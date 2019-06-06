French Open: Konta v Vondrousova semi-final - radio & text
Live scores/order of play; Konta feature; Federer v Nadal preview
Summary
- 10:00 BST - Britain's Johanna Konta v Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova for place in final
- Konta bidding to reach first Grand Slam final
- Listen to live commentary from the BBC Radio 5 Live team in Paris
- Also 10:00 BST - Australian Ashleigh Barty v American teenager Amanda Anisimova in other semi-final
- 11:50 BST - Roger Federer v Rafael Nadal semi-final
- Novak Djokovic v Dominic Thiem follows
- Heavy rain could disrupt play