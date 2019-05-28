Cameron Norrie
French Open: GB's Norrie v Benchetrit

  1. GB's Cameron Norrie faces Elliot Benchetrit (10:00 BST) in French Open first round
  2. Kyle Edmund v Jeremy Chardy to resume this morning after play suspended at 7-6 (7-1) 5-7 6-4 4-6 5-5
  3. GB's Dan Evans faces Fernando Verdasco later
  4. Jamie Murray also in doubles action
  5. Defending champion Simona Halep & world number one Naomi Osaka also in action on day three
  6. Listen to commentary from the BBC Radio 5 live team using the audio icon from 10:05

By Emma Sanders

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Good morning!

    Recovered from that epic Kyle Edmund match yet? Well, if not, tough. He's back in action again today - one of several Britons.

    We've got another jam-packed day so strap yourselves in and grab a brew, we're in for a treat...

