Heather Watson of Great Britain

Watson v Beck - court 12

Check out the latest live scores, order of play and watch live video from up to 15 courts.

Summary

  1. Heather Watson (GB) v Annika Beck (Ger)
  2. Play resumes: Eugenie Bouchard (Can) v Magdalena Rybarikova (Svk) 6-3 2-1

Live Reporting

By Mike Henson, Caroline Chapman and Tom Fordyce

All times stated are UK

  1. Over and out

    The rain may have fallen hard at SW19 today, but at least this chap made everyone smile.

    Marcus Willis
    Copyright: Getty Images

    No more live text today. But don't forget, play continute on Centre Court on this link and Today at Wimbledon is on at 20:30 BST on BBC Two.

    Goodbye! 

  2. Play: over

    That's it for the outside courts on day three. It's too wet, it's too dark, it's too yuck.

    Play will resume at 11:00 BST on Thursday. 

    We're still going on centre, though, thanks to the roof. 

  3. Post update

    Pironkova 2-6 2-1 Bencic

    After a long, drawn-out affair, Tsvetana Pironkova fends off break point to hold.

    We remain with serve in the second set, but Belinda Bencic is pushing hard.

    Tsvetana Pironkova
    Copyright: Getty Images
  4. Next stop, Madrid?

    Has the Madrid Open just offered Marcus Willis a wildcard?

  5. Where there is light, there is hope

    Frank Keogh

    BBC Sport

    Hardy band of spectators on Court Three.    

    But elsewhere...

    'This is gross,' an Australian spectator groans as she heads for the exit in heavy rain

    I'd say any more play now, other than on Centre Court, is as big an outsider as Marcus Willis.

    .
    Copyright: BBC Sport
  6. Game and first set

    Pironkova 2-6 Bencic

    Swiss Belinda Bencic wraps up the first set with ease against the world number 59 Tsvetana Pironkova.

    This could be over pretty quickly. The 19-year-old is bossing it. 

    Belinda Bencic
    Copyright: Getty Images
  7. In the bleak midsummer

    Frank Keogh

    BBC Sport

    Covers are still down on the outside courts. With light drizzle continuing, the chances of the action resuming out here today are diminishing.

    .
    Copyright: BBC Sport
  8. Post update

    Pironkova 2-5 Bencic

    Belinda Bencic holds to love in her service game, leaving Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova with it all to do.

    She saves a set point with a smash and as we hover on deuce-advantage-deuce advantage, Pironkova eventually holds to make the 19-year-old serve for the set.

    Tsvetana Pironkova
    Copyright: Getty Images
  9. Beer o'clock

    Federer beats British qualifier Willis

    Marcus Willis and his coach appear to be enjoying a well deserved post-match beverage...

  10. Post update

    There's still no word from the Wimbledon organisers about if/when play will resume on the outside courts today.

    We've sent a (reluctant) roving reporter from the BBC commentary box to go and check out the rain situation. More news when we get it.

  11. Post update

    Pironkova 1-4 Bencic*

    Bencic, who is 13th in the world rankings, reached the fourth round at Wimbledon last year.

    And she's got off to a blistering start in the first round this year.

    The Swiss earns three break points and an overhead smash sees her take the game, to move 4-1 up. 

    Belinda Bencic
    Copyright: Getty Images
  12. From Wimbledon - with love 2

    Federer 6-0 6-3 6-4 Willis

    Wimbledon - Tick

    Centre Court - Tick

    Boyfriend playing seven-times champion - Tick

    Well, if you can't take a selfie then, when can you, eh?

    Jennifer Bate
    Copyright: PA
  13. From Wimbledon - with love

    Federer 6-0 6-3 6-4 Willis

    Marcus Willis may have been beaten in straight sets, but he seems to have captured plenty of hearts with his attitude.

    Girlfriend Jennifer Bate blew him a kiss as he left Centre Court to a standing ovation.

    Jennifer Bate
    Copyright: BBC
  14. Taxloss clobber

    Mike Henson

    BBC Sport at Wimbledon

    Tax back
    Copyright: BBC Sport

    If you have made the trip to Wimbledon from outside the European Union, then your wallet has already taken enough of a pounding without the pesky UK taxman getting his mitts on more.

    The queue to claim back the Treasury's cut has been lengthy today. It could get even longer in the post-Brexit age.

  15. Post update

    Pironkova 1-1 Bencic

    The weather outside may be frightful, but the Centre Court roof is so delightful. 

    As we've got no where to go...let ..erm....play continue.

    The first round match between Tsvetana Pironkova and Belinda Bencic is underway.

    World number 59 Pironkova had three break points early doors but Bencic has wrestled the game back off her to hold. 

    Belinda Bencic
    Copyright: Getty Images
  16. Post update

    Federer 6-0 6-3 6-4 Willis

    And Tara Moore - through the second round herself - seemed to pose as a Centre Court cameraman to get her perch.

  17. Post update

    Federer 6-0 6-3 6-4 Willis

    Tim Henman

    Former British number one on BBC TV

    This will be an opportunity for him to reinvest in himself. When you are post Wimbledon you will be looking to play abroad and see what opportunities there are. Hopefully he can get a good schedule, maintain the momentum and climb the rankings.

  18. Post update

    Tim Henman

    Former British number one on BBC TV

    Marcus' attitude has been absolutely fantastic. He has embraced every situation and thrived on it. 

    The interest that it has created has been absolutely massive and we need that at this time of the year. Having a homegrown hero like this for a couple of days at the championships can only be a good thing.

  20. Post update

    Tim Henman

    Former British number one on BBC TV

    This was his eighth match. Hopefully he will go away and decompress and soak up the last 10 or 12 days of action and then think about how he will move forward. He needs to improve his forehand but he needs to keep working at his strengths. He has a good leftie serve. He has a lot of challenges ahead but hopefully he will continue to embrace them.

