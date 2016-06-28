Wimbledon - Court Seven

Rodina v Tsurenko - court seven

Check out the latest live scores, order of play and coverage of the courts.

Summary

  1. Rain stops play
  2. Evgeniya Rodina (Rus) v Lesia Tsurenko (Ukr)
  3. Ekaterina Makarova (Rus) v Johanna Larsson (Swe)
  4. Viktor Troicki (Ser) bts Tristan Lamasine (Fra) 6-4 6-2 6-2
  5. Feliciano Lopez (Spa) bts 7-6 6-4 6-4 Rajeev Ram (US)

Live Reporting

By Caroline Chapman and Mike Henson

All times stated are UK

  1. Over and out

    So Serena Williams progressed, Andy Murray went through, the rain fell and the roof came on. Classic Wimbledon.

    The live text is closing for business for the day, but don't forget you can continue to watch Centre Court action here.

    BBC Radio 5 live's 6-love-6 is coming up at 19:00 BST, while Today at Wimbledon rocks up on BBC Two at 20:30 BST. 

    Goodbye!

    .
    Copyright: Getty Images
  2. Kuznetsova beats Wozniacki

    Svetlana Kuznetsova beats Caroline Wozniacki in straight sets, here is the winning moment.

    Video content

    Video caption: Kuznetsova beats Wozniacki
  3. Centre Court still alive

    Play's not done on Centre Court. Oh no no no.

    The organisers have fiddled around with the schedule and American Coco Vandeweghe will take on Kateryna Bondarenko of Ukraine.

    They've moved over from court 17, which is a wash out. 

  4. Great winner from Kuznetsova

    Video content

    Video caption: Kuznetsova great winner
  5. Post update

    Svetlana Kuznetsova, speaking to BBC Two: "It was my first grass win this year. It was a tough first round. I think I did great and I am really happy with my performance.

    "Caroline stepped up towards the end, I got a little tense and was rushing it. At 5-4 I said to myself I had to play slow. 

    "It is my first experience to play with the rood closed and it was really special."

    Svetlana Kuznetsova
    Copyright: Getty Images
  6. Post update

    Tracy Austin

    Former Wimbledon mixed doubles champion on BBC TV

    All credit to Kuznetsova, who was able to elevate her game a notch or two at the end of each set. 

  7. Centre of attraction

    Frank Keogh

    BBC Sport at Wimbledon

    Roof
    Copyright: BBC Sport

    The only place where there is any action right now at Wimbledon is Centre Court where the roof is doing a fine job of keeping the show going.

  8. Game, set and match

    Wozniacki 5-7 4-6 Kuznetsova

    That's it. It's all over on Centre Court.

    Wozniacki's forehand goes well past the baseline and Svetlana Kuznetsova raises her hands in celebration.

    The thirteenth seed will now face British wildcard Tara Moore in the second round. 

    Svetlana Kuznetsova
    Copyright: PA
  9. Play abandoned on outside courts

    Brollies
    Copyright: Getty

    The rain radar brings bad news.

    A dirty great splodge of rain is not shifting from SW19 and so play has been cancelled on all the outside courts.

    Cue a rush of brollies to the exits.

  10. Post update

    Wozniacki 5-7 4-5 Kuznetsova

    As Lenny Kravitz once sang: It ain't over till it's over.

    Caroline Wozniacki has three break points and snatches a game away from Svetlana Kuznetsova, after the Russian overcooks a backhand past the baseline.

    And then Wozniacki holds with ease. Kuznetsova to serve for the match.

    Svetlana Kuznetsova
    Copyright: Getty Images
  11. Get Involved

    #bbctennis

    Your chance to chat to John McEnroe on 6-love-6 on BBC Radio 5 live from 19:00 BST.

  12. Post update

    Tracy Austin

    Former Wimbledon mixed doubles champion on BBC TV

    A big round of applause. I think these fans would like a longer match. It's been hotly contested - two marquee players and a tough opening round for Wozniacki. 

  13. Post update

    Wozniacki 5-7 2-5 Kuznetsova

    Svetlana Kuznetsova is on the home straight now - 5-1 up in the second and eyeing a vital break point against Caroline Wozniacki. 

    How long can the Danish woman hold it off for?

    She staves off the threat for now by holding serve. 

    Caroline Wozniacki
    Copyright: Getty Images
  14. Post update

    Wozniacki 5-7 1-4 Kuznetsova

    A warm applause around Centre Court for Caroline Wozniacki as she gets a game on the board for the first time in this set.

    The former world number one has got to the fourth round for the last two years, but she's got a fight on her hands to get over the first hurdle this year. 

  15. What's the Wimbledon crowd?

    Frank Keogh

    BBC Sport

    The capacity in the Wimbledon grounds is 39,000 but Monday's official attendance was 40,403 - a decrease of 2,872 on last year.This is because the official attendance figure includes tickets reused after spectators have left for the day.

    It's looking a little sparse now on Centre Court, despite the roof being brought over to protect it from the nasty weather. 

    roof
    Copyright: Getty Images
  16. Still raining

    Frank Keogh

    BBC Sport

    Wimbledon
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The rain has eased at Wimbledon but the covers remain on the outside courts and there are still plenty of brollies in evidence.

    rain
    Copyright: BBC Sport
  17. Wozniacki wins great rally

    Kuznetsova may have won the first set, but Wozniacki got there better of her during this exciting rally.

    Video content

    Video caption: Wozniacki wins great rally
  18. Kuznetsova in control

    Wozniacki 5-7 0-3 Kuznetsova

    Thirteenth seed Svetlana Kuznetsova is taking control.

    The Russian nabbed the first set with a single break and she's added another two in the second, to take a 3-0 lead.

    She's now back on serve against Caroline Wozniacki, who needs a rescue plan right now. 

    Svetlana Kuznetsova
    Copyright: PA
  19. First blood Kuznetsova

    Wozniacki 5-7 0-0 Kuznetsova

    Lindsay Davenport

    Former Wimbledon champion on BBC TV

    Kuznetsova really took it up a notch in that last game. She was focused and aggressive.

  20. Post update

    Liam Broady and Andy Murray
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Liam Broady is reflecting on his defeat against Andy Murray.

    "Even if you think I am just going to focus on hitting the ball, it is still Andy Murray on Centre Court. I think I got better as the match went on," he says.

    "Andy said afterwards, 'Good fight well played'. He is a great guy. He asked me as I went off whether I enjoyed it and I said of course I did, I was playing Andy Murray on Centre Court. I didn't enjoy the losing bit."

