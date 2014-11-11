As it happened: Federer v Nishikori

"I was expecting a very difficult match," says Federer. "I've know him since he was 17 years old and always thought he was a great talent and he's going to have a great future. I'm very pleased with the way I played.

On his tactics, Federer says: "I'd like to come in much more but those days are long done, conditions have slowed down too much. I try to find a way. It's not as easy this week so you have to use different tactics this week."