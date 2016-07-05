Monroe/Dabrowski v Farah/Groenefeld - court two
Summary
- Nicholas Monroe (US)/ Gabriela Dabrowski (Can) v Robert Farah (Col)/ Anna-Lena Groenefeld (Ger)
- Julien Benneteau (Fra)/ Edouard Roger-Vasselin (Fra) bts Vasek Pospisil (Can)/ Jack Sock (US) 6-4 3-6 6-7 7-5 6-4
- Jeremy Bates (GB)/ Anders Jarryd (Swe) bts Mansour Bahrami (Irn)/ Patrick McEnroe (US) 6-3 6-3
- Jonas Bjorkman (Swe)/ Thomas Johansson (Swe) bts Fernando Gonzalez (Chi)/ Carlos Moya (Spa) 7-6 2-6 (10-4)
Live Reporting
By Mike Henson and Caroline Chapman
All times stated are UK
Vesnina's winning moment
All the talk has been of a potential Williams v Williams final, but Elena Vesnina will be looking to put a stop to that. She was in scintillating form as she put away Dominika Cibulkova with ease to set up a semi-final clash with Serena.
Cibulkova 2-6 2-6 Vesnina
Annabel Croft
Former British number one on Radio 5 live
What a performance that was from Vesnina.
She was seeing the ball the size of a football. Everything was flowing, she was hitting her groundstrokes beautifully and she really dedicated the play.
Game, set and match Vesnina
Cibulkova 2-6 2-6 Vesnina
Elena Vesnina's not mucking about. Three match points already.
One simple ace down the middle and the semi-final place is hers! Vesnina looked very impressive out there. She'll now face Serena Williams in the last four.
At least Dominika Cibulkova can walk down the aisle on Saturday now...
Post update
Cibulkova 2-6 2-5 Vesnina*
Dominika Cibulkova seems to have found her stride, but it's a bit late now.
The Slovak holds to love but Elena Vesnina is up out of her seat to serve for the match.
Post update
*Cibulkova 2-6 1-5 Vesnina
Dominika Cibulkova gets down low on her knees as she places a winner just over the net to take Elena Vesnina to deuce.
But the Russian doesn't lose her cool and recovers to hold serve. She's now one game away from her first Grand Slam semi-final.
Serena's winning moment ...
There's not too much time for Serena to bask in the glory of her victory, as she heads off to play a doubles match with her sister. But here's the moment she saw off Pavlyuchenkova in straight sets to progress to the semi-finals
Post update
John McEnroe
Three-time Wimbledon singles champion on BBC TV
"A lot of people are pulling for Venus to win one more Wimbledon final. She's won this competition five times, and it's often forgotten because of how dominant her sister has been. It's as though she's an after-thought."
Post update
Serena Williams speaking to BBC TV: "It was good. I am excited to be able to win and get through, it felt really good.
"I knew Venus was up 5-1 and then I saw on the court so I was like 'yey'.
"I am just trying to win my match. I knew I had a tough opponent and one thing I have learnt this year is just to focus on the match.
"We (her and Venus) don't really talk too much about it but we are playing doubles later so we are just happy to be in the semi-finals.
"It will be great (if they are both in final). Venus is such a tough opponent I want her to win so bad, not in the final if i am there, but if I am not I do."
Post update
John McEnroe
Three-time Wimbledon singles champion on BBC TV
"The great players seize the moment better than their opponents. Pavlyuchenkova seized up at 4-4 in both sets and Serena pounced."
Post update
S Williams 6-4 6-4 Pavlyuchenkova
Serena Williams pirouettes to all sides of Centre Court, waving her appreciation for a standing ovation.
She is on collision course with another Russian - Elena Vesnina - in the semi-finals.
Post update
Cibulkova 2-6 1-4 Vesnina*
Elena Vesnina, the slight 29-year-old Russian, is full of power and prowess and Dominika Cibulkova is struggling to contain her.
Vesnina has two more break points, which she fails to convert, and Cibulkova does eventually hold to get off the mark in the second set.
Post update
S Williams 6-4 6-4 Pavlyuchenkova
John McEnroe
Three-time Wimbledon singles champion on BBC TV
That was the intimidation factor. That is what great champions do and Serena has done it to many an opponent.
She stepped it up when she needed to and served incredibly well to take away belief and confidence from the Russian who was in the Wimbledon quarter for the first time.
It looks like a real possibility Venus could play Serena in the finals of a Grand Slam again.
Game set and match Williams
S Williams 6-4 6-4 Pavlyuchenkova
Earlier in the game, Serena Williams coughed up a double fault, over-cooking her second serve.
Cue a quizzical look at the line judge.
And the appropriate riposte. A ripped ace barging down the T and out of reach to close the match out.
Serena breaks
*S Williams 6-4 5-4 Pavlyuchenkova
Serena Williams broke in the ninth game of the first set before serving out in the next.
The second set is following that same template. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova's racquet arm tightens and a clumsy swat into the net hands over the first of two break points.