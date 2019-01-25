Live
Djokovic leads Pouille by set & break - text & radio
viewing this page
Related Video and Audio
Summary
- Novak Djokovic takes first set 6-0 against Lucas Pouille in Australian Open semi-final
- Winner will face Rafael Nadal in Sunday's final
- Listen to BBC Radio 5 live sports extra commentary
Live Reporting
By Michael Emons
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Post update
*Novak Djokovic 6-0 4-2 Lucas Pouille
Pouille manages to double the amount of games he has won in this semi-final. He still needs to break the Djokovic serve though and that has not looked likely so far.
£400 well spent?
Novak Djokovic 6-0 4-1 Lucas Pouille*
Jonathan Jurejko
BBC Sport at Melbourne Park
Groans and muted applause after that double fault from Pouille (to hand Djokovic the break). Not what the Laver crowd, with tickets prices ranging from about £110 to £400, wanted from their Friday night's entertainment.
Post update
Novak Djokovic 6-0 4-1 Lucas Pouille*
A rare error from Djokovic, missing an open goal of a half volley at the net with the court gaping. He is absolutely furious with himself. Furious.
Confidence gone?
Novak Djokovic 6-0 4-1 Lucas Pouille*
Gigi Salmon
Radio 5 live sports extra tennis commentator at Melbourne Park
If Pouille loses confidence in a match, it can snowball very quickly.
'Doubt in his mind'
Novak Djokovic 6-0 4-1 Lucas Pouille*
Mark Woodforde
17-time Grand Slam doubles champion on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
It looks, as Pouille is walking between points, that there is plenty of doubt in his mind.
Post update
Novak Djokovic 6-0 4-1 Lucas Pouille*
The second set is beginning to look a nightmare again, just as the first one was for the first time Grand Slam semi-finalist. Pouille's body language is not too good as Djokovic sweeps through a service game without any trouble at all.
'A little bit menacing'
*Novak Djokovic 6-0 3-1 Lucas Pouille
Gigi Salmon
Radio 5 live sports extra tennis commentator at Melbourne Park
Djokovic is looking cool, calm, collected and a little bit menacing.
Djokovic breaks in second set
*Novak Djokovic 6-0 3-1 Lucas Pouille
In the first set Lucas Pouille gifted Djokovic a break with a double fault, and he's just done the same again in the second set. Three-one Djokovic.
Post update
Novak Djokovic 6-0 2-1 Lucas Pouille*
Pouille may need to look at Plan C. Pouille's drop shot clips the tape but it comes back at him and he can only send a two-handed backhand into the top third of the net. Another break point. (30-40)
Time for Plan B?
Novak Djokovic 6-0 2-1 Lucas Pouille*
Mark Woodforde
17-time Grand Slam doubles champion on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Plan B: serve into the corner of the box. The return generally comes down the middle and then you have all the court to hit into.
Post update
Novak Djokovic 6-0 2-1 Lucas Pouille*
Pouille is at least starting to send Djokovic sprinting around the corner, but then looks a bit baffled when a magical shot from the Serb on the run lands at his toes and he can't do anything with that.
But back-to-back aces from the Frenchman show that Djokovic may not have it all his own way though (30-15).
Post update
Novak Djokovic 6-0 2-1 Lucas Pouille*
At least Lucas Pouille took two points on that Djokovic service game. But, obviously it's not enough, and Djokovic holds as we remain on serve in set number two.
Post update
*Novak Djokovic 6-0 1-1 Lucas Pouille
Gigi Salmon
Radio 5 live sports extra tennis commentator at Melbourne Park
Djokovic's family aren't here with him in Australia. He was asked what the difference was and he said he's getting "a little bit more sleep", which is often the case when you have two little ones!
'The loudest cheer of the night'
*Novak Djokovic 6-0 1-1 Lucas Pouille
Jonathan Jurejko
BBC Sport at Melbourne Park
Laver wants to see a contest. That cross-court winner from Pouille gets the loudest cheer of the night so far... although the one which greets him getting on the board then tops it on the decibel meter.
That was even noisier than when Craig David walked on stage at the other side of the Melbourne Park complex earlier today...
'Djokovic looks annoyed'
*Novak Djokovic 6-0 1-1 Lucas Pouille
Gigi Salmon
Radio 5 live sports extra tennis commentator at Melbourne Park
Pouille is on the board, Djokovic looks annoyed - and after 32 minutes, we have a Pouille hold of serve.
Post update
*Novak Djokovic 6-0 1-1 Lucas Pouille
Djokovic is at the net, but Pouille sends it to the side of him and, after more than half an hour, we finally have a Pouille game on the board. 1-1, second set.
Post update
Novak Djokovic 6-0 1-0 Lucas Pouille*
Pouille takes the opening two points of that second game of the second set. The crowd want a match and Pouille has a chance to get himself on the board. (40-15)
Post update
Novak Djokovic 6-0 1-0 Lucas Pouille*
Mark Woodforde
17-time Grand Slam doubles champion on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Djokovic lost his footing completely. He was taken by surprise by the Pouille drop shot.
Post update
Novak Djokovic 6-0 1-0 Lucas Pouille*
A drop-shot from Pouille catches out Djokovic, who ends up sprawled on the deck. Time to mix it up a bit? (15-0)
Post update
Novak Djokovic 6-0 1-0 Lucas Pouille*
No drama in the opening service game as Djokovic takes it. What has Pouille got? Can he erase that nightmare opening set from his mind?