Court three

More from Andy Murray: "In any of the Slams when you get to the final stages you want to play your best tennis and win.

"At the beginning you try to work your way through and play good tennis but now you are trying to get through matches and play as well as possible and I am happy to get into the semis.

"It will be a very tough match (against Berdych). He has been to the final here, beaten Djokovic and Federer at Wimbledon and is very very good.

"He has won some tough matches here, a tough match against Vesily, he's played a lot of tennis and I will need to play well."