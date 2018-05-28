French Open: GB's Watson into second round

This is the sixth time Watson has made the second round at Roland Garros - can she go further?

Here's the Briton talking to Eurosport: "I started a little nervously, but I was feeling really confident coming in. After getting rid of those nerves in the first couple of games I started to play well.

"It was tough closing out. You can feel the rain coming. When I was tossing the ball up I got water in my eyes.

"Despite my season I was feeling so confident coming into the match. I've prepared well for this - eating well, sleeping well - which is why I was feeling confident."