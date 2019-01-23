Nishikori retires against Djokovic - Australian Open text & radio

More from Novak Djokovic...

On Lucas Pouille, who he faces in the semi-finals: "I’m looking forward to a battle. He has made a couple of scalps at the big tournaments and he’s not afraid to play his best at the biggest stages in the sport.

"I’m expecting him to come out and be confident and I’m looking forward to it."

On Tsitsipas v Nadal in the other semi-final: "Stefanos is one of the leaders of the next generation and he has had some outstanding tennis this tournament, especially against Roger, that was one of the best quality tennis matches I have seen here over the years.

"Credit to him for playing so maturely and so well. It’s never easy playing against the greatest player of all time. He’s been playing some terrific tennis in the last 12 months."