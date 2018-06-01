Novak Djokovic

Djokovic wins gruelling four-setter - relive the match as it happened

Live scores/order of play and results

Summary

  1. Novak Djokovic beats Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4 6-7 7-6 6-2
  2. Match lasts three hours 48 minutes
  3. Djokovic, seeded 20th, reaches last 16
  4. Second seed Zverev wins in five sets
  5. Verdasco beats fourth seed Dimitrov
  6. Fourth seed Svitolina goes out

Live Reporting

By Alex Bysouth

All times stated are UK

Until next time...

Djokovic
Reuters

And after that gruelling almost four-hour battle, it's time for us to wrap things up.

Don't forget you can stay across every match at Roland Garros with our live French Open score service by clicking right here.

Or keep up to date with all the latest news in the French capital on the BBC Sport website here.

We'll be back tomorrow...

Bautista Agut 4-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-7 (4-7) 2-6 Djokovic

There was some furious racquet smashing earlier, but he's all smiles now, Novak Djokovic, and there are selfies for everyone as he makes his way off the Suzanne-Lenglen court.

Djokovic 'had to have patience'

Bautista Agut 4-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-7 (4-7) 2-6 Djokovic

And here is Novak Djokovic: "I am pretty tired but happy to have finally got the victory against a clay court specialist.

"I had to draw on a lot of patience. The conditions were difficult - sun and then rain - it made the match very special."

On facing Fernando Verdasco in the next round: "I am going to rest, spend some time with my family, and think about the match tomorrow."

Bautista Agut 4-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-7 (4-7) 2-6 Djokovic

The 13th seed waves goodbye to the crowd as he trots off court, some effort today from Roberto Bautista Agut. He really tested the former world number one.

Game, set and match Djokovic

Bautista Agut 4-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-7 (4-7) 2-6 Djokovic

This time he takes it!

Novak Djokovic makes it through an epic battle with Roberto Bautista Agut in three hours and 48 minutes. He's into the last 16.

And breathe.

*Bautista Agut 4-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-7 (4-7) 2-5 Djokovic

Djokovic cracks the net with a forehand off the first. Two to go...

*Bautista Agut 4-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-7 (4-7) 2-5 Djokovic

Brutal backhand, soft slice. Three match points Novak Djokovic.

*Bautista Agut 4-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-7 (4-7) 2-5 Djokovic

Djokovic dictates the point from deep, and Bautista Agut can't keep up with the forehand exchange.

The Spaniard clips the tape from his next forehand and it's 0-30.

Bautista Agut breaks back

*Bautista Agut 4-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-7 (4-7) 2-5 Djokovic

Sluggish from Novak Djokovic, he goes long with an awkward backhand and Roberto Bautista Agut claws a break back.

Bautista Agut 4-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-7 (4-7) 1-5 Djokovic*

Double fault.

And that's two break back points...

Bautista Agut 4-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-7 (4-7) 1-5 Djokovic*

Djokovic sets off on the charge with a backhand-forehand-smash combo to level.

But Bautista Agut spots an open court after dragging the Serb wide and hits the spot to make it 15-30.

Bautista Agut 4-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-7 (4-7) 1-5 Djokovic*

Novak Djokovic to serve for the match.

But the former world number one pops a backhand long - 0-15.

Djokovic breaks

Bautista Agut 4-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-7 (4-7) 1-5 Djokovic*

He takes it, and fist pumps in delight.

*Bautista Agut 4-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-7 (4-7) 1-4 Djokovic

Djokovic, as if to claim back the drop shot, pulls off his own slice from the baseline that leaves Bautista Agut skidding across the wet clay in vain.

Break point.

*Bautista Agut 4-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-7 (4-7) 1-4 Djokovic

The rain is tumbling, but while the macs are out among the crowd the players are still braving it out on the clay.

It doesn't stop Bautista Agut digging into his armoury and pulling out a Djokovic-esque drop shot to make it 30-30.

*Bautista Agut 4-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-7 (4-7) 1-4 Djokovic

Oh, Novak. Stop it. The subtlest of crosscourt backhand drop shots falls narrowly over the tape and the Serb holds.

Bautista Agut 4-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-7 (4-7) 1-3 Djokovic*

That's better from Djokovic. Steely string play as his racquet almost bends under the duress of that powerful backhand.

But the next one rattles the net - 30-30.

Bautista Agut 4-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-7 (4-7) 1-3 Djokovic*

A couple of quickfire errors on either side of the net.

Bautista Agut sees a double-handed backhand drift into the tramlines, before Novak Djokovic pops a forehand long and shrugs in disbelief.

Bautista Agut 4-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-7 (4-7) 1-3 Djokovic*

And the baseball-capped Spaniard moves to 40-30. A miscued backhand leaves Djokovic doing his best Incredible Hulk impression, almost tearing off his shirt with one hand.

He's already been through three today.

Bautista Agut holds.

*Bautista Agut 4-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-7 (4-7) 0-3 Djokovic

There's the Djokovic scream, eyeballs popping after a forehand goes long...

Bautista Agut scrambles to 30-15 on serve, but then clips a backhand into the tape.

