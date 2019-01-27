Djokovic wins Australian Open - reaction

Novak Djokovic on his family: "I would like to say hello to my family, starting with my wife and son and daughter. I hope they've been watching. At least, they said before the match they would watch!

"Trophies are even more special when I have someone so dear and special to me in my life to share it with. They are dearest people on this planet. I love them very much.

"I want to thank them for unconditional love and support. I try to always remind myself and not take that for granted."