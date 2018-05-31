Edmund wins, but Watson & Norrie go out - how the day unfolded
- Kyle Edmund beats Marton Fucsovics 6-0 1-6 6-2 6-3 in second round
- Cameron Norrie loses 6-2 6-4 5-7 7-6 (7-3) to 15th seed Lucas Pouille
- Heather Watson beaten 6-3 6-4 by 16th seed Elise Mertens
By Alex Bysouth and Elizabeth Hudson
All times stated are UK
Brit watch
As for the British hopefuls...
Kyle Edmund successfully made it into the third round with a 6-0 1-6 6-2 6-3 victory over Hungary's Marton Fucsovics.
But there was no such luck for Heather Watson, who fell at the second-round hurdle for the sixth time in a 6-3 6-4 defeat by Belgium's Elise Mertens.
And spare a though for Cameron Norrie, the British number three whose match against home hopeful Lucas Pouille finally concluded today with the Frenchman progressing 6-2 6-4 5-7 7-6 (7-3).
Still to come...
Well, there's plenty still to come on Thursday at the French Open, and we'll be keeping you up to date across the BBC Sport website.
Top seed Simona Halep is up next on the Philippe-Chatrier court, where she faces American Taylor Townsend.
Men's top seed Rafael Nadal is waiting in the wings to play Guido Pella on the Suzanne Lenglen court, while there is the small matter of Serena Williams and 17th seed Ashleigh Barty meeting in the second round later this evening.
'I had a paper cut...'
Edmund 6-0 1-6 6-2 6-3 Fucsovics
And what about the treatment Kyle Edmund received on his finger in the second set?
"I had a paper cut that was slightly splitting as I was playing, so wanted to cover it," he explained.
'You have to find a way to win'
Edmund 6-0 1-6 6-2 6-3 Fucsovics
Well, the British number three's French Open run might have come to an end, but the British number one continues to fly the flag.
And here is Kyle Edmund: "It was job done in the end. I made life difficult for myself in the second set.
"Tennis is tricky in that way when you are cruising, he holds at the start of the second and he is on the board and has a bit of confidence.
"It's something to learn from, but I am happy to come through.
"When I am playing at my best it is very good. I run at a high intensity, but you can't play at that all the time - when you are not playing your best you have to find a way to win."
'Fantastic education for Norrie'
Simon Briggs
Daily Telegraph tennis correspondent on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
It was a fantastic education for Norrie. He's playing the elite of the world game and is pushing them closer and closer. There's so much he can work on from matches like this.
Edmund to face Fognini
Edmund 6-0 1-6 6-2 6-3 Fucsovics
And awaiting British number one Kyle Edmund in the third round is Italy's Fabio Fognini.
Game, set and match Pouille
Pouille 6-2 6-4 5-7 7-6 (7-3) Norrie
And it is Lucas Pouille who comes through against Cameron Norrie and the French 15th seed will be a very relieved man because the fourth-set tiebreak had its controversy.
With Norrie trailing 5-3 it looked like he had made it 5-4 with a winning volley. But his foot touched the net and the Frenchman was awarded the point instead.
It gave Pouille matchpoint which he duly converted.
Game, set and match Edmund
Edmund 6-0 1-6 6-2 6-3 Fucsovics
Marton Fucsovics goes long! Kyle Edmund takes the match in two hours and 16 minutes.
Into the third round he goes.
*Edmund 6-0 1-6 6-2 5-3 Fucsovics
It's not over yet, Fucsovics finds the corner with a neat backhand.
One match point left.
*Edmund 6-0 1-6 6-2 5-3 Fucsovics
No such mistake on the next forehand. Edmund finds his target.
Two match points for the British number one.
*Edmund 6-0 1-6 6-2 5-3 Fucsovics
Long from Edmund, sloppy. A way back in for Fucsovics?
30-15.
*Edmund 6-0 1-6 6-2 5-3 Fucsovics
Wham, bam, cruising into the third round of a Grand Slam? That's punchy from Kyle Edmund, meeting a Fucsovics drop shot at the net and hammering it home - 30-0.
Edmund breaks
*Edmund 6-0 1-6 6-2 5-3 Fucsovics
And he breaks!
Kyle Edmund to serve for the match.
Edmund 6-0 1-6 6-2 4-3 Fucsovics*
Great tennis from Marton Fucsovics, who gets Kyle Edmund swiveling on the baseline as he wrongfoots the Brit with a reverse forehand. All in the eyes.
Edmund digs deep into his own box of magic tricks though and pulls out a rabbit... sorry, a winning forehand down the line.
Break point.
Jonathan Jurejko
BBC Sport at Roland Garros
Heavy groans on Chatrier every time Cameron Norrie wins a point, nerve-shocking loud cheers when the Briton loses one.
If you're stood outside Roland Garros' main court without eyes glued to a big screen, you could still work out what was going on.
Norrie takes Pouille to tie-break
Pouille 6-2 6-4 5-7 6-6 Norrie
The drama isn't over yet between Cameron Norrie and Lucas Pouille.
Pouille is serving for the set, Norrie breaks and we have a tie-break.
Edmund 6-0 1-6 6-2 4-3 Fucsovics*
Showtime for Marton Fucsovics, but that won't make the highlights reel - an attempted forehand through his legs, but the Hungarian can't get any real purchase on it.
Kyle Edmund holds.
*Edmund 6-0 1-6 6-2 3-3 Fucsovics
Now it's Fucsovics heading for the net, catching Edmund by surprise off the Brit's serve - and it works for the 26-year-old.
Edmund flicks a wrist and with it a winner down the line, before making it 30-15.
Simon Briggs
Daily Telegraph tennis correspondent on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Cameron Norrie's forehand is a beast because of the way it kicks up on clay. The backhand is not particularly suited to clay and is better on a faster surface.
Lucas Pouille is a unit and is soild in every area but he lacks the one standout shot to take down players in the top 10 on a regular basis.