Watch: Taekwondo World Grand Prix III

Video content Video caption: European Taekwondo Championships: Bianca Walkden wins gold - highlights European Taekwondo Championships: Bianca Walkden wins gold - highlights

The event – the third of four taking place across the world – it will be at the Manchester Regional Arena.

The in-form favourites include Simone Alessio, Lee Da-bin, and Zongshi Luo seeking their third Grand Prix gold medals this season after wins in Rome and Paris.

World number one Bradly Sinden and Jade Jones, the 2012 and 2016 Olympic gold medallist, are among the Great Britain stars taking part.

Bianca Walkden and Lauren Williams, ranked number one and number two in the world respectively, will also compete while Amy Truesdale and Beth Munro are among members of the GB Paralympian team.

The Grand Prix provides an opportunity to achieve Olympic qualification ranking points, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics.