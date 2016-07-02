Robert/Sela v Baghdatis/Youzhny - court eight
Summary
- Stephane Robert (Fra) / Dudi Sela (Isr) bts Marcos Baghdatis (Cyp) / Mikhail Youzhny (Rus) 6-7 6-2 6-3
- Anna-Lena Groenefeld (Ger) / Kveta Peschke (Cze) bts Svetlana Kuznetsova (Rus) / Roberta Vinci (Ita) 5-7 6-2 6-1
- Alexander Zverev (Ger) bts Mikhail Youzhny (Rus) 6-4 3-6 6-0 4-6 6-2
- Andrea Hlavackova (Cze) / Lucie Hradecka (Cze) bts Chen Liang (Chn) / Yafan Wang (Chn) 7-6 3-6 9-7
Live Reporting
By Caroline Chapman and Mike Henson
All times stated are UK
The day in three videos
We'll leave you with these video highlights from an eventful day here at Wimbledon.
Post update
So, day six was eventful. The rain came down as Djokovic's reign came to an end.
Usually, we'd need a day off to recover and rest our tired little drop shots.
But we don't want to do that! Come back tomorrow for a Wimbledon bonus day.
'Nerves and serves'
Martina Navratilova
Nine-time Wimbledon singles champion on BBC TV
Djokovic didn't look healthy, he didn't look right. I don't know how much of it is nerves or if there's something going on we don't know about. Today was about nerves and serves. History just got to him and maybe there was something wrong with his body.
More more more
Centre Court maybe closing down for the night, but the tennis party still continues over on the outside courts.
And we've got the whole lot covered online. Click here to peruse.
Djokovic was off
Pat Cash
Former Wimbledon champion on BBC Radio 5 live
I don't think Novak was himself and Sam Querrey played well. He's a very good grasscourt player and uncomfortable to play against when he's serving that well. Novak wasn't returning well, he was off.
Raonic hits ridiculous backwards overhead lob
Raonic 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 7-6 (7-1) Sock
Watch as Milos Raonic hits a ridiculous backwards overhead lob against Jack Sock.
The sixth seed has just made it through to round four after beating Sock in a tie-break in the third set.
Game, set and match Raonic
Raonic 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 7-6 (7-1) Sock
It was a helluva battle on Centre Court and it's 2014 semi-finalist Milos Raonic who is the victor.
The Canadian sixth seed sails through a tie-break to beat plucky American Jack Sock in straight sets.
He will now play David Goffin in the last 16.
'I need to win my matches'
Andy Murray asked if Djokovic's defeat helps his title bid:
"If I reach the final this might have some bearing but it doesn't right now. The next round will be tough and the bookies don't always get it right. They've made mistakes across a number of things in recent weeks. I need to win my matches."
Running for cover
BBC Sport's Hanne Davis: "The Wimbledon punters might be disappointed their Pimms was diluted by summertime showers earlier and no doubt the players were sick of walking in and out the dressing room.
"But spare a thought for the ground staff who probably pulled the covers on and off the courts more times today than they did in total during the sweltering heat of 2015's tournament.
"Days like today are particularly hard. As they're called to haul covers on and off within 15 minutes they also have to contend with the crowd who, without any play to watch, seek shelter in the bars. One drunken fan pulled on the cover's tab as the ground staff tried to roll it out. Ever polite, the girl who wrestled it back labelled it 'not helpful at all'.
"Mostly teenagers and students, they take the insults and jibes from disappointed fans on their chins. To add insult to injury, it hurts to put antibacterial gel on hands that have blisters all over them.
"One girl had to be carried off after her leg got caught under a heavy cover during a particularly hasty roll out. Slips and falls are part and parcel of their thankless task."
Radwanska through
Radwanska 6-3 6-2 SIniakova
No drama for third seed Agnieszka Radwanska on court three.
The 2012 Wimbledon finalist eased to victory in straight sets against Katerina Siniakova.
She will now play 18th seed Dominika CIbulkova, Eastbourne champion, in the next round.
Post update
Raonic 7-6 6-4 6-6 Sock
MIlos Raonic clocks up his 26th ace on his way to holding serve to take the third set to another tie-break.
If the Canadian gets through this, he's into the last 16.
'More aggression needed from Lopez'
*Kyrigos 6-3 1-2 Lopez
Peter Fleming
Seven-time Grand Slam doubles champion
Lopez's volleying has not been quite as accurate or as aggressive as he's needed it to be.
Post update
*Raonic 7-6 6-4 5-6 Sock
The crowd are enthralled in this epic battle on Centre Court.
Milos Raonic keeps trying to break, but Jack Sock just won't be broken.
The Canadian fifth seed performs a ridiculous backwards overhead lob to snatch a point away, but Sock recovers to hold. Again.
Post update
Kygrios 6-3 2-2 Lopez
Talking of Nick Kyrgios...
Just after he won the first set, the Australian had to take a medical timeout for a nasal problem.
It looked like a nose bleed that was bothering him, so the trainer came on and did this to him.
Grim.
Kyrgios gets a rough ride - Murray
Andy Murray on potential fourth-round opponent Nick Kyrgios, and the Australian's controversial character:
"You guys try to wind Kyrgios up all the time. It's not fair. He hasn't really done much in comparison to other players but he gets asked the questions all the time.
"I'm sure he will get better over time with dealing with the attention. He's made mistakes but he gets a rough ride."
Is light fading?
Kyrigos 6-3 0-1 Lopez*
Peter Fleming
Seven-time Grand Slam doubles champion
Unless this set finishes 6-1 to one player or another I can't see them starting another set.
'Sensational tennis'
Kyrigos 6-3 Lopez
John Inverdale
BBC TV
At 11am this morning this was the match which stood out to be the match of the day but little did we know what was to happen elsewhere. But this match has lived up to its billing. We've had some sensational tennis in this set.
Lopez wins amazing rally
Kyrgios 6-3 Lopez
Watch this brilliant rally between Nick Kyrgios and Feliciano Lopez.
Kyrgios has just broken the Spaniard and taken the first set 6-3.
Kyrgios ahead on Court One
Kyrgios 6-3 Lopez
NIck Kyrgios - you know, that quiet, unassuming lad from Australia - has won the first set against Spain's Feliciano Lopez.
The winner of this one on Court One will face Andy Murray in the last 16.