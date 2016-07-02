Robert/Sela v Baghdatis/Youzhny - court eight

BBC Sport Copyright: BBC Sport

BBC Sport's Hanne Davis: "The Wimbledon punters might be disappointed their Pimms was diluted by summertime showers earlier and no doubt the players were sick of walking in and out the dressing room.

"But spare a thought for the ground staff who probably pulled the covers on and off the courts more times today than they did in total during the sweltering heat of 2015's tournament.

"Days like today are particularly hard. As they're called to haul covers on and off within 15 minutes they also have to contend with the crowd who, without any play to watch, seek shelter in the bars. One drunken fan pulled on the cover's tab as the ground staff tried to roll it out. Ever polite, the girl who wrestled it back labelled it 'not helpful at all'.

"Mostly teenagers and students, they take the insults and jibes from disappointed fans on their chins. To add insult to injury, it hurts to put antibacterial gel on hands that have blisters all over them.

"One girl had to be carried off after her leg got caught under a heavy cover during a particularly hasty roll out. Slips and falls are part and parcel of their thankless task."