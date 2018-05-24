Dan Evans of Great Britain

Catch-up: ATP Challenger Tour - Loughborough Trophy

Summary

  1. Result: Rodionov (Aut) bt Evans (GB) 6-4 7-5
  2. Result: Bambridge (GB)/O'Mara (GB) bt Duncan (GB)/Stoute (GB) 6-2 6-4 (no commentary)
  3. Result: Brands (Ger) bt Setkic (Bih) 6-3 6-2
  4. Result: Moriya (Jpn) bt Puetz (Ger) 7-5 6-0
  5. Result: Miedler (Aut) bt Guez (Fra) 6-4 6-2
  6. Coverage provided by the LTA for BBC Sport

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

BBC Coverage

Loughborough Trophy
Loughborough Trophy

BBC Sport will be broadcasting coverage of the final few days of the Loughborough Trophy, including action from the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

Tennis: ATP Challenger Tour – Loughborough Trophy

Thursday, 24 May

10:30-20:00 BST – Connected TV and online

Friday, 25 May

11:00-20:00 BST – Connected TV and online

Saturday, 26 May

11:00-20:00 BST – Connected TV and online

Sunday, 27 May

11:00-20:00 BST – Connected TV and online

Get Inspired: How to get into Tennis

Get Inspired

#GetInspired

When Wimbledon arrives each summer, tennis captivates the nation for two weeks.

But that's not the full story - Brits of all ages are switched on all year round, with nearly a million swishing their racquet once a month. It's not hard to see why.

It's fun and accessible across a vast range of fitness levels and abilities.

There are over 20,000 tennis courts in the UK where you can go and play the game and thousands of clubs and park courts who can provide racquets and balls if you don't have your own.

The British weather can be notoriously unkind, but there are many options to play indoors: this is how the tennis season keeps going throughout the year.

The Lawn Tennis Association have a number of different schemes such as Go Hit It, Tennis Tuesdays and Advantage tennis training, so while you might not have a backhand like Andy Murray to start with, you'll soon see your game improve.

Learn how to serve with Kristyna Pliskova

