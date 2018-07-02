Watch: Rybarikova v Cirstea - Court 11

US tennis is not just about Serena. OK, so a lot of it is but...but they do have strength in depth in the women's game.
Number 10 seed Keys, 23, has had an exceptional year. She reached the US Open final and also this year's French semis.
She's up against Aussie Ajla Tomljanovic, who reached the second round in 2015.
It's on Court Three at 13:30 BST.
Straight sets.
*Pliskova 0-1 Dart
Harriet Dart is serving first in her Wimbledon singles debut over on Court 12.
The British wildcard edges into a 30-0 lead against Karolina Pliskova, before the Czech seventh seed recovers to take it deuce.
But the 21-year-old polishes off with a plumb serve to hold and get off the mark.
'Great players everywhere'
Andrew Castle
BBC Sport tennis commentator
There are great players everywhere, everyone gets younger, everyone gets fitter,
everyone is nervous. The coaches, the physios the players, they are here to do a job and we are here to watch them do
it.
Practice over...
Jonathan Jurejko
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
After half an hour of hitting, Federer decides that'll do for now. He's got another chance to play in the south-west London sunshine just after 1pm.
Not many players are given a huge round of applause when they finish practice. Roger does.
"Great to have you back Roger!" shouts one fanboy.
Then a whole team of security staff usher him back towards the locker room, through the hordes of fans, virtually all armed with camera phones.
Except one fella who tried high-fiving Fed. Fed left him hanging.
Roger Federer the defending champion, Rafael Nadal the world number one... here's a quick look at who might challenge the men's top two.
Novak Djokovic: The three-time champion is working his way back after a year disrupted by an elbow injury but showed glimpses of his best form at the French Open and Queen's.
Marin Cilic: The Croat is a proven force on grass, having reached last year's final and won Queen's last month.
Alexander Zverev: Only Federer and Nadal have outperformed the 21-year-old this year.
Dominic Thiem: The Austrian reached his first major final on his favoured surface at Roland Garros.
'Roger bouncing back the greatest achievement'
John McEnroe
Three-time Wimbledon singles champion on BBC One
What Roger Federer has done the last 18 months, winning
three of the six, having taken that six month lay-off, is the greatest accomplishment
in the open era of tennis, what he has continuously been able to do.
Look at mere mortals like Stan Wawrinka, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray - you can go
down the list of top players who have missed six months. You try to walk back
in and see how easy it is to get back into the top of the sport. He
effortlessly did it at 35.
Jonathan Jurejko
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
Anywhere will do to get a glimpse of Roger Federer. Many fans are stood on the back of the adjacent court 14 and peering over.
One man was even given a ticking off for trying to scale the back of the temporary stand.
Wouldn't surprise me if there are a few home-owners in those two block of flats behind the All England Club stood at their windows with binoculars trained on old Rog.
Head to head
K Pliskova v Dart
Right, it's almost time for the first ball to be served... and a first Brit in action!
Harriet Dart is making her Wimbledon singles debut after being handed a wildcard, with the 21-year-old facing seventh seed Karolina Pliskova on Court 12.
We'll be keeping you up to date on that one
'Sunshine for two weeks'
Carol Kirkwood
BBC Weather Presenter
The hugest recorded temperature over the fortnight at Wimbledon was 1 July 2015, 35.7C, hotter than today.
Today will be dry weather with a lot of sunshine, it may stay dry for the duration of the fortnight.
It will be about 30C, north easterly wind about 10 miles an hour, high UVA levels.
#bbctennis or text 81111
Lee: I just love Wimbledon.
Andrew: As much as I love all sport the first day of Wimbledon always brings a special sense of excitement, looking forward to it as ever.
All was quiet and serene on court 15... and the gates opened. You could almost hear the stampede coming along the gangway in between Centre and these outside courts.
The Fed Heads piled in, jostling for position, to catch a glimpse of their hero.
RF emblazoned t-shirts and caps, Swiss flags painted on cheeks, even a couple of novelty hats with springed tennis balls.
Most importantly it's all about getting that perfect selfie with Roger in the background...
'Wimbledon beautiful and historical'
Tracy Austin
Two-time Grand Slam champion at Wimbledon
There is something about Wimbledon and playing on Centre Court, so beautiful, so historical. You feel it as a player, and the season is so short so some players are coming out so ready for this particular season.
How hot is too hot?
It's going to be toasty at Wimbledon today, but how hot is too hot?
Well, the heat rule - which only applies to women's singles matches - allows a 10-minute break to be taken between the second and third set when the heat stress index is at or above 30.1C.
What's the heat stress index, I hear you ask? It is "a measure which factors together the air temperature, the humidity and the surface temperature".
I'm getting a sweat on just writing about it...
Extra bounce Marin?
Saj Chowdhury
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
Watching the power of the Marin Cilic serve is a sight to behold. I wonder if it's got an extra punch today after the world number three's beloved Croatia reached the last eight of the World Cup?
Last year's runner-up faces Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka at 11:30 on Court Two today - no surprises, surely?
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
Today at Wimbledon
Planning your Monday around the not-to-miss matches in the first round? Here are the key meetings to keep an eye on...
First up, at 11:30 BST, last year's beaten finalist Marin Cilic faces Yoshihito Nishioka, it's worth sticking around on Court Two as they're followed by Venus Williams, who takes on Johanna Larsson, before French pair Gael Monfils and Richard Gasquet meet.
Also from 11:30, seventh seed Karolina Pliskova takes on Britain's Harriet Dart.
Defending champion Roger Federer kicks things off on Centre Court at 13:00 when he faces Dusan Lajovic, with Caroline Wozniacki following against Varvara Lepchenko and then an absolute corker of an opening-round tie between Stan Wawrinka and Grigor Dimitrov.
British number four Liam Broady will be in action on Court One after the conclusion of Sloane Stephens' first round meeting with Donna Vekic, he faces Milos Raonic.
And then there's the small matter of Serena Williams, who faces Arantxa Rus after that Broady match - we just don't know where to look first.
Ready for action
Becky Grey
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
Perfect Insta story fodder: a line of ball boys and girls waiting to be taken to their courts has drawn a crowd of people wanting a picture. Fair play to them, they’re managing to keep a straight face.
Brit watch
British number two Cameron Norrie will play former Brit Aljaz Bedene in the first round today.
Slovenia-born Bedene represented Britain for three years from 2015, but switched allegiance when he was unable to represent GB in the Davis Cup.
Liam Broady is also in action, taking on 2016 finalist Milos Raonic.
In the women's draw, Harriet Dart takes on former world number one Karolina Pliskova, while Katie Swan will face off against Irina-Camelia Begu.
BBC coverage
BBC Two
We're about go to live on BBC Two - you can watch using the player at the top of this page, or by clicking here.
Keys to unlock Grand Slam title?
Saj Chowdhury
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
