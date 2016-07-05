Player hits a shot

Monroe/Dabrowski v Farah/Groenefeld - court two

Check out the latest live scores, order of play and watch live video from up to eight courts.

Summary

  1. Nicholas Monroe (US)/ Gabriela Dabrowski (Can) v Robert Farah (Col)/ Anna-Lena Groenefeld (Ger)
  2. Julien Benneteau (Fra)/ Edouard Roger-Vasselin (Fra) bts Vasek Pospisil (Can)/ Jack Sock (US) 6-4 3-6 6-7 7-5 6-4
  3. Jeremy Bates (GB)/ Anders Jarryd (Swe) bts Mansour Bahrami (Irn)/ Patrick McEnroe (US) 6-3 6-3
  4. Jonas Bjorkman (Swe)/ Thomas Johansson (Swe) bts Fernando Gonzalez (Chi)/ Carlos Moya (Spa) 7-6 2-6 (10-4)

Live Reporting

By Mike Henson and Caroline Chapman

All times stated are UK

  1. More to come on the BBC

    We may be winding down our live text updates, but you can watch all the remaining action on BBC TV and online and follow radio updates.

    A couple of programmes that should be entertaining tonight

    6-Love-6

    BBC Radio 5 live: 19:30-20:30 BST

    Your chance to speak to John McEnroe live at Wimbledon

    Today at Wimbledon

    BBC Two, 20:00-21:00

    Clare Balding presents highlights of day eight with action from the women's quarter-finals.  

    John McEnroe
    Copyright: BBC
  2. Bye for now

    Andy Murray
    Copyright: Rex Features

    The Bryan brothers are doing their mirror-twin thing out on Centre Court.

    Pospisil/Sock and Benneteau/Roger-Vasselin are going deep on court two.

    Michael Chang, Ross Hutchens, Mark Philippoussis, Tracy Austin, Lindsay Davenport and Anne Keothavong are all still to come in the invitational knockabouts.

    We will leave you in their capable hands on our video streams.

    Bye for now. And see you for more last-eight action tomorrow.

  3. Doubling up

    You didn't think that because the singles was wrapped up for the day, that we would leave you without some tennis to tuck into?

    There's plenty of doubles out there. Over here.

    Tennis
    Copyright: BBC
  4. Vesnina's winning moment

    All the talk has been of a potential Williams v Williams final, but Elena Vesnina will be looking to put a stop to that. She was in scintillating form as she put away Dominika Cibulkova with ease to set up a semi-final clash with Serena. 

    Video content

    Video caption: Vesnina's winning moment
  5. Tomorrow's action

    Roger Federer
    Copyright: Rex Features

    Tomorrow you ask? Well you might.

    It is men's quarter-finals day and this is how it is going to pan out.

    Centre Court (13:00 start)

    Roger Federer v Marin Cilic

    Jo-Wilifried Tsonga v Andy Murray

    Court One (13:00 start)

    Sam Querrey v Milos Raonic

    Tomas Berdych v Lucas Pouille

  6. Headlines

    Venus Williams
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Late to the party?

    This is what has gone down at Wimbledon today.

    Five-time champion Venus Williams is into her first Wimbledon semi-final since 2009, beating Yaroslava Shvedova to set up a meeting with Angelique Kerber.

    Sister Serena Williams advanced to the last four after beating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and will take on Elena Vesnina.

    Andy Murray has revealed that he is dishwasher-stacker-in-chief at home.

  7. Post update

    Cibulkova 2-6 2-6 Vesnina

    Annabel Croft

    Former British number one on Radio 5 live

    What a performance that was from Vesnina.

    She was seeing the ball the size of a football. Everything was flowing, she was hitting her groundstrokes beautifully and she really dedicated the play.

  8. Game, set and match Vesnina

    Cibulkova 2-6 2-6 Vesnina

    Elena Vesnina's not mucking about. Three match points already.

    One simple ace down the middle and the semi-final place is hers! Vesnina looked very impressive out there. She'll now face Serena Williams in the last four.

    At least Dominika Cibulkova can walk down the aisle on Saturday now...

