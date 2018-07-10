Watch: Klaasen/Venus v GB's J Murray/Soares - Centre Court
Summary
- Raven Klaasen (SA)/Michael Venus (NZ) v Jamie Murray (GB)/Bruno Soares (Bra)
- Angelique Kerber (Ger) bts Daria Kasatkina (Rus) 6-3 7-5
- Serena Williams (US) bts Camila Giorgi (Ita) 3-6 6-3 6-4
Day eight headlines
There's doubles action on BBC Two right now featuring Jamie Murray.
You can watch it at the top of this page or on BBC Two.
We're ending this live-text here. We'll be back tomorrow for coverage of those men's quarter-finals.
See you then.
Williams battles into last four
Earlier today Serena Williams survived a scare to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals.
Read all about it here.
Wednesday's order of play
Centre Court
Novak Djokovic vs Kei Nishikori
Juan Martin del Potro vs Rafael Nadal
Court One
Roger Federer vs Kevin Anderson
Milos Raonic vs John Isner
Well that was a great chat with Andy Murray in the BBC studio.
A reminder he'll be part of the commentary team for the men's quarter-finals tomorrow.
'Djokovic looked pumped'
Andy Murray
Two-time Wimbledon champion on BBC One
On Djokovic engaging with the crowd against Kyle Edmund:
It fired him up, so if it helped him perform I see it as a positive. He is back wanting to win and compete. Before he looked flat and going through the motions, performances not where they were.
I haven't seen him react like that for a while, he was pumped.
'Federer playing extremely well'
Andy Murray
Two-time Wimbledon champion on BBC One
I think Rafa and Del Potro had to be on Centre Court.
The fans on Court One will love seeing that, maybe Centre Court ticket holders will be upset, but they have two brilliant matches to look forward to.
Roger is playing extremely well, moving well. Against Anderson he has won all four matches and never dropped a set, so I expect him to comfortably get through. It would take an unbelievable serving performance and for Roger had a bad serving day.
'We need to find a tie for Andy'
Tim Henman
Former British number one on BBC TV
Andy texted me yesterday saying it's 20 seconds between point changes. I had to reply saying 'I'll think you'll find the rules have changed!'
We need to find a tie for him which will be challenging I'm sure...
'You have to keep evolving'
Andy Murray
Former British number one on BBC One
What can Kyle Edmund expect to change as he improves?
The players start to understand your game a bit better. Any flaws you have will get picked up at the top of the game. You have to keep evolving and keep improving. It will be an exciting few years. He plays well across all the surfaces.
On dealing with pressure:
Everyone is a different character so you have to deal with things in your own way. I have tried to help whenever I can about his game but in terms of dealing with the pressure and stress, everyone is completely different. I don't think it fazes Kyle. He seems to enjoy the grass-court season.
Murray has just admitted to watching Love Island.
He blames it on his wife...
'Edmund better than a few in the top 20'
Andy Murray
Two-time Wimbledon champion on BBC One
On Kyle Edmund's Wimbledon performance:
There is no reason he can’t play well on grass. He’s got a big serve and his forehand is a great shot on any surface.
He is moving better and learning every time. He had only won once at Wimbledon until this year, so to win a few matches comfortably and perform against Djokovic is a great sign.
I think it is amazing he’s in the top 20. Looking at him and the guys ahead if him, I think he’s better than some of them and has more weapons.
'Tough to bet against Serena'
Andy Murray
Two-time Wimbledon champion on BBC One
On whether Serena Williams can win the title:
It is something like her 35th Grand Slam semi-final which is ridiculous. She looks in great shape. After Indian Wells she thought maybe she had come back a bit soon but she went away and did some intense training to get in shape for the French Open. It didn't quite work out for her then but she's looking great now. It is tough to bet against her now she's got this far.
Murray has also been talking about Kyle Edmund who has replaced the Scot as British number one.
He says there's no reason why Edmund can't go deep in Grand Slams.
'Nadal v Del Potro pick of the quarter-finals'
Andy Murray
Two-time Wimbledon champion on BBC One
On whether Rafael Nadal can win the title:
The conditions are perfect for Rafa Nadal right now in terms of for a grass court. Because of the heat he gets more movement with his serve as well. With his knees, with the ball bouncing up higher, it is good for him too. But he has a tough match with Juan Martin del Potro. If Del Potro is there physically that is not an easy match. It is definitely the pick of the men's quarter-finals.
'Wouldn't surprise me if Djokovic won'
Andy Murray
Two-time Wimbledon champion on BBC One
Novak Djokovic said the mental side has been difficult for him. Last year he suffered from a slight dip in motivation which is normal because of what he achieved the previous year (winning the French Open to complete the Grand Slam set).
It must take an incredible amount out of you. Winning the French Open must have been huge for him but then where do you go next? Maybe the injury and being away from the sport helped him realise how much he misses the sport and what it means to him. It wouldn't surprise me if he went on to win the tournament.
'Novak has got a great shot'
Andy Murray
Two-time Wimbledon champion on BBC One
On the men's singles title:
Novak could beat both of them (Federer and Nadal). From what I have seen in the last few days he looks to be playing really, really well.
It is a little like Serena (Williams). He has not been in the latter stages of events recently. Queen's was his first final and it looked like he had doubts but I think his level is back to where he wants to be and mentally is where he needs to be.
Novak has got a great shot.
We're loving having Andy in the studio but I think he'll have enjoyed this time two years ago a little better...
'Feeling comfortable on hard courts'
Andy Murray
Former British number one on BBC One
As soon as I got on the hard courts I felt better. When you’re back on an unstable surface you worry about every step. So I felt more comfortable, it freed up the hip. The impact is greater that on grass but it felt more positive.
'I'm not bored of the gym stuff'
Andy Murray
Former British number one on BBC One
On what he is doing in training:
I spend a lot of time working on my flexibility then on top of that you do the cardio work, weights and all sorts of things you can work on. I have always enjoyed that side. I am not bored of the gym stuff. The practice work can be hard. It's up to the coaches to help keep it fresh and not boring.
'I'll be back in three weeks'
Andy Murray
Former British number one on BBC One
On his next competition:
My plan is to play in Washington, which starts three weeks yesterday. So I will be here the next couple weeks practicing on hard courts then head to the states, maybe to Washington or Miami first for some practice before getting back to matches.