Nadal storms into Australian Open semi-finals - text & radio commentary
Summary
- Rafael Nadal wins in straight sets 6-3 6-4 6-2 to reach semi-finals
- Second seed plays Stefanos Tsitsipas next, who beat Roberto Bautista Agut in four sets
- Petra Kvitova beat home favourite Ashleigh Barty 6-1 6-4 - plays Danielle Collins next
Live Reporting
By Amy Lofthouse
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Goodbye!
That's us done for the day.
We'll be back tomorrow, when Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic are among the contenders bidding for a place in the semi-finals.
You can catch up on all the action from today over here and with the highlights on BBC Two tonight from 16:45.
See you later.
Post update
So, the first of the four semi-finals are set.
Petra Kvitova will play Danielle Collins, and Rafael Nadal will face Stefanos Tsitsipas.
BBC coverage
BBC Two
If you've missed any of today's action, you can watch highlights of all the best bits on BBC Two from 16:45 GMT.
Post update
Astonishing.
Post update
Rafael Nadal, speaking on court: "I had some troubles in this event last year. To be back into the semi-finals means everything to me.I want to say thank you very very much to everybody. To be able to play here is always special."
Post update
Up next for Rafa is Roger Federer's conqueror.
Post update
Rafael Nadal: "I said a couple of rounds ago the young guys can wait a little bit, but it looks like they don't want to wait! They are there now. It's going to be a great year in terms of sharing generations that make this sport special. that will be interesting. Let's see what happens."
Post update
Russell Fuller
BBC tennis correspondent at Melbourne Park
Big cheer for Frances Tiafoe as he leaves the court in a breakthrough Grand Slam for him.
Post update
Frances Tiafoe is stopped for a hug by John McEnroe as he makes his way off court.
He's had a fortnight to remember.
Post update
Russell Fuller
BBC tennis correspondent at Melbourne Park
That was a breeze for Rafael Nadal. He's not put a foot wrong all tournament.
Post update
Tiafoe 3-6 4-6 2-6 Nadal
Well. That's about as emphatic as emphatic gets.
Just the one hour and 47 minutes on the clock.
Game, set and match - Nadal
Tiafoe 3-6 4-6 2-6 Nadal
Rafael Nadal is into the Australian Open semi-finals!
He has yet to drop a set in this year's tournament.
Stefanos Tsitsipas awaits.
Post update
Tiafoe 3-6 4-6 2-5 Nadal*
That's a winner and a half though!
Two match points to Rafael Nadal.
Post update
Tiafoe 3-6 4-6 2-5 Nadal*
Oops.
Frances Tiafoe gets on the board in this game as Nadal whirls a forehand long for 15-30.
Post update
Tiafoe 3-6 4-6 2-5 Nadal*
Ace.
Ace.
30-0.
Nadal serving for match
Tiafoe 3-6 4-6 2-5 Nadal*
Here Rafa goes.
Post update
Simon Briggs
Daily Telegraph tennis correspondent on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
I think Tiafoe will get back to his hotel tonight and think about the lessons he can learn from this and how far he has to go.
Nadal breaks again
Tiafoe 3-6 4-6 2-5 Nadal*
And Nadal only needs one!
He opens up the court and then sends a furious winner into the open space.
The Spaniard will serve for the match.
Post update
*Tiafoe 3-6 4-6 2-4 Nadal
A sliding Tiafoe drags his forehand into the net post before an approach to the net finally works, forcing Nadal's backhand to drift out.
It's 15-30 but Tiafoe swipes at a backhand. He nets, and Nadal has two break points.
Post update
*Tiafoe 3-6 4-6 2-4 Nadal
Relentless from Nadal.
A full return onto the baseline confounds Tiafoe, who nets, and Nadal cracks down an ace as he hurries along to a hold.