Watch: Mektic/Chan v Martin/Olaru - court 14

Order of play/live scores, results and live coverage

Summary

  1. Nikola Mektic (Cro) /Hao-Ching Chan (Tpe) v Fabrice Martin (Fra) /Raluca Olaru (Rom)
  2. Alicja Rosolska (Pol) /Abigail Spears (US) bt Kiki Bertens (Ned) /Johanna Larsson (Swe) 3-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-3
  3. Nicole Melichar (US)/Kveta Peschke (Cze) bt Elise Mertens (Bel)/Demi Schuurs (Ned) 7-6 (7-4) 6-3
  4. Jamie Murray (GB) /Bruno Soares (Bra) bt Ken Skupski (GB) /Neal Skupski (GB) 6-3 6-4 6-4

Live Reporting

By Amy Lofthouse and Matthew Henry

All times stated are UK

    Sho: This is the best Nadal has been on grass since he won it in 2011 in my opinion. He actually looks comfortable in his movement and ball striking unlike the last 4 or 5 years.

  2. Vesely holds

    *Nadal 6-3 6-3 1-1 Vesely

    Two cracking body serves from Jiri Vesely put him in control of his latest service game.

    The Czech holds to love, and gets some warm applause from an all but silent Centre Court crowd.

    * denotes next server

  3. Watch: 'Ludicrous' play from Gonzalez & Jarry

    Over on court 12, GB's Dom Inglot is paired with Croatian Franko Skugor - their friendship is going to be tested on Wednesday.

    They are up against Maximo Gonzalez and Nicholas Jarry and are currently tied at one set all.

    Video caption: 'Ludicrous' play from Gonzalez & Jarry
  4. Nadal holds first up

    Nadal 6-3 6-3 1-0 Vesely*

    Whoops. Rafa Nadal dances round, winding himself up for a forehand winner, and hoicks the ball into the net.

    A move to the net pays dividends for Nadal as he leaps up and volleys a backhand winner for 40-15.

    An ace tidies up the hold.

  5. BreakingMurray to join BBC TV Wimbledon coverage

    We've got some exciting news.

    Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray is going to join our BBC TV coverage of Wimbledon this week on Tuesday and Wednesday.

    The Scot, who is missing this year's Championships with injury, will work as a pundit in the studio on Tuesday and commentate on Wednesday.

    "What could possibly go wrong," he said on Facebook.

  6. Post update

    Del Potro 2-3 Simon

    At deuce, Gilles Simon with produces a superb winner down the line with a superb backhand on his serve and then closes out the game. Juan Martin del Potro strikes his racquet against the turf in frustration after working so hard to try to break the Frenchman.

  7. Post update

    *Nadal 6-3 6-3 0-0 Vesely

    Rafa Nadal has hit 25 winners so far, to just four unforced errors.

    He's been dominant on serve, too, winning 86% of points on his first serve.

    He'll get this third set under way.

  8. Game and second set - Nadal

    Nadal 6-3 6-3 Vesely

    An outrageously angled strike from Rafael Nadal, Jiri Vesely nowhere near the ball, and that'll be the second set!

    Nadal
    Copyright: Reuters
  9. Post update

    Nadal 6-3 5-3 Vesely*

    Jiri Vesely finds his first serve and all Rafa Nadal can do is swirl his backhand into the net.

    The Spaniard still has two set points to his name.

  10. Post update

    Nadal 6-3 5-3 Vesely*

    Jiri Vesely coughs up another double fault, before a swing and a miss on the forehand hands Nadal three set points.

  11. No problems for Nadal

    Nadal 6-3 5-3 Vesely*

    Jonathan Jurejko

    BBC Sport at Wimbledon

    Rafa Nadal might have lost to players ranked outside of the top 100 in four of his last five SW19 appearances, but the current world number 93 isn’t proving too much of a problem at the moment.

    Skipping Queen’s after a long clay-court season looks to be proving dividends for a fit and firing Nadal.

  12. Post update

    Del Potro 2-2 Simon

    Gilles Simon is only able to take one point off Juan Martin del Potro's second service game. The big Argentine clinches the game with a powerful towering ace down the centre of the court.

  13. Post update

    Nadal 6-3 5-3 Vesely*

    Ooft. A lovely, spinning drop shot from Jiri Vesely is thundered back past him by Rafa Nadal.

    Another strike down the line outpaces a sprinting Vesely, and that'll be another love hold to Nadal.

    Nadal
    Copyright: Getty Images
  14. Get Involved

    #bbctennis

    Harrison Short: Anderson seems to be so stiff when he plays. I don't think Gael Monfils could be a more different player, technically and stylistically speaking. He's so loosey-goosey. Can see him coming back from 2 down. Allez!

  15. Post update

    *Nadal 6-3 4-3 Vesely

    A hold to 15 should improve Jiri Vesely's mood.

  16. Post update

    Del Potro 1-1 Simon*

    All square in the opening exchanges on court two. France's Gilles Simon has an early break point opportunity but at deuce Argentine Juan Martin del Potro reponds to get himself on the board.

  17. Game and third set - Monfils

    *Monfils 6-7 (4-7) 6-7 (2-7) 7-5 0-0 Anderson

    Brilliant from Gael Monfils. One of the best returning games you'll see.

    Kevin Anderson does little wrong but Monfils hits a series of excellent shots to break serve, clinch the third set and reduce his deficit.

    He's still two sets to one behind but 'Allez' is echoing around Court One.

  18. Post update

    Nadal 6-3 4-2 Vesely*

    Tim Henman

    Former British number one on BBC TV

    Nadal being intense is the only way that he knows. It's the way he practices, a habit that is ingrained and it is second nature.

  19. Nadal holds

    Nadal 6-3 4-2 Vesely*

    A lovely rally, but it's Rafa Nadal who comes out on top, leaping on a shank from Jiri Vesely and smashing it for a winner.

    A furious cross-court backhand sees out the game for Nadal.

  20. Deuce

    *Nadal 6-3 3-2 Vesely

    Jiri Vesely takes the first point on Rafa Nadal's serve as he rushes to the net and bobs a volley beyond an advancing Nadal.

    However, a rash challenge from the Czech sees him go 30-15 down, and Nadal cracks down an ace to extend his lead.

    The Centre Court crowd gasp as Nadal trips his way into a double fault, and then a terrific backhand down the line from Vesely takes us to deuce.