    Vesnina
    Copyright: AP
  9. Get involved

    #bbctennis

    Jonathan Hextall: Aaayyyaaaa and peeeoww currently on no.1 court attempting to reach the semis for the first time.

    This did make me laugh. Cibulkova (peeoww) and Vesnina (aaayyyya) make some remarkable noises during play.

  10. Post update

    Cibulkova 2-6 2-5 Vesnina*

    Dominika Cibulkova seems to have found her stride, but it's a bit late now.

    The Slovak holds to love but Elena Vesnina is up out of her seat to serve for the match. 

  11. Post update

    *Cibulkova 2-6 1-5 Vesnina

    Dominika Cibulkova gets down low on her knees as she places a winner just over the net to take Elena Vesnina to deuce.

    But the Russian doesn't lose her cool and recovers to hold serve. She's now one game away from her first Grand Slam semi-final. 

  12. Serena's winning moment ...

    There's not too much time for Serena to bask in the glory of her victory, as she heads off to play a doubles match with her sister. But here's the moment she saw off Pavlyuchenkova in straight sets to progress to the semi-finals

    Video content

    Video caption: Serena Williams wins in straight sets
  13. Post update

    John McEnroe

    Three-time Wimbledon singles champion on BBC TV

    "A lot of people are pulling for Venus to win one more Wimbledon final. She's won this competition five times, and it's often forgotten because of how dominant her sister has been. It's as though she's an after-thought."

  14. Post update

    Serena Williams speaking to BBC TV: "It was good. I am excited to be able to win and get through, it felt really good.

    "I knew Venus was up 5-1 and then I saw on the court so I was like 'yey'.

    "I am just trying to win my match. I knew I had a tough opponent and one thing I have learnt this year is just to focus on the match.

    "We (her and Venus) don't really talk too much about it but we are playing doubles later so we are just happy to be in the semi-finals. 

    "It will be great (if they are both in final). Venus is such a tough opponent I want her to win so bad, not in the final if i am there, but if I am not I do."

  15. Post update

    John McEnroe

    Three-time Wimbledon singles champion on BBC TV

    "The great players seize the moment better than their opponents. Pavlyuchenkova seized up at 4-4 in both sets and Serena pounced."

  16. Post update

    S Williams 6-4 6-4 Pavlyuchenkova

    Serena Williams pirouettes to all sides of Centre Court, waving her appreciation for a standing ovation.

    She is on collision course with another Russian - Elena Vesnina - in the semi-finals.

    Serena
    Copyright: Getty Images
  17. Post update

    Cibulkova 2-6 1-4 Vesnina*

    Elena Vesnina, the slight 29-year-old Russian, is full of power and prowess and Dominika Cibulkova is struggling to contain her. 

    Vesnina has two more break points, which she fails to convert, and Cibulkova does eventually hold to get off the mark in the second set. 

    Vesnina
    Copyright: AP
  18. Post update

    S Williams 6-4 6-4 Pavlyuchenkova

    John McEnroe

    Three-time Wimbledon singles champion on BBC TV

    That was the intimidation factor. That is what great champions do and Serena has done it to many an opponent.

    She stepped it up when she needed to and served incredibly well to take away belief and confidence from the Russian who was in the Wimbledon quarter for the first time.

    It looks like a real possibility Venus could play Serena in the finals of a Grand Slam again. 

    Serena Williams celebrates
    Copyright: PA
  19. Game set and match Williams

    S Williams 6-4 6-4 Pavlyuchenkova

    Earlier in the game, Serena Williams coughed up a double fault, over-cooking her second serve.

    Cue a quizzical look at the line judge.

    And the appropriate riposte. A ripped ace barging down the T and out of reach to close the match out.

    Serena Williams
    Copyright: Getty Images
  20. Serena breaks

    *S Williams 6-4 5-4 Pavlyuchenkova

    Serena Williams broke in the ninth game of the first set before serving out in the next.

    The second set is following that same template. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova's racquet arm tightens and a clumsy swat into the net hands over the first of two break points.

