Court three
Check out the latest live scores, order of play and watch live video from up to eight courts.
Summary
- Radek Stepanek (Cze) / Lucie Safarova (Cze) bts Jiri Vesely (Cze) / Katerina Siniakova (Cze) 7-5 7-6
- Raven Klaasen (SA) / Rajeev Ram (US) bts Bob Bryan (US) / Mike Bryan (US) 7-6 6-1 7-6
- Ekaterina Makarova (Rus) / Elena Vesnina (Rus) bts Michaella Krajicek (Ned) / Barbora Strycova (Cze) 6-3 6-4
- Martina Navratilova (US) / Selima Sfar (Tun) bts Anne Keothavong (GB) / Melanie South (GB) 6-1 6-3
Live Reporting
By Tom Fordyce, Mike Henson and Caroline Chapman
All times stated are UK
Get involved
What a day, what a day
Hard to beat that for a day of sport on Centre Court - Roger Federer coming from two sets down against Marin Cilic to triumph in five, Andy Murray going two sets up on Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, getting dragged back to two apiece and then rediscovering the magic at the death to make it into Friday's semi-finals
Murray will play Tomas Berdych, who beat Lucas Pouille, while Federer will meet Milos Raonic, winner in four sets over Sam Querrey. Rest up, we'll go again for the ladies' semi-finals on Thursday.
Murray's mint on Centre Court
Here's that winning moment again for Andy Murray. Through to the semi-final at Wimbledon (again) and will now face Tomas Berdych in the next round.
That winning moment
Post update
More from Andy Murray: "In any of the Slams when you get to the final stages you want to play your best tennis and win.
"At the beginning you try to work your way through and play good tennis but now you are trying to get through matches and play as well as possible and I am happy to get into the semis.
"It will be a very tough match (against Berdych). He has been to the final here, beaten Djokovic and Federer at Wimbledon and is very very good.
"He has won some tough matches here, a tough match against Vesily, he's played a lot of tennis and I will need to play well."
Get Involved #bbctennis
Murray 7-6 (12-10) 6-1 3-6 4-6 6-1 Tsonga
MrLeggyElad: Great match of tennis. Good five sets. I wouldn't have cared if Tsonga won. Top effort from the Frenchman as always.
Greg: Tsonga. One of tennis' really nice and good guys. If winners were based on that he would be right up there.
Lewis Wright: THIS IS WHY WE LOVE TENNIS. Immense day on centre court yet I'm so relieved that it is over! Bring on the semi-final.
Post update
Murray 7-6 (12-10) 6-1 3-6 4-6 6-1 Tsonga
Andy Murray speaking to BBC TV: "It was a tough match. At the end of the fourth set it was really tough. To lose that set 6-4 was hard but I just tried to use all my energy at the start of the fifth set to get myself pumped up and the crowd and thankfully got the early break and managed to hang onto it.
"Tsonga is a pretty good player, one of the best grass-court players in the world and he came up with some great shots at big moments. He was returning better and he mixed it up well and credit to him for fighting back into match.
"It is always important to break in the fifth set, there is no tie break so it has to happen and thankfully I got it at the beginning and then to get the second one which takes away a lot of the pressure."
Get Involved #bbctennis
Murray 7-6 (12-10) 6-1 3-6 4-6 6-1 Tsonga
Gill Alexander: Well that was probably one of the best tennis matches ever. A privilege to watch.
Jonathan Lansana: What a match. Really was such a great battle one of the strongest of the championship.
Cleggyyyyyy: What an absolute classic day of tennis. If you hear anyone saying that tennis is always boring, remind them of these two matches.
Get Involved #bbctennis
Murray 7-6 (12-10) 6-1 3-6 4-6 6-1 Tsonga
Bekah Coomber: This match has been a delightful, if frequently nail-biting, display of top-quality tennis.
Michael Hill: Andy Murray is unbelievable. Said he wasn't losing this match and he was right. Get in there.
Katharine: Incredible match and great day of tennis. Truly deserved Murray.
Post update
Murray 7-6 (12-10) 6-1 3-6 4-6 6-1 Tsonga
Pat Cash
Former Wimbledon champion on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
At two sets to love you are not going to beat Andy Murray unless he has a real collapse. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga played some fantastic tennis in the third and fourth sets but in the end Murray's just a fitter man. It was a fantastic match.
Post update
Murray 7-6 (12-10) 6-1 3-6 4-6 6-1 Tsonga
John McEnroe
Three-time Wimbledon singles champion on BBC TV
No question Murray has played better than anyone in this event and he raised his game when he needed to.
Seventh Wimbledon semi-final for Murray
Centre Court goes ripe bananas, Murray points to the heavens. What a contest, what an enormous relief. It's on, you know, it's on.
Game, set and match
Murray 7-6 6-1 3-6 4-6 6-1
Tsonga flays a forehand wide. And another. Two points away. Three hours 53 minutes in. Murray in for a volley, three match points. Ace! Carumba carumba, Andy Murray has found the strength...
Post update
* Murray 7-6 6-1 3-6 4-6 5-1 Tsonga
A glum-looking Tsonga holds at last. Murray to do the same for the match.
Andy back on top
Murray has just got break number two, but here's the first all over again...
Post update
Murray 7-6 6-1 3-6 4-6 5-0 Tsonga *
A great wash of relief rolls around the darkening stands, and Murray is suddenly a man on oiled castors rather than creaking boards. Hold to love, a game away from the Wimbledon semi-finals.
Get Involved #bbctennis
*Murray 7-6 (12-10) 6-1 3-6 4-6 4-0 Tsonga
Kevin Keen: Murray's fight and resilience is absolutely astounding. Never seen anything like it.
Jamie Purcell: It's going to take something special for Tsonga to come back from a double break. Andy's really going for it now.
Greg Alexander: Wouldn't be the same without a nerve-jangler. First four rounds went too smoothly. Needed a test. He's now had it.
Post update
*Murray 7-6 (12-10) 6-1 3-6 4-6 4-0 Tsonga
Richard Krajicek
On Radio 5 live sports extra at Wimbledon
He was not only pumping his fist but screaming at his box. Murray saw Cilic lose from two sets down earlier and thought 'it's not going to happen to me'.
Post update
* Murray 7-6 6-1 3-6 4-6 4-0 Tsonga
Now then. What's Big Jo got left in the booster rockets? Murray with a brace of mis-hits, but he'll battle to deuce as the big man over-hits what looked a straightforward winner. Murray to the net, Tsonga going cross-court, missing by a few blades of grass. Point for double break. Tsonga... nets! Don't start the car, but start patting your pockets for the keys.
Post update
Murray 7-6 (12-10) 6-1 3-6 4-6 3-0 Tsonga
John McEnroe
Three-time Wimbledon singles champion on BBC TV
Murray is becoming more and more aggressive off the return.
Get Involved #bbctennis
Murray 7-6 (12-10) 6-1 3-6 4-6 3-0 Tsonga*
Tom Gumbleton: These two players are just brilliant to watch. Seriously tennis is just the best sport for its mental side.
Daniel Woods: Murray is punishing Tsonga's second serve now. Surely Murray will win this now?
Roy: In a claws-out, full-blooded, dog-fight of a match Murray fights like a rabid wolf.