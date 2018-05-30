Play suspended after GB's Norrie takes third set v Pouille

Live scores/order of play and results

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Cameron Norrie takes third set 7-5 before play is suspended because of bad light
  2. Briton lost first two sets 6-2 6-4 to French 15th seed Lucas Pouille
  3. Second-round match will resume on Thursday
  4. World number 85 Norrie playing the French Open for first time

Live Reporting

By Mike Henson

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Bye for now

That is your lot for tonight. We will be back at 10:00 BST tomorrow when Heather Watson plays Belgian 16th seed Elise Mertens in the second round.

In the meantime feel free to have a nosey at:

Novak's perspective

Alexander and Grigor's long routes to round three

Halep's advance to the second round

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Naomi Broady

British number three on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Cam knew the importance of the third set and did very well to take it and ensure the match will go into the next day.

He wasn't feeling his best but the difference in standards between the first and third sets was huge. The way he plays it almost seems like he has more experience than he should do but he handled the situation very well.

Maybe he will feel better tomorrow and it's absolutely fantastic for him to get that third set.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Jonathan Jurejko

BBC Sport at Roland Garros

I can't believe we're still here. Both players haven't complained to the umpire in the past few games, they just want to crack on and get this third set done and dusted, then they can reassess.

Now we have a floodlight. Of sorts. The big screen in the corner opposite me is doing a job.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Game and third set Norrie

Pouille 6-2 6-4 5-7 Norrie*

Lucas Pouille overcooks long and Cameron Norrie spins a little jig of delight.

The Briton needs two unanswered sets tomorrow to lever Pouille - the top-ranked Frenchman - out of his home Grand Slam.

Cameron Norrie
Getty Images

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Set point Norrie

*Pouille 6-2 6-4 5-6 Norrie

Now then, Cameron Norrie with a chance to smash and grab the third set as he sneaks 0-30 up.

Lucas Pouille second serve outfoxs him though for 15-30.

Cameron Norrie is streets ahead in the next rally, Lucas Pouille moon-balls in desperation and Norrie cuffs the smash long.

Head in hands and 30-all.

But here is the set point as Pouille buries one in the gauze...

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

*Pouille 6-2 6-4 5-6 Norrie

Cameron Norrie hangs tough, slugging away to put himself into a tie-breaker at the very least...

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Pouille 6-2 6-4 5-5 Norrie*

Where is Dickie Bird with his light meter?

We are deep in the gloaming out there on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The two gladiators locked together as we head down the third-set stretch.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

*Pouille 6-2 6-4 4-5 Norrie

Cameron Norrie gets a delicious half-volley pick-up to tip-toe along the wire and then dribble down on French soil.

The Briton holds to 15.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Naomi Broady

British number three on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

I know I've been saying it almost for an hour but I feel it really is getting a bit dark now. I'm struggling to see what's going on.

I'm beginning to fancy Cam's chances of winning this set. He's getting on top from the back of the court for the first time.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Pouille 6-2 4-4 Norrie*

Cameron Norrie can't lay a finger on that Lucas Pouille service game.

Level pegs.

Cameron Norrie
Getty Images

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

*Pouille 6-2 6-4 3-4 Norrie

Who is going to win this set?

Pouille? Norrie? Neither?

With the light fading, we could soon be heading to the lockeroom.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Norrie breaks

Pouille 6-2 6-4 3-3 Norrie*

Would you like your evening tennis cocktail with a twist of intrigue?

Of course you would. And there it is.

Cameron Norrie snaps straight back to take third set back on serve.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Pouille breaks

*Pouille 6-2 6-4 3-2 Norrie

Lucas Pouille lets out a squeal of frustration as he bats a break-point chance into the net.

He shoots daggered looks at his palm, has he got some blisters there?

The Frenchman has another chance now. And Norrie smears his forehand wide as he bites off more than he can chew once more.

Norrie
Getty Images

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Naomi Broady

British number three on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Cameron needs to take his time and he could potentially extend the match and come back tomorrow but his routine is so quick. He only bounces the ball once before serving.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Pouille 6-2 6-4 2-2 Norrie*

Lucas Pouille backs up his break-back with a hold of serve.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Russell Fuller

BBC tennis correspondent in Paris

Norrie is showing his frustration quite visibly in this match but it's a completely new experience for him.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Pouille breaks

*Pouille 6-2 6-4 1-2 Norrie

That didn't last long.

Lucas Pouille drags it back on serve before Cameron Norrie has a chance to rest on his laurels.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Norrie is still fighting'

Naomi Broady

British number three on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

That was an important hold of serve for Cameron Norrie at the start of the third set. Then he followed it up in Poullie's service game to break him. Cameron is still going, he is still fighting and is not out of this match yet. That's his first break of the night and what a way to do it, to love. Well done.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Norrie breaks

Pouille 6-2 6-4 0-2 Norrie*

He was just playing possum and luring Lucas Pouille into a false sense of security.

Perhaps.

Cameron Norrie breaks serve for the first time in the match at the start of the third set.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

*Pouille 6-2 6-4 0-1 Norrie

Cameron Norrie tees off the third set as the Parisian sky turns the colour of a BCG bruise.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top