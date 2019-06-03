Konta in French Open quarter-finals action - radio & text

Johanna Konta

  1. 13:00 BST - Britain's Johanna Konta faces Sloane Stephens for place in the semi-finals
  2. Konta bidding to become first GB woman since Jo Durie in 1983 to make last four
  3. Listen to live commentary from BBC Radio 5 Live's tennis team in Paris
  4. 13:00 - Roger Federer faces Swiss compatriot in men's quarter-finals
  5. 15:00 approx - Rafael Nadal takes on Kei Nishikori after Konta's match