Watch: Wimbledon: Williams beats Gorges to reach final - reaction

And here is Serena Williams: "It's crazy. I don't even know how to feel because I literally didn't think I'd do this well in my fourth tournament back.

"I don't have anything to lose and I feel I can play so free. That's what I'm doing.

"This is not inevitable for me, I had a really tough delivery and multiple surgeries and almost didn't make it to be honest. I couldn't even walk to my mailbox, so it's definitely not normal for me to be in a Wimbledon final. I'm enjoying every moment."

On Angelique Kerber, who she will play in a repeat of the 2016 final: "We played here in the final the last time I played here in the final. She's a good grass-court player and is going really well."