Djokovic wins Australian Open - reaction

That's all from us but thanks for enjoying another terrific two weeks.
Congratulations to this year's champions - Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic. See you next year Melbourne!
And don't forget there's highlights of all the best bits from 14:20 GMT on BBC One later today.
That's the speeches done! Which means it's almost time for us to say goodbye. If you missed any of the match - it was over pretty quickly! - then you can catch up with our match report here.
A member of the crowd asks Djokovic to say a few Aussie slang words...
Novak Djokovic: "Bonza! A ripper! Those are a couple of few Australian slang words I have learned over the few days. Thank you guys for making this tournament better and better each year."
Novak Djokovic on his family: "I would like to say hello to my family, starting with my wife and son and daughter. I hope they've been watching. At least, they said before the match they would watch!
"Trophies are even more special when I have someone so dear and special to me in my life to share it with. They are dearest people on this planet. I love them very much.
"I want to thank them for unconditional love and support. I try to always remind myself and not take that for granted."
More from Novak Djokovic: "I'm trying to contemplate on the journey in the past 12 months. I had surgery exactly 12 months ago. To be standing now here, in front of you today, managing to win this title and three of the four Slams is truly amazing. I'm speechless.
"I would like to thank my team for supporting me. You guys are always behind me, tolerating me on my bad days, putting together a great successful format that is working very well."
Djokovic sends a "hello" to his family back at home and says he hopes they are watching!
Novak Djokovic is a bit teary. He's talking about overcoming surgery and making a phenomenal return.
"I'm speechless", he says.
Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic: "I would like to return the favour and give compliments to Rafa's couple of weeks. Tough match tonight but you came back from an injury that took you out of the Tour in September last year. You're showing to me and to all your colleagues and young tennis players around the world what is the definition of resilience and fighting spirit."
Next up, the world number one and the Australian Open champion.
Post update
More from Rafael Nadal: "I really believe I played a great two weeks of tennis. That's going to be a good inspiration for myself for what's coming. Thanks to all my team.
"I can only say one thing - I am going to keep working and keep fighting hard to become a better player. Every moment, keep fighting. I've been trying since long time.
"Sometimes its been difficult for me in terms of injuries and sometimes in [opponents like tonight], but I will keep practising."
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
More from Rafael Nadal: "I have to continue saying many thanks to all the people in Tennis Australia who make possible this amazing tournament. There is no one tournament that is improving every single year like this one. The job you are doing is just fantastic. Thank you for making this tournament probably the best in the world.
"It has been a very emotional two weeks, even if tonight wasn't my best night. It's been a very important two weeks. I have been going through tough moments in last two years -I had to retire in two events last year including here and that was painful.
"Even if tonight was not my night, to me it's so important to be where I am today, coming back from injury."
"I am going to keep fighting hard", Rafa continues. He cracks a smile when the crowd cheer and he has a laugh when he acknowledges that Djokovic was definitely the better player!
Post update
Ruuner-up Rafael Nadal: "Good evening, everybody. First thing I have to say is many congratulations to Novak and his team. It was an amazing level of tennis tonight and during the two weeks. Well done for everything.
"I want to continue saying thank you very much to all the people who make possible the event."
Rafael Nadal kicks off his speech by congratulating Djokovic and his team. He then thanks the tournament organisers.
"It's been a very emotional two weeks," he says.
David Law
BBC Radio 5 live tennis commentator at Melbourne Park
As long as he maintains his physical fitness and motivation, Djokovic could do this for years.
Britain's James Keothavong, who was umpiring today's match, also gets an award.
There has been nearly 800,000 fans at this year's tournament it has been revealed. Plenty of them were hoping Nadal would come through today but he's greeted with a warm applause when his name is called out.
Chanice Hird: What an epic disappointment that was! After all that hype, I haven't been more disappointed in a men's final since Andy lost Wimbledon in 2012! Don't know what happened to Nadal, but he wasn't playing anywhere near good enough.
