're suddenly 30-15 up.
Chan hits a backhand volley into the net and it's level on 30-30.
Two points away.
Post update
*Chan/Venus 2-6 3-5 Mattek-Sands/Murray
The top seeds' service game begins with a forehand winner from Murray.
They're three points away from defending their title.
Post update
Jonathan Jurejko
BBC Sport at Flushing Meadows
Murray and Mattek-Sands high five and sprint to the baseline in the shade. This could all be over without having to take their sets again...
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
Post update
*Chan/Venus 2-6 3-5 Mattek-Sands/Murray
An 11th unforced error for Murray and Mattek-Sands gives the top seeds a temporary lifeline, but Murray smashes a backhand volley to go 40-15 up.
Venus appears frustrated as he stands with his hand on his hip when he hits a forehand wide.
Chan and Venus will now serve to stay in this final.
Post update
Chan/Venus 2-6 3-4 Mattek-Sands/Murray*
It's the ttird time Murray and Mattek-Sands have been ahead in this second set.
The American is serving and the crowd are right behind her.
Michael Venus at the net just isn't happening as of late. He misses a forehand volley by quite a distance. 30-0.
Mattek-Sands/Murray break!
Chan/Venus 2-6 3-4 Mattek-Sands/Murray*
The top seeds lose the break with a backhand forced error.
4-3 now to Murray and Mattek-Sands, 52 minutes in.
Can Chan and Venus come back from this?
Post update
*Chan/Venus 2-6 3-3 Mattek-Sands/Murray
Murray comes to the net and produces a forehand volley winner. Easy.
Chan tries to get on the receiving end of an excellent Murray shot, but she hits it wide.
Two break points.
Post update
*Chan/Venus 2-6 3-3 Mattek-Sands/Murray
A forehand volley winner gives Murray and Mattek-Sands a 15-0 lead, before Chan hits a shot too long.
Two errors from Chan and Venus gives Murray and Mattek-Sands their first hold of the set and it's 3-3 in this second set.
Post update
That's a rather retro-looking outfit from Bethanie Mattek-Sands, there.
The USA flag in the form of lips on a tank top.
She's giving me Rolling Stones vibes. Big fan.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
Jonathan Jurejko
BBC Sport at Flushing Meadows
In fact, the lower tier is so busy that people with tickets are finding another bum already in the seat. That also includes the media area, forcing the British journalists - and some stroppy American fans - to stand in a gangway trying to watch.
Post update
Chan/Venus 2-6 3-2 Mattek-Sands/Murra*
Venus loses a point with a double fault, but the pair easily hold their serve as Murray drives a shot into the net.
It's the first hold of the second set.
3-2
Chan/Venus break!
*Chan/Venus 2-6 2-2 Mattek-Sands/Murray
Wow. Michael Venus wasn't playing around then.
The top seeds break after a beautiful forehand volley winner.
2-2.
GettyCopyright: Getty
Post update
Chan/Venus 2-6 1-2 Mattek-Sands/Murray*
Oh Jamie! Stunning backhand volley winner and Judy Murray is on her feet in the stands.
Deuce.
Post update
Chan/Venus 2-6 1-2 Mattek-Sands/Murray*
A brilliant forehand smash from Chan and they have a break point.
Post update
Chan/Venus 2-6 1-2 Mattek-Sands/Murray*
Michael Venus attempts a backhand winner but drives it into the net.
Back to 15-15, though, as Murray hits a backhand volley too long.
A backhand winner gives the top seeds a 30-15 cushion, but Murray produces a backhand volley winner and we're back on level terms. 30-30.
Mattek-Sands/Murray break!
Chan/Venus 2-6 1-2 Mattek-Sands/Murray
Breaks of serve all over the shop in the second set.
Chan and Venus lose the break with a forehand smash forced error.
Live Reporting
By Laura Savvas
All times stated are UK
Stat attack
Chan/Venus 2-6 3-6 Mattek-Sands/Murray
Aces
Chan/Venus - 3
Mattek-Sands/Murray - 1
Double faults
Chan/Venus - 2
Mattek-Sands/Murray - 1
Unforced errors
Chan/Venus - 20
Mattek-Sands/Murray - 11
Winners
Chan/Venus - 16
Mattek-Sands/Murray - 22
Post update
Chan/Venus 2-6 3-6 Mattek-Sands/Murray
Mattek-Sands pulls out her phone for selfie time, as the pair produce some beaming smiles for the 'gram.
