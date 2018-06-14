Watson v Konta - All GB tie in Nottingham

A lovely, if breezy, day in Nottingham, as Watson sends consecutive forehands spinning over the baseline. Watson's tame return of serve is pounced on by Konta, and the British number one holds as a Watson backhand drifts just long! That was close...
Live Reporting
By Amy Lofthouse
All times stated are UK
Back on serve
*Watson 4-6 4-4 Konta
Heather Watson is chuntering furiously to herself as she takes a seat between games.
Can she get herself back on track?
Konta breaks back
Watson saves the first break point with a good second serve, and Konta nets her return.
She can't save the second one, though! The wind picks up and Watson's serve sits up nicely, allowing Konta to rip a winner down the line.
Good return from Konta, crouching down and sending a backhand cross-court to go 0-15 up.
Watson picks an inopportune moment to double fault before Konta finds yet another superb backhand winner.
Watson lets out a yell of annoyance - it's double break point to Konta...
Konta holds
The volley hasn't always worked for Konta today, but she nails a forehand at the net this time for 40-0.
A whippy, down the line backhand from Konta, and she emphatically holds.
This has been an excellent set from Heather Watson - there's some frustration creeping in to Jo Konta's game at the minute.
Here she goes on serve...
Watson holds
Advantage Watson, as a smooth, clean ace goes flying past Johanna Konta.
And again! Seven aces in the match for Watson, and this latest one has helped her to a good hold.
The wind is heaving across the court, making it tricky for Heather Watson to get her ball toss rate.
There's frustration for Johanna Konta, as she flunks an easy backhand into the net at 40-30, but then Watson nets with her forehand, and it's deuce.
Watson breaks
*Watson 4-6 3-1 Konta
And break she does!
Both players rush to the net, Watson whipping a Konta drop shot back over, and Konta, wrong-footed, can't get a return in.
Hello. Double fault from Konta.
It's another chance for Heather Watson to break.
It's advantage Konta, as Watson nets on her backhand, but a clever slice for Watson takes it back to 40-40.
Konta saves break point
Another well constructed point from Konta, pushing a serve out wide and then crashing a forehand past Watson.
Deuce.
Konta is in a bit of a sticky situation at 15-30, but she pushes Watson from side to side before her opponents backhand eventually falters.
Oh, that's a superb winner from Watson, though! She moves to her right and passes Konta up at the net, and it's break point Watson...
Konta is all over a lengthy rally but she comes rushing forward and dumps her backhand volley into the foot of the net.
It's 40-0 Watson, and she closes out the game with a serve down the T.
* denotes next server
Nice set up from Jo Konta - a serve and volley, and she gets herself into a nice position to pop the slam away.
Watson can't make hay on Konta's second serve, allowing the Brit to whip a forehand cross-court and hold to love.
Watson holds first up
A stonking forehand winner from Watson hands her the first point in this second set.
A spinny second serve is shanked towards the crowd by Konta for 40-0 before Watson, on the run, just misses out as a backhand drifts long.
Wallop. That's an ace, and a hold for Watson.
Heather Watson will serve to get the second set under way.
It took Johanna Konta 42 minutes to close out the first set over compatriot Heather Watson.
Konta's been the more clinical at the crucial moments, though - she converted her one break opportunity, while Watson let two break points slip through her fingers.
Game and first set - Konta
Watson 4-6 Konta
And that'll be the set for Jo Konta!
She lets out a yell of "come on" as she closes out the first set with a forehand winner.
Heather Watson shimmies forward, steadies herself to place a backhand winner beyond Konta - oh, and she's missed it!
Set point, Konta...