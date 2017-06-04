How Djokovic and Nadal won their fourth-round matches

Summary
- Novak Djokovic beats Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-6 (7-5) 6-1 6-3
- Champion through to face Dominic Thiem in quarter-finals
- 2016 champion Garbine Muguruza knocked out by Kristina Mladenovic
- Timea Bacsinszky beats 10th seed Venus Williams
- Rafael Nadal beats Roberto Bautista Agut in straight sets
By Tom Rostance and Jonathan Jurejko
All times stated are UK
Ramos-Vinolas 6-7 1-6 3-6 Djokovic
Novak Djokovic (233) equals Jimmy Connors in second place for male players with most Grand Slam singles match wins.
Roger Federer leads with 314. Massive!
Finding focus
Ramos-Vinolas 6-7 1-6 3-6 Djokovic
Piers Newbery
BBC Sport at Roland Garros
It looked a bit dicey for the champion at 5-5 in the first set tie-break, but this win could end up doing for the Serb what Andy Murray's victory over Juan Martin del Potro did for the Scot. A three-set win over a quality opponent in a big-match atmosphere shows the top players are finding their focus when it counts. I'm sure Andre Agassi will be watching approvingly from a hotel room somewhere, he remains unbeaten as a coach.
BreakingGame, set and match
Ramos-Vinolas 6-7 1-6 3-6 Djokovic
Well played! Novak Djokovic was sketchy in the first set but strong in the next two to win and book a quarter-final berth against Dominic Thiem.
Djokovic gets all of the ball boys and girls together for some more choreographed celebrations. Good job.
*Ramos-Vinolas 6-7 1-6 3-5 Djokovic
Lovely steered volley at the net from Djoko, sliding in like Cristiano Ronaldo to the near post in Cardiff.
Two match points are brought up...
*Ramos-Vinolas 6-7 1-6 3-5 Djokovic
Djokovic serving for the match then. And a place in the last eight.
Piers Newbery
BBC Sport at Roland Garros
Djokovic has tightened things up considerably in the last hour - after making 18 errors in the first set alone he's made just 11 in the two sets since. It might take more than a few shouts of "Vamos, Ramos!" to get the Spaniard back into this, despite that being the shout of the day from one corner of Chatrier.
Ramos-Vinolas 6-7 1-6 3-5 Djokovic*
The pair trade drop volleys, but Ramos-Vinolas is running on fumes now and is too slow to pick it up, can only dump into the net.
He moves to 40-15 though as Novak returns long, and that's a regulation hold in the end.
Ramos-Vinolas 6-7 1-6 2-5 Djokovic*
ARV serving to stay in the tournament then.
*Ramos-Vinolas 6-7 1-6 2-5 Djokovic
Novak Djokovic is closing in on the last eight then. He'll know he's been in a match though - some of those points in this set were sensational.
Top-class tennis. Djokovic has never lost a round of 16 match at Roland Garros though - and he isn't going to start today.
A whizzing forehand winner, inside-out. He just didn't have those shots in his locker in the first set.
Djokovic breaks
Ramos-Vinolas 6-7 1-6 2-4 Djokovic*
Novak Djokovic stands motionless, arm raised, fist clenched. That's because he has just walloped a forehand winner for another break point.
No mistake. Djoko ramps up the pressure, Ramos-Vinolas smacks a backhand long.
The end in sight?
*Ramos-Vinolas 6-7 1-6 2-3 Djokovic
Mexican Wave time from the Chatrier crowd. Told you they were excited...
*Ramos-Vinolas 6-7 1-6 2-3 Djokovic
There are more 'ooohs' and 'aaahs' on Chatrier than there is on Bonfire Night down your local park.
Another thriller of a point - rallies, drop-shot, unmakeable returns made - gets them excited again.
Djokovic aims to quell all this furore, and gets all professional to seal the hold.
'Allez Albert!'
Piers Newbery
BBC Sport at Roland Garros
That's got them on their feet - a deafening roar and a standing ovation after that stunning break point, and the crowd want more of this. A few shouts of "Nole!" are drowned out by cries of "Allez Albert!!!" as the underdog fights back.
Ramos-Vinolas 6-7 1-6 2-2 Djokovic*
Phew! Ramos-Vinolas seals a remarkable hold thanks to two rogue forehands from the world number two.
How he has held I don't know. Neither does he probably.
Ramos-Vinolas 6-7 1-6 1-2 Djokovic*
WOW! If there has been a better point in this tournament, then I haven't seen it.
Chatrier give the pair a standing ovation after a 41-shot rally on break point for Djokovic.
A long rally is broken up by a drop-shot by Djokovic, ARV is scrabbling but survives, another long rally, then another Djoko drop-shot.
Ramos-Vinolas can't survive again. Can he? Yes! A mis-hit from the Serb flies into the tramlines.
Back to deuce...
Ramos-Vinolas 6-7 1-6 1-2 Djokovic*
As the match clock kicks over the two-hour mark, just a little reminder - should you need it - that we have about another hour of light left in Paris before darkness falls.
Djokovic doesn't want to go that far. He grimaces as he slaps a backhand into the net at 30-30, then breathes a sigh of relief when he pats down an overhead net volley after ARV somehow reaches a drop-shot with a slide.
Deuce...
Ramos-Vinolas breaks back
*Ramos-Vinolas 6-7 1-6 1-2 Djokovic
Well, well, well. Djokovic's passage into the last 16 was not the simplest, and his patchy form is continuing here.
ARV pins Djoko back with some rasping forehands, changing tack with a neat drop-shot to bamboozle the Serb.
Three break points...
And he only needs one! Djokovic can't pick up a, er, pick-up as he scuffs more clay than ball.
Djokovic breaks
Ramos-Vinolas 6-7 1-6 0-2 Djokovic*
The Spaniard's serve is creaking like the dodgy floorboards in your attic. If you've got an attic, of course.
Two break points for Djokovic... he only needs one. Another overcooked forehand from ARV hands over the game on a plate.
*Ramos-Vinolas 6-7 1-6 0-1 Djokovic
Ramos-Vinolas can't convert, however, spooning a forehand over the opposite baseline. Chance gone? One assumes so.
The Spaniard is not completely gone yet, a backhand winner pegging Djokovic back from game point. But he can't hold on next time and the Serb eventually holds in an eight-minute opening game.
A trio of Smurfs in the Chatrier crowd are happy. Although that might just be because they have seen themselves on telly.