It took the pair exactly an hour to defend the crown.
Game, set and match Mattek-Sands/Murray
Chan/Venus 2-6 3-6 Mattek-Sands/Murray
They've done it!
Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands defend their US Open mixed doubles title!
What a performance.
Post update
*Chan/Venus 2-6 3-5 Mattek-Sands/Murray
Michael Venus hits a backhand into the net, and the crowd goes wild.
59 minutes on the clock and Murray and Mattek-Sands have championship point.
Post update
*Chan/Venus 2-6 3-5 Mattek-Sands/Murray
Venus produces a service winner and they're suddenly 30-15 up.
Chan hits a backhand volley into the net and it's level on 30-30.
Two points away.
Post update
*Chan/Venus 2-6 3-5 Mattek-Sands/Murray
The top seeds' service game begins with a forehand winner from Murray.
They're three points away from defending their title.
Post update
Jonathan Jurejko
BBC Sport at Flushing Meadows
Murray and Mattek-Sands high five and sprint to the baseline in the shade. This could all be over without having to take their sets again...
Post update
*Chan/Venus 2-6 3-5 Mattek-Sands/Murray
An 11th unforced error for Murray and Mattek-Sands gives the top seeds a temporary lifeline, but Murray smashes a backhand volley to go 40-15 up.
Venus appears frustrated as he stands with his hand on his hip when he hits a forehand wide.
Chan and Venus will now serve to stay in this final.
Post update
Chan/Venus 2-6 3-4 Mattek-Sands/Murray*
It's the ttird time Murray and Mattek-Sands have been ahead in this second set.
The American is serving and the crowd are right behind her.
Michael Venus at the net just isn't happening as of late. He misses a forehand volley by quite a distance. 30-0.
Mattek-Sands/Murray break!
Chan/Venus 2-6 3-4 Mattek-Sands/Murray*
The top seeds lose the break with a backhand forced error.
4-3 now to Murray and Mattek-Sands, 52 minutes in.
Can Chan and Venus come back from this?
Post update
*Chan/Venus 2-6 3-3 Mattek-Sands/Murray
Murray comes to the net and produces a forehand volley winner. Easy.
Chan tries to get on the receiving end of an excellent Murray shot, but she hits it wide.
Two break points.
Post update
*Chan/Venus 2-6 3-3 Mattek-Sands/Murray
A forehand volley winner gives Murray and Mattek-Sands a 15-0 lead, before Chan hits a shot too long.
Two errors from Chan and Venus gives Murray and Mattek-Sands their first hold of the set and it's 3-3 in this second set.
Post update
That's a rather retro-looking outfit from Bethanie Mattek-Sands, there.
The USA flag in the form of lips on a tank top.
She's giving me Rolling Stones vibes. Big fan.
Post update
Jonathan Jurejko
BBC Sport at Flushing Meadows
In fact, the lower tier is so busy that people with tickets are finding another bum already in the seat. That also includes the media area, forcing the British journalists - and some stroppy American fans - to stand in a gangway trying to watch.
Post update
Chan/Venus 2-6 3-2 Mattek-Sands/Murra*
Venus loses a point with a double fault, but the pair easily hold their serve as Murray drives a shot into the net.
It's the first hold of the second set.
3-2
Chan/Venus break!
*Chan/Venus 2-6 2-2 Mattek-Sands/Murray
Wow. Michael Venus wasn't playing around then.
The top seeds break after a beautiful forehand volley winner.
2-2.
Post update
Chan/Venus 2-6 1-2 Mattek-Sands/Murray*
Oh Jamie! Stunning backhand volley winner and Judy Murray is on her feet in the stands.
Deuce.
Post update
Chan/Venus 2-6 1-2 Mattek-Sands/Murray*
A brilliant forehand smash from Chan and they have a break point.
Post update
Chan/Venus 2-6 1-2 Mattek-Sands/Murray*
Michael Venus attempts a backhand winner but drives it into the net.
Back to 15-15, though, as Murray hits a backhand volley too long.
A backhand winner gives the top seeds a 30-15 cushion, but Murray produces a backhand volley winner and we're back on level terms. 30-30.
Mattek-Sands/Murray break!
Chan/Venus 2-6 1-2 Mattek-Sands/Murray
Breaks of serve all over the shop in the second set.
Chan and Venus lose the break with a forehand smash forced error.
GAME ON!