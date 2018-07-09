Watch: Monfils v Anderson - Court One

At deuce, Gilles Simon with produces a superb winner down the line with a superb backhand on his serve and then closes out the game. Juan Martin del Potro strikes his racquet against the turf in frustration after working so hard to try to break the Frenchman.
Post update
*Nadal 6-3 6-3 0-0 Vesely
Rafa Nadal has hit 25 winners so far, to just four unforced errors.
He's been dominant on serve, too, winning 86% of points on his first serve.
He'll get this third set under way.
Game and second set - Nadal
Nadal 6-3 6-3 Vesely
An outrageously angled strike from Rafael Nadal, Jiri Vesely nowhere near the ball, and that'll be the second set!
Post update
Nadal 6-3 5-3 Vesely*
Jiri Vesely finds his first serve and all Rafa Nadal can do is swirl his backhand into the net.
The Spaniard still has two set points to his name.
Post update
Nadal 6-3 5-3 Vesely*
Jiri Vesely coughs up another double fault, before a swing and a miss on the forehand hands Nadal three set points.
No problems for Nadal
Nadal 6-3 5-3 Vesely*
Jonathan Jurejko
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
Rafa Nadal might have lost to players ranked outside of the top 100 in four of his last five SW19 appearances, but the current world number 93 isn’t proving too much of a problem at the moment.
Skipping Queen’s after a long clay-court season looks to be proving dividends for a fit and firing Nadal.
Post update
Del Potro 2-2 Simon
Gilles Simon is only able to take one point off Juan Martin del Potro's second service game. The big Argentine clinches the game with a powerful towering ace down the centre of the court.
Post update
Nadal 6-3 5-3 Vesely*
Ooft. A lovely, spinning drop shot from Jiri Vesely is thundered back past him by Rafa Nadal.
Another strike down the line outpaces a sprinting Vesely, and that'll be another love hold to Nadal.
Harrison Short: Anderson seems to be so stiff when he plays. I don't think Gael Monfils could be a more different player, technically and stylistically speaking. He's so loosey-goosey. Can see him coming back from 2 down. Allez!
Post update
*Nadal 6-3 4-3 Vesely
A hold to 15 should improve Jiri Vesely's mood.
Post update
Del Potro 1-1 Simon*
All square in the opening exchanges on court two. France's Gilles Simon has an early break point opportunity but at deuce Argentine Juan Martin del Potro reponds to get himself on the board.
Game and third set - Monfils
*Monfils 6-7 (4-7) 6-7 (2-7) 7-5 0-0 Anderson
Brilliant from Gael Monfils. One of the best returning games you'll see.
Kevin Anderson does little wrong but Monfils hits a series of excellent shots to break serve, clinch the third set and reduce his deficit.
He's still two sets to one behind but 'Allez' is echoing around Court One.
Post update
Nadal 6-3 4-2 Vesely*
Tim Henman
Former British number one on BBC TV
Nadal being intense is the only way that he knows. It's the way he practices, a habit that is ingrained and it is second nature.
Nadal holds
Nadal 6-3 4-2 Vesely*
A lovely rally, but it's Rafa Nadal who comes out on top, leaping on a shank from Jiri Vesely and smashing it for a winner.
A furious cross-court backhand sees out the game for Nadal.
Deuce
*Nadal 6-3 3-2 Vesely
Jiri Vesely takes the first point on Rafa Nadal's serve as he rushes to the net and bobs a volley beyond an advancing Nadal.
However, a rash challenge from the Czech sees him go 30-15 down, and Nadal cracks down an ace to extend his lead.
The Centre Court crowd gasp as Nadal trips his way into a double fault, and then a terrific backhand down the line from Vesely takes us to deuce.
Post update
*Nadal 6-3 3-2 Vesely
Jonathan Jurejko
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
All a bit quiet on Centre Court. The crowd, while appreciating Rafael Nadal’s brilliance, haven’t had much to get them going today, while they also might be feeling sleepy after a few drinks in this stifling heat.
There are also a few spare seats in the press area.
That’s because Rafa’s progression, like that of Roger Federer and Serena Williams before him, looks all so straightforward.
A Vesely fightback would get the crowd going again - and see the journalists sensing a story.
Nadal breaks
*Nadal 6-3 3-2 Vesely
OH!
A gimme of a serve from Jiri Vesely, and Rafa Nadal stands firm to blaze the return past him.
The world number one breaks.
Post update
Nadal 6-3 2-2 Vesely*
Jiri Vesely doesn't time a move to the net and Rafa Nadal, just behind the baseline, spears a forehand through Vesely's defences.
The Czech is in trouble, and he's quickly facing three break points courtesy of a long forehand.
Post update
Nadal 6-3 2-2 Vesely*
Tim Henman
Former British number one on BBC TV
Vesely is definitely going to have to continue to up game in most areas and for me still try to finish the point at the net.
Get involved
BreakingMurray to join BBC TV Wimbledon coverage
We've got some exciting news.
Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray is going to join our BBC TV coverage of Wimbledon this week on Tuesday and Wednesday.
He will work as a pundit on Tuesday and commentate on Wednesday.
"What could possibly go wrong," he said on Facebook.
Post update
