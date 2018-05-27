French Open - Konta loses in first round - radio & text

Live scores/order of play and results

Summary

  1. GB's Johanna Konta loses 6-4 6-3 to Yulia Putintseva (Kaz) in first round
  2. Venus Williams loses to world number 91 Wang Qiang
  3. Grigor Dimitrov, Kei Nishikori and Elina Svitolina among seeds to win on day one
  4. Australian Nick Kyrgios withdraws with elbow injury

Live Reporting

By Caroline Chapman

All times stated are UK

That's all we've got time for today.

Join us back here on Monday for more first round action, as Rafael Nadal starts his title defence.

Here are a few things you might want to read from day one in Paris.

Progress for Stephens and Svitolina

Two big names have gone from the women's draw in the first round: Venus Williams and Johanna Konta.

Defending champion Jelena Ostapenko from Latvia is out on the clay now and it's going with serve against Ukraine's Kat Kozlova.

US Open title-winner Sloane Stephens has already progressed along with fourth seed Elina Svitolina.

Into the second round...

From the men's draw, fourth seed Grigor Dimitrov, French number one Lucas Pouille, 32nd seed Gael Monfils, tenth seed Pablo Carreno-Busta, and 19th seed Kei Nishikori have all progressed.

The biggest upset so far has been the draw's youngest male opponent, Frenchman Corentin Moutet, beating the oldest male Ivo Karlovic in straight sets.

Order of play for Monday

French Open 2018

Order of play
Roland Garros

Konta 4-6 3-6 Putintseva

Johanna Konta clocked up 32 unforced errors, compared to 14 from Yulia Putintseva. Ouch.

Konta joins Venus Williams as one of the casualties from the women's draw on day one.

Game, set and match

Konta 4-6 3-6 Putintseva

That's it!

Johanna Konta's French Open curse continues.

She's beaten by Yulia Putintseva, ranked 71 places below her in the world, in an hour and 25 minutes.

Konta's final shot lands wide. Really, really disappointing for the British number one.

Johanna Konta
Getty Images

Match point

*Konta 4-6 3-5 Putintseva

Konta bangs the first point into the net and sends her next return over the baseline.

Putintseva slaps the net to make it 30-15 but soon she's shouting 'come on' as she brings up match point.

Here we go...

Konta 4-6 3-5 Putintseva*

Advantage Konta.

And she holds! Putintseva goes long.

The Kazakh world number 93 will serve for the match.

Yulia Putintseva
Getty Images

Konta 4-6 2-5 Putintseva*

Putintseva's deep return just falls the wrong side of the line and Konta has the chance to hold.

Her first serve is no good.

Her second serve is soft and after a good defense from Putintseva, Konta scoops a backhand pick-up over the baseline.

Deuce.

Konta 4-6 2-5 Putintseva*

Jo Konta is serving to stay in the match.

The first point goes awry as she hits wide. 0-15.

Putintseva then does the same. 15-15.

Konta goes long after a defensive rally. 15-30.

She pulls it back with serve-and-volley. 30-30.

Oh, it's tense.

*Konta 4-6 2-5 Putintseva

Gaaaaah. What were we saying about the error count, Jo?

She tries to play a backhand winner down the line and it falls the wrong side.

Putintseva has a 40-0 lead and holds with an ace. She's one game from the second round.

Konta 4-6 2-4 Putintseva*

Johanna Konta
Getty Images

Konta has a spring in her step at the net and is volleying very well. She just needs to lower her error count.

The world number 21 marches 40-0 ahead. She smacks high and wide to get her opponent off the mark, but the Briton holds as Putintseva sails a return over the baseline.

Much better from Jo.

*Konta 4-6 1-4 Putintseva

Putintseva whistles a forehand cross-court which outsmarts a confused and worried looking Jo Konta.

The British 22nd seed shows what she's got in her locker by banging a backhand volley down to get off the mark.

But another error from Konta sees Putintseva hold to 15 for a 4-1 lead.

Jonathan Jurejko

BBC Sport at Roland Garros

Yulia Putintseva
Getty Images

Yulia Putintseva enjoyed that winning point!

The feisty Kazakh double fist pumps then wheels her right hand in the air to urge more noise from the Court One crowd. Like a superstar DJ playing in one of Paris's EDM clubs.

She's certainly in the groove now. Looking a long way back for Jo Konta.

Konta broken

Konta 4-6 1-3 Putintseva*

Jo Konta needs a decent hold here but it may not be coming.

The Briton cracks the ball wide as Putintseva goes to 30-40 - another break point.

After a belting rally, where both ladies pace about the clay, Putintseva scampers forward and bangs a forehand past her opponent.

Yulia Putintseva
Getty Images

*Konta 4-6 1-2 Putintseva

Jonathan Jurejko

BBC Sport at Roland Garros

Yulia Putintseva
AFP/Getty Images

Yulia Putintseva was likened to a tiny but tenacious bulldog by Heather Watson after the Briton lost to her at the Australian Open in January.

And the 5ft 4in Kazakh has proved that her bite can be as vicious as her bark so far against Konta.

She's animated between points when facing serve, constantly fist-pumping and having surly words with the umpire, but steely focused when on serve.

*Konta 4-6 1-2 Putintseva

Putintseva moves casually to 40-0 and consolidates her break as Konta fires wide.

Konta broken

Konta 4-6 1-1 Putintseva*

Jo Konta slaps the net with a loose backhand.

Yulia Putintseva breaks back immediately.

Johanna Konta
Getty Images

Konta facing break point

Konta 4-6 1-0 Putintseva*

Yulia Putintseva comes out on top in the longest rally of the match by hitting a dead ball at the feet of Jo Konta.

She's 0-30 to the good now.

Putintseva goes long on the next point as Konta gets off the mark in this game.

She levels after a battle at the net - a lovely half-volley for 30-30.

But then Konta pulls out a double fault and hands a break back point to her opponent.

Konta breaks

*Konta 4-6 1-0 Putintseva

For the third time, Jo Konta has the chance to break her opponent...and she does it!

Bang, straight on the sideline. Much better from the British number one.

