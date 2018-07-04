Watch: GB's Bambridge/O'Mara v Kubot/Melo - court four

Here's Ekaterina Makarova after that second-round epic: "Caroline is always very tough and we have played so many times, I beat her for only the second time.

"It's always tough, but I am so happy I played my game. It doesn't matter what the score was, I couldn't win with a lot of match points, but I kept fighting and playing an aggressive game and finally it worked.

"I was really nervous, because you need to win this point. I was a little bit 'hurry up' because I thought I needed to be more aggressive, but I am so happy I got calm at 5-5 and did my work again.

"When it was 5-5 I started thinking about those match points on my serve at 40-0, but I told myself 'no, you are not going to lose this match'. I forgot it and started over."