French Open - Williams into round two
- GB's Kyle Edmund beats Alex de Minaur 6-2 6-4 6-3
- Serena Williams makes winning return to Grand Slam tennis against Kristyna Pliskova
- Defending champion Rafael Nadal goes through in straight sets
By Amy Lofthouse and Mike Henson
Jonathan Jurejko
BBC Sport at Roland Garros
Someone's been taking some French lessons me thinks...
Serena impresses the Paris crowd with what appear to be improved linguistics - she's stumped my basic GCSE lingo that's for sure.
Williams into second round
Pliskova 6-7 (4-7) 4-6 Williams
Serena Williams showed off her French, answering the first question in the local lingo.
It is pretty slick as well.
Never mind being able to order a beer, she could discuss the different hops used in the brewing process and optimum pour angle.
'I'm taking it at day at a time'
Serena Williams, speaking on court to Marion Bartoli: "She played really really well. It's been two years since I played on clay - it's been a really long time but I trained really hard on the clay.
"I feel good. I'm just happy to have won a match here. I'm just taking it a day at a time."
Jonathan Jurejko
BBC Sport at Roland Garros
Long lenses pointed, camera phones poised... everyone in front of the media seats inside Chatrier was ready to clickety-click as Serena converted that match point.
But wait...
Pliskova made them pause, fans shoving phones on to laps, weary snappers resting their aching arms for a moment or two.
A lengthy deuce and missed break points later, they finally got their prized snaps of the winning point, along with one of that famous dainty wave of the hand to all four sides of the court.
Simon Briggs
Daily Telegraph tennis correspondent on BBC Radio 5 live
It was as scrappy as hell, but what character.
Serena is not ready, really, but will you ever be ready in this situation? You have to start somewhere.
Game, set and match
Pliskova 6-7 (4-7) 4-6 Williams
Serena Williams has celebrated some of her 23 Grand Slam titles with less glee than that first round success.
Two arms aloft, meaningful looks to her box, now let's hear what she has to say...
Williams saves break point
Pliskova 6-7 (4-7) 4-5 Williams*
Serena Williams scrapes the break point off the table with a forehand out right out the middle of the strings.
There are bringing in a new tax on spots as sweet as that.
Pliskova break point
Pliskova 6-7 (4-7) 4-5 Williams*
Serena Williams with match point at 40-30. Tries a kooky little drop shot...it is swallowed by the net.
Double fault - suddenly Kristyna Pliskova has break point...
Pliskova 6-7 (4-7) 4-5 Williams*
No gimmes, even from this range.
Kristyna Pliskova ensures that Serena Williams will have to do her own dirty work in burying her French Open campaign into the red dirt.
She holds serve. If Williams does the same, tennis' queen bee is into the next round.
Simon Briggs
Daily Telegraph tennis correspondent on BBC Radio 5 live
Pliskova has had a great opportunity to make a name for herself, coming up against an opponent with no match play.
She needs a little more assurance in those tense moments.
*Pliskova 6-7 (4-7) 3-5 Williams
Serena Williams crushes an overhead like an orange in a juicer for a love hold to back up the break.
She is only a game away.
Barty next up
Whoever wins this match will be facing Ashleigh Barty next.
The Australian 17th seed has beaten Russia's Natalia Vikhlyantseva 6-3 6-1.
Williams breaks
Pliskova 6-7 (4-7) 3-4 Williams*
Serena Williams takes the ball out the air with the perfect swat-volley to take the game to deuce.
Kristyna Pliskova has all the time in the world to measure the winner down the line and splutters long.
Break point. And another freebie from the Czech racquet waves Williams through and back into the lead.
There were no breaks in the first set. There have been five in the second.
Pliscova breaks
*Pliskova 6-7 (4-7) 3-3 Williams
Hold that thought. Hold that front page.
Serena Williams thought she was checking out of the first round and upgrading to the second.
Kristyna Pliskova has other ideas, dragging the American back into a dogfight by her bootstraps.
We are back on serve.
Game, set and match - Garcia
Garcia 6-1 6-0 Duan
France's Caroline Garcia has made quick work of her first round match over on Suzanne-Lenglen.
The seventh seed registered a straight-set win in 59 minutes against China's Yingyng Duan,
Garcia sent down four aces and 18 winners - her opponent managed just two - as she set up a second-round meeting with either Shuai Peng or Aleksandra Krunic.
Williams breaks
Pliskova 6-7 (4-7) 2-3 Williams*
Suddenly the Kristyna Pilskova serve looks as flimsy as balsa wood.
Serena Williams snaps it over her knee and is just three straight holds from home and the second round.
Serena saves break point
*Pliskova 6-7 (4-7) 2-2 Williams
Kristyna Pliskova is pushing once more. And once more she is knocked back.
The Czech world number 70 sees a break point slide away, her forehand plopping just wide, before missing with a death-or-glory return down the line.
Simon Briggs
Daily Telegraph tennis correspondent on BBC Radio 5 live
Pliskova is showing some quite negative body language now, looking at the ground every time she misses the first serve.
This hasn't been the cleanest match - but you wouldn't expect that from two players who are stronger on the serve, rather than in the rally.
Williams breaks back
Pliskova 6-7 (4-7) 2-1 Williams*
Serena Williams with perhaps the shot of the match so far as she hooks a magnificent no-look forehand into the open court to leave Kristyna Pliskova floundering and a break point on the board.
Taken with minimum fuss and maximum efficiency.
We are back on serve.