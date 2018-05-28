French Open: GB's Watson into second round
- GB's Heather Watson beats Oceane Dodin 6-3 6-0
- Defending champion Nadal also in action on day two
- GB's Cameron Norrie through in men's singles earlier
- Kvitova, Thiem, Djokovic and Wozniacki also progress on day two
By Caroline Chapman and Saj Chowdhury
All times stated are UK
Watson will now face either Varvara Lepchenko (world number 92) or number 16 seed Elise Mertens of Belgium.
In this sort of form, Watson will surely more than fancy her chances.
Thanks for reading today - we will be back on Tuesday.
'It was tough closing out'
Watson 6-3 6-0 Dodin
This is the sixth time Watson has made the second round at Roland Garros - can she go further?
Here's the Briton talking to Eurosport: "I started a little nervously, but I was feeling really confident coming in. After getting rid of those nerves in the first couple of games I started to play well.
"It was tough closing out. You can feel the rain coming. When I was tossing the ball up I got water in my eyes.
"Despite my season I was feeling so confident coming into the match. I've prepared well for this - eating well, sleeping well - which is why I was feeling confident."
Nadal 6-4 5-3 Bolleli
After a brief wobble early in the second set, Rafael Nadal has recovered is on his way to a 2-0 lead over Italian lucky loser Simone Bolleli - the world number 129.
Whether that match will finish tonight is debatable. It's raining and the light is fading in Paris.
'She did a great job'
Watson 6-3 6-0 Dodin
Dom Inglot
British doubles player on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Great job, Heather. She stuck in there. She started her first and last game not so good but it came down to first serve percentage. When she settled down she was so composed and read the game well. She did a great job of forcing her opponent to go for too much. She should be really proud of herself.
Rick Harris: Ranked 77th and 128th in the world, neither Watson nor Dodin have been past the 2nd round in the #FrenchOpen. And on this showing, it's not hard to see why. Two very ordinary tennis players.
Are you OK Rick?
Game, set and match Watson
Watson 6-3 6-0 Dodin
Another break point for Dodin, but Watson saves again - it's spitting out there. A storm is brewing.
The Frenchwoman brings up break point number four - this is no gimme for Watson.
However, Briton saves once more with a brilliant pick up from the back that is so low Dodin can't do anything with it.
Quick as a lightning flash, it's another match-point for Watson after Dodin returns long.
The youngster then repeats the feat to give Watson victory.
Finally.
Well done Watson - that was a superb victory.
Can Watson get over the line?
Watson 6-3 5-0 Dodin*
Two match points for Watson!!
Dodin saves one with a great shot down the line before Watson snatches at the next - chances gone.
Another error from the Frenchwoman brings up match-point again.
This time Heather?
No. Double fault.
Need a bit of power from Greyskull now Watson.
Suddenly it's break point for Dodin.
Watson saves. An ace follows.
Match point four.
Out!!
No the chair umpire says it's good.
Dodin finds something from somewhere to carve out another break point.
Saved.
To be continued.
It's rain v Watson now
*Watson 6-3 5-0 Dodin
Will Heather complete the job before the heavens open?!!!
Is the rain coming?
Watson 6-3 5-0 Dodin
Dom Inglot
British doubles player on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
There are a few umbrellas going up. It's definitely raining.
Dodin's lost it now. She's already in the locker room.
*Watson 6-3 5-0 Dodin
Triple break point after another double fault - her sixth.
Dodin obliges once more by finding the net from the back of the court.
The Lille-born French woman will have better days - today is not one of them.
Watson 6-3 4-0 Dodin*
Dodin puts some change in the aggression meter to take the first point on Watson's serve.
But the Frenchwoman is put back in the position she has occupied for majority of this match with four big serves from Watson.
This has been a confident display from the Briton, who had not won a WTA match in four months until last week.
Watson breaks once more
*Watson 6-3 3-0 Dodin
Dodin produces her 20th (TWENTIETH) unforced error of the match as she comes to the net to put away a volley but puts too much welly on it. Poor, to be honest.
Watson has two break points after Dodin's looping shot lands just beyond the baseline - about half an inch.
The Briton's wastes her first chance, but takes the second with a stunning angled backhand return.
*insert flexed arm emoji*
Watson 6-3 2-0 Dodin*
Dom Inglot
British doubles player on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
When you win matches at the big tournaments, that's what's going to give Heather the confidence. Another win in the next round and she's got one of the best results ever at a Slam. Sometimes if you think you've got nothing to lose, you can feel so much better about yourself.
Watson 6-3 2-0 Dodin*
Dodin comes to the net but Watson passes her from the baseline with a lovely doubled-handed backhand.
Shock! Horror! Watson produces a double fault!
Normal service resumes with another big serve which Dodin returns, but into the no-go zone.
2-0 to Heather.
'She's thinking 'I'm going to eat you for dinner''
Watson 6-3 1-0 Dodin
Dom Inglot
British doubles player on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Watson's looking very assured now. She knows what her opponent can and cannot do. She's thinking 'I'm going to eat you for dinner' because she's not going to make any mistakes.
Watson breaks
*Watson 6-3 1-0 Dodin
At the moment Loris Karius would be able to read the ball better than young Oceane Dodin.
The 21-year-old is snatching at shots and she's made five double faults, the fifth bringing up break point for Watson.
This is too easy for the Brit as she is pretty much gift-wrapped the game as a result of another wild swipe from Dodin.
Over on Philippe Chatrier...
Nadal 6-4 0-1 Bolleli
Rafael Nadal found the elusive break of serve and took the first set 6-4 against lucky loser Simone Bolleli.
But the Italian has struck back immediately. He's broken the world number one to take the first game of the second set.
'She has to let Dodin lose on her own'
Watson 6-3 Dodin*
Dom Inglot
British doubles player on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
What I was so impressed with is how Heather recomposed herself. We saw her racquet fly out of her hand in frustration but she settled down and she adopted a smart strategy. I don't see now how she can lose. She has to let Dodin lose on her own.
Game and first set Watson
Watson 6-3 Dodin*
When was the last time the 26-year-old Brit lost a point on her serve?
She produces her sixth ace en route to sealing another game to love - and more importantly, the first set.
Quite impressive.
Watson breaks once more
*Watson 5-3 Dodin
Watson is on the ropes at the back of the court but turns the tables on her French opponent to carve out a 30-15 advantage on the Dodin serve.
She tries to repeat her aggressive tactics in the next points but finds the net.
However, Dodin, who has not found her rhythm, makes an error to give Watson break point.
And the Briton takes her first opportunity courtesy of another error by her opponent.
Watson needs one more game to seal the first set.