Nishikori retires against Djokovic - Australian Open text & radio

Summary
- Djokovic leading 6-1 4-1 when Nishikori retires injured
- Serb will now play Lucas Pouille, who knocked out Milos Raonic
- Serena Williams loses last six games as Karolina Pliskova wins 6-4 4-6 7-5
- Williams held four match points in final set and led 5-1
- Naomi Osaka beats Elina Svitolina 6-4 6-1 to reach semi-finals
- Pliskova to face Osaka in Thursday's semi-final
By Michael Emons and Saj Chowdhury
All times stated are UK
Djokovic 6-1 4-1 Nishikori (retires)
Sadly an earlier end than expected as Kei Nishikori is unable to carry on and Novak Djokovic moves into the semi-finals.
Djokovic into semis as Nishikori quits - read the report
Jonathan Jurejko
BBC Sport at Melbourne Park
Six-time champion Novak Djokovic reached the Australian Open semi-finals after Japan's eighth seed Kei Nishikori retired injured in their quarter-final.
Serbia's Djokovic, 31, was leading 6-1 4-1 when Nishikori quit with a thigh problem.
Every time Djokovic has reached the last four in Melbourne he has gone on to win the tournament.
The top seed will face Lucas Pouille in Friday's semi-final, after the Frenchman defeated Milos Raonic.
Spanish second seed Rafael Nadal and Greece's talented youngster Stefanos Tsitsipas will contest the other semi-final on Thursday.
'Bad news'
Mark Woodforde
17-time Grand Slam doubles champion on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
This is bad news for Lucas Pouille. It just provides extra time for Djokovic to recover and prepare for the next match.
Russell Fuller
BBC tennis correspondent at Melbourne Park
Tsitsipas has to be able to take the initiative and go forward. If he's too nervous and stays on the baseline, Rafa gets the nod.
'Looking forward to a battle'
More from Novak Djokovic...
On Lucas Pouille, who he faces in the semi-finals: "I’m looking forward to a battle. He has made a couple of scalps at the big tournaments and he’s not afraid to play his best at the biggest stages in the sport.
"I’m expecting him to come out and be confident and I’m looking forward to it."
On Tsitsipas v Nadal in the other semi-final: "Stefanos is one of the leaders of the next generation and he has had some outstanding tennis this tournament, especially against Roger, that was one of the best quality tennis matches I have seen here over the years.
"Credit to him for playing so maturely and so well. It’s never easy playing against the greatest player of all time. He’s been playing some terrific tennis in the last 12 months."
'Sorry for everyone'
Novak Djokovic is into the semi-finals and was grabbed by Jim Courier for some quotes.
"I wish Kei a speedy recovery and I’m sorry for everyone for not having a full match tonight," says the world number one.
"I’ve played a lot of matches this year. I’m in another semi-final and I’ll do everything to get ready for that one.
"This was my first Grand Slam trophy back when I was 20 years old. That opened a lot of doors for me. I have great memories from this arena and the fans that have supported me over the years."
'Climbing through treacle'
Mark Woodforde
17-time Grand Slam doubles champion on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Nishikori looked like he was in mud having to take those steps up the stairs at courtside. Climbing through treacle.
So after more than 14 hours on court in the tournament, Kei Nishikori just could not carry on. He had extensive treatment on his thigh after the opening set, won the next service game, but could barely move from then on and pulls out after five games of the second set.
BreakingNishikori concedes, Djokovic into semi-finals
It is all over. Kei Nishikori, who has not been competitive throughout most of this match, comes to the net, the pair shake hands and it is all over.
The heart was willing for Nishikori, the body was not.
Djokovic wins and is into the semi-finals.
Russell Fuller
BBC tennis correspondent at Melbourne Park
Djokovic is unsure how to handle this situation. It's almost an open goal, as long as you don't hit the man in the centre of the goal.
Djokovic breaks again
Djokovic 6-1 4-1 Nishikori
A backhand is a long, long way wide and Djokovic breaks again.
Djokovic 6-1 3-1 Nishikori*
Djokovic is doing what you would expect, and trying to make his opponent run. His opponent is unable to run and makes no attempt to chase after a winning backhand down the line.
Another break point incoming.
Djokovic 6-1 3-1 Nishikori*
Russell said it was not a contest and the same can be said in this fourth game as Djokovic eases into a 3-1 lead.
Nishikori has never reached the semi-finals here. He certainly does not look like ending that record today.
*Djokovic 6-1 2-1 Nishikori
Mark Woodforde
17-time Grand Slam doubles champion on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
I worked out that Nishikori has played one and a bit matches more than Djokovic in terms of minutes spent on court.
'Not a contest'
*Djokovic 6-1 2-1 Nishikori
Russell Fuller
BBC tennis correspondent at Melbourne Park
The stats are showing there's been 25 unforced errors from Nishikori. Unfortunately this is not a contest.
Djokovic breaks again
*Djokovic 6-1 2-1 Nishikori
Nishikori, looking tired and beaten, trudges back to his seat after losing his serve, Djokovic doing what he needs to, Nishikori looks to have no more gas in the tank.
Djokovic a set and a break up, looking in complete control.
Djokovic 6-1 1-1 Nishikori*
Russell Fuller
BBC tennis correspondent at Melbourne Park
Nishikori is trying different things but it's the same result - he's in trouble again.
Djokovic 6-1 1-1 Nishikori*
Djokovic blasts his way through that service game with little resistance from Nishikori, who is still struggling to get around the court.
*Djokovic 6-1 0-1 Nishikori
Mark Woodforde
17-time Grand Slam doubles champion on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Having the strapping applied gives you 10 or 15 minutes where you feel lighter.
*Djokovic 6-1 0-1 Nishikori
Well played Kei. He has his thigh strapped up, looked in all sorts of agony but has managed to hold his serve, for only the second time this match, to take the second set opener.