Johanna Konta

French Open: Konta v Vondrousova semi-final - radio & text

Live scores/order of play; Konta feature; Federer v Nadal preview

Summary

  1. 10:00 BST - Britain's Johanna Konta v Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova for place in final
  2. Konta bidding to reach first Grand Slam final
  3. Listen to live commentary from the BBC Radio 5 Live team in Paris
  4. Also 10:00 BST - Australian Ashleigh Barty v American teenager Amanda Anisimova in other semi-final
  5. 11:50 BST - Roger Federer v Rafael Nadal semi-final
  6. Novak Djokovic v Dominic Thiem follows
  7. Heavy rain could disrupt play