Watch: Rybarikova v Cirstea - Court 11

Madison Keys - a cheeky outsider for the title?

US tennis is not just about Serena. OK, so a lot of it is but...but they do have strength in depth in the women's game.

Number 10 seed Keys, 23, has had an exceptional year. She reached the US Open final and also this year's French semis.

She's up against Aussie Ajla Tomljanovic, who reached the second round in 2015.

It's on Court Three at 13:30 BST.

Straight sets.