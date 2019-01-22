Nadal storms into Australian Open semi-finals - text & radio commentary

Live scores/ order of play & schedule; BBC coverage

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Rafael Nadal wins in straight sets 6-3 6-4 6-2 to reach semi-finals
  2. Second seed plays Stefanos Tsitsipas next, who beat Roberto Bautista Agut in four sets
  3. Petra Kvitova beat home favourite Ashleigh Barty 6-1 6-4 - plays Danielle Collins next

Live Reporting

By Amy Lofthouse

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  • Send a text to 81111 (charged at your standard message rate)
  • Twitter: Use the hashtag
  • Facebook:

  1. Goodbye!

    That's us done for the day.

    We'll be back tomorrow, when Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic are among the contenders bidding for a place in the semi-finals.

    You can catch up on all the action from today over here and with the highlights on BBC Two tonight from 16:45.

    See you later.

    Kvitova
    Copyright: EPA
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    So, the first of the four semi-finals are set.

    Petra Kvitova will play Danielle Collins, and Rafael Nadal will face Stefanos Tsitsipas.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. BBC coverage

    BBC Two

    If you've missed any of today's action, you can watch highlights of all the best bits on BBC Two from 16:45 GMT.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Post update

    Rafael Nadal, speaking on court: "I had some troubles in this event last year. To be back into the semi-finals means everything to me.I want to say thank you very very much to everybody. To be able to play here is always special."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Post update

    Rafael Nadal: "I said a couple of rounds ago the young guys can wait a little bit, but it looks like they don't want to wait! They are there now. It's going to be a great year in terms of sharing generations that make this sport special. that will be interesting. Let's see what happens."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Post update

    Russell Fuller

    BBC tennis correspondent at Melbourne Park

    Big cheer for Frances Tiafoe as he leaves the court in a breakthrough Grand Slam for him.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Post update

    Frances Tiafoe is stopped for a hug by John McEnroe as he makes his way off court.

    He's had a fortnight to remember.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Post update

    Russell Fuller

    BBC tennis correspondent at Melbourne Park

    That was a breeze for Rafael Nadal. He's not put a foot wrong all tournament.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Post update

    Tiafoe 3-6 4-6 2-6 Nadal

    Well. That's about as emphatic as emphatic gets.

    Just the one hour and 47 minutes on the clock.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. Game, set and match - Nadal

    Tiafoe 3-6 4-6 2-6 Nadal

    Rafael Nadal is into the Australian Open semi-finals!

    He has yet to drop a set in this year's tournament.

    Stefanos Tsitsipas awaits.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Post update

    Tiafoe 3-6 4-6 2-5 Nadal*

    That's a winner and a half though!

    Two match points to Rafael Nadal.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. Post update

    Tiafoe 3-6 4-6 2-5 Nadal*

    Oops.

    Frances Tiafoe gets on the board in this game as Nadal whirls a forehand long for 15-30.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. Post update

    Tiafoe 3-6 4-6 2-5 Nadal*

    Ace.

    Ace.

    30-0.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. Nadal serving for match

    Tiafoe 3-6 4-6 2-5 Nadal*

    Here Rafa goes.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. Post update

    Simon Briggs

    Daily Telegraph tennis correspondent on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

    I think Tiafoe will get back to his hotel tonight and think about the lessons he can learn from this and how far he has to go.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. Nadal breaks again

    Tiafoe 3-6 4-6 2-5 Nadal*

    And Nadal only needs one!

    He opens up the court and then sends a furious winner into the open space.

    The Spaniard will serve for the match.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. Post update

    *Tiafoe 3-6 4-6 2-4 Nadal

    A sliding Tiafoe drags his forehand into the net post before an approach to the net finally works, forcing Nadal's backhand to drift out.

    It's 15-30 but Tiafoe swipes at a backhand. He nets, and Nadal has two break points.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. Post update

    *Tiafoe 3-6 4-6 2-4 Nadal

    Relentless from Nadal.

    A full return onto the baseline confounds Tiafoe, who nets, and Nadal cracks down an ace as he hurries along to a hold.

    Rafael Nadal
    Copyright: EPA
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 10
Navigate to the last page
Back to top