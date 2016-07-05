Monroe/Dabrowski v Farah/Groenefeld - court two

Serena Williams speaking to BBC TV: "It was good. I am excited to be able to win and get through, it felt really good.

"I knew Venus was up 5-1 and then I saw on the court so I was like 'yey'.

"I am just trying to win my match. I knew I had a tough opponent and one thing I have learnt this year is just to focus on the match.

"We (her and Venus) don't really talk too much about it but we are playing doubles later so we are just happy to be in the semi-finals.

"It will be great (if they are both in final). Venus is such a tough opponent I want her to win so bad, not in the final if i am there, but if I am not I do."