Catch-up: ATP Challenger Tour - Loughborough Trophy

When Wimbledon arrives each summer, tennis captivates the nation for two weeks.

But that's not the full story - Brits of all ages are switched on all year round, with nearly a million swishing their racquet once a month. It's not hard to see why.

It's fun and accessible across a vast range of fitness levels and abilities.

There are over 20,000 tennis courts in the UK where you can go and play the game and thousands of clubs and park courts who can provide racquets and balls if you don't have your own.

The British weather can be notoriously unkind, but there are many options to play indoors: this is how the tennis season keeps going throughout the year.

The Lawn Tennis Association have a number of different schemes such as Go Hit It ,Tennis Tuesdays and Advantage tennis training , so while you might not have a backhand like Andy Murray to start with, you'll soon see your game improve.