Nick Kyrgios

Court One

Order of play/live scores, results and live coverage

Summary

  1. Kei Nishikori (Jpn) bts Nick Kyrgios (Aus) 6-1 7-6 (7-3) 6-4
  2. Su-Wei Hsieh (Tpe) bts Simona Halep (Rom) 3-6 6-4 7-5
  3. Ernests Gulbis (Lav) bts Alexander Zverev (Ger) 7-6 4-6 5-7 6-3 6-0

Live Reporting

By Amy Lofthouse and Alex Bysouth

All times stated are UK

  1. Goodbye!

    That's us done for the day.

    Today at Wimbledon is on BBC Two, and you can catch up with all the reaction to today's matches over here.

    It wasn't to be for Kyle Edmund - you can read about how he lost to Novak Djokovic here.

    It's a rest day tomorrow, so we'll be back on Monday for the fourth-round matches. Until then!

    Kyle Edmund
    Kyle Edmund
  2. Game, set and match - Nishikori

    Kyrgios 1-6 6-7 (3-7) 4-6 Nishikori

    Kei Nishikori!

    A superb performance sees the Japanese world number 28 safely through to the fourth round. He'll play Latvia's Ernests Gulbis next.

    Kei Nishikori
    Kei Nishikori
  3. Post update

    *Kyrgios 1-6 6-7 (3-7) 4-5 Nishikori

    Kei Nishikori controls a rally, and he gets another go at clinching the match as Nick Kyrgios nets a forehand.

  4. Kyrgios saves three match points

    *Kyrgios 1-6 6-7 (3-7) 4-5 Nishikori

    Brilliant from Nick Kyrgios!

    He drives down the line and an off-balance Nishikori nets.

    Deuce.

  5. Post update

    *Kyrgios 1-6 6-7 (3-7) 4-5 Nishikori

    This time, Nick Kyrgios lands a first serve, and Nishikori pushes it long.

    One more match point to Nishikori.

  6. Post update

    *Kyrgios 1-6 6-7 (3-7) 4-5 Nishikori

    Good, strong second serve from Nick Kyrgios, and Nishikori pushes it long.

    Two match points to go.

  7. Post update

    *Kyrgios 1-6 6-7 (3-7) 4-5 Nishikori

    Oh! Kei Nishikori whips a lob over Nick Kyrgios' head and somehow it lands perfectly on the line.

    What a return to a 126mph serve! Nishikori has three match points...

  8. Post update

    *Kyrgios 1-6 6-7 (3-7) 4-5 Nishikori

    Not a point to be had on the Kei Nishikori serve.

    It does look like it's getting dark out there...

  9. Post update

    Kyrgios 1-6 6-7 (3-7) 4-4 Nishikori*

    A shank from Kei Nishikori puts Nick Kyrgios 30-0 up.

    The Australian serves and volleys to perfection, pushing the ball right on to the baseline, and then a terrific backhand rushes Kyrgios to a hold.

    Nick Kyrgios
    Copyright: AFP
  10. Post update

    *Kyrgios 1-6 6-7 (3-7) 3-4 Nishikori

    Kei Nishikori latches on to backhand from Nick Kyrgios and thwacks it cross-court.

    It's 40-15, and a body serve stops Kyrgios from unleashing on the return.

  11. Post update

    Kyrgios 1-6 6-7 (3-7) 3-3 Nishikori*

    Service winner. Ace. Ace. Ace.

    Nick Kyrgios, ladies and gentlemen.

    Kyrgios
    Copyright: AFP
  12. 'Edmund will be a top 10 player'

    Kyrgios 1-6 6-6 (3-2) Nishikori

    Pat Cash

    Former Wimbledon champion

    That was a very good performance from Edmund and I think it will give him a lot of confidence going forward.

    Watching this match and the way Djokovic had to raise his standard to the level we know he can has given me the confidence to say Kyle will be in Grand Slam finals in the future and a top 10 player. That was a good performance. Djokovic really had to get to his best level to beat him.

  13. Nishikori holds

    *Kyrgios 1-6 6-7 (3-7) 2-3 Nishikori

    "Fault - oh, sorry, correction!"

    The umpire gets a bit confused about what he's doing as he calls a Kei Nishikori serve out, then corrects himself.

    Kyrgios challenges, but it is indeed in, and another ace wraps up the game for Nishikori.

  14. Post update

    Kyrgios 1-6 6-7 (3-7) 2-2 Nishikori*

    Advantage Nishikori, as Kyrgios' forehand drops just long.

    Oh, and a belter of a down the line backhand from Kyrgios cancels that out! Dearie me, he hit that flat.

    40-40.

    Nick Kyrgios
    Copyright: Getty Images
  15. Post update

    Kyrgios 1-6 6-7 (3-7) 2-2 Nishikori*

    Brilliant move forward from Kei Nishikori at 30-15 down hurries Nick Kyrgios, and he drives a forehand low into the net.

    Ooh. Stonking return from Kyrgios, pushed down low, and we're at deuce.

  16. Get Involved

    #bbctennis or text 81111

    Lee: Gutted for Kyle Edmund he played well but Novak Djokovic was just too good!!

    Shreyas: He has a long way to go to play a level of tennis that could win him Wimbledon. But he is getting there!

  17. Post update

    Kyrgios 1-6 6-7 (3-7) 2-2 Nishikori*

    Nick Kyrgios has a shout at his own box before cracking a terrific ace down the T for 30-15.

    Nishikori spears a return of serve long, and Kyrgios ensures a swift end to the game with another ace.

    10 aces and counting for the Australian.

    Kyrgios
    Copyright: EPA
  18. Post update

    *Kyrgios 1-6 6-7 (3-7) 1-2 Nishikori

    This is brilliant from Kei Nishikori.

    A serve out wide is pushed into the net by Nick Kyrgios, and Nishikori quietly fistpumps to himself after holding with an ace down the T

    Kei Nishikori
    Copyright: Reuters
  20. Post update

    Kyrgios 1-6 6-7 (3-7) 1-1 Nishikori*

    A hold for Nick Kyrgios, too, in this third set.

