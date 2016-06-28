Rodina v Tsurenko - court seven
- Rain stops play
- Evgeniya Rodina (Rus) v Lesia Tsurenko (Ukr)
- Ekaterina Makarova (Rus) v Johanna Larsson (Swe)
- Viktor Troicki (Ser) bts Tristan Lamasine (Fra) 6-4 6-2 6-2
- Feliciano Lopez (Spa) bts 7-6 6-4 6-4 Rajeev Ram (US)
By Caroline Chapman and Mike Henson
All times stated are UK
Over and out
So Serena Williams progressed, Andy Murray went through, the rain fell and the roof came on. Classic Wimbledon.
The live text is closing for business for the day, but don't forget you can continue to watch Centre Court action here.
BBC Radio 5 live's 6-love-6 is coming up at 19:00 BST, while Today at Wimbledon rocks up on BBC Two at 20:30 BST.
Goodbye!
Kuznetsova beats Wozniacki
Svetlana Kuznetsova beats Caroline Wozniacki in straight sets, here is the winning moment.
Centre Court still alive
Play's not done on Centre Court. Oh no no no.
The organisers have fiddled around with the schedule and American Coco Vandeweghe will take on Kateryna Bondarenko of Ukraine.
They've moved over from court 17, which is a wash out.
Great winner from Kuznetsova
Post update
Svetlana Kuznetsova, speaking to BBC Two: "It was my first grass win this year. It was a tough first round. I think I did great and I am really happy with my performance.
"Caroline stepped up towards the end, I got a little tense and was rushing it. At 5-4 I said to myself I had to play slow.
"It is my first experience to play with the rood closed and it was really special."
Post update
Tracy Austin
Former Wimbledon mixed doubles champion on BBC TV
All credit to Kuznetsova, who was able to elevate her game a notch or two at the end of each set.
Centre of attraction
Frank Keogh
BBC Sport at Wimbledon
The only place where there is any action right now at Wimbledon is Centre Court where the roof is doing a fine job of keeping the show going.
Game, set and match
Wozniacki 5-7 4-6 Kuznetsova
That's it. It's all over on Centre Court.
Wozniacki's forehand goes well past the baseline and Svetlana Kuznetsova raises her hands in celebration.
The thirteenth seed will now face British wildcard Tara Moore in the second round.
Play abandoned on outside courts
The rain radar brings bad news.
A dirty great splodge of rain is not shifting from SW19 and so play has been cancelled on all the outside courts.
Cue a rush of brollies to the exits.
Post update
Wozniacki 5-7 4-5 Kuznetsova
As Lenny Kravitz once sang: It ain't over till it's over.
Caroline Wozniacki has three break points and snatches a game away from Svetlana Kuznetsova, after the Russian overcooks a backhand past the baseline.
And then Wozniacki holds with ease. Kuznetsova to serve for the match.
Your chance to chat to John McEnroe on 6-love-6 on BBC Radio 5 live from 19:00 BST.
Post update
Tracy Austin
Former Wimbledon mixed doubles champion on BBC TV
A big round of applause. I think these fans would like a longer match. It's been hotly contested - two marquee players and a tough opening round for Wozniacki.
Post update
Wozniacki 5-7 2-5 Kuznetsova
Svetlana Kuznetsova is on the home straight now - 5-1 up in the second and eyeing a vital break point against Caroline Wozniacki.
How long can the Danish woman hold it off for?
She staves off the threat for now by holding serve.
Post update
Wozniacki 5-7 1-4 Kuznetsova
A warm applause around Centre Court for Caroline Wozniacki as she gets a game on the board for the first time in this set.
The former world number one has got to the fourth round for the last two years, but she's got a fight on her hands to get over the first hurdle this year.
What's the Wimbledon crowd?
Frank Keogh
BBC Sport
The capacity in the Wimbledon grounds is 39,000 but Monday's official attendance was 40,403 - a decrease of 2,872 on last year.This is because the official attendance figure includes tickets reused after spectators have left for the day.
It's looking a little sparse now on Centre Court, despite the roof being brought over to protect it from the nasty weather.
Still raining
Frank Keogh
BBC Sport
The rain has eased at Wimbledon but the covers remain on the outside courts and there are still plenty of brollies in evidence.
Wozniacki wins great rally
Kuznetsova may have won the first set, but Wozniacki got there better of her during this exciting rally.
Kuznetsova in control
Wozniacki 5-7 0-3 Kuznetsova
Thirteenth seed Svetlana Kuznetsova is taking control.
The Russian nabbed the first set with a single break and she's added another two in the second, to take a 3-0 lead.
She's now back on serve against Caroline Wozniacki, who needs a rescue plan right now.
First blood Kuznetsova
Wozniacki 5-7 0-0 Kuznetsova
Lindsay Davenport
Former Wimbledon champion on BBC TV
Kuznetsova really took it up a notch in that last game. She was focused and aggressive.
Post update
Liam Broady is reflecting on his defeat against Andy Murray.
"Even if you think I am just going to focus on hitting the ball, it is still Andy Murray on Centre Court. I think I got better as the match went on," he says.
"Andy said afterwards, 'Good fight well played'. He is a great guy. He asked me as I went off whether I enjoyed it and I said of course I did, I was playing Andy Murray on Centre Court. I didn't enjoy the losing bit